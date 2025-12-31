2025 is about to become history. And what history it is!

Never before has a ‘just inaugurated’ POTUS restored so much peace around the world… Nearly every month Trump brokered a new peace deal! This is incredible in and of itself.

On top of that, a lot, truly a lot, of fraud and criminal activities of the Deep State has been exposed. The people of the world have not only become familiar with the term ‘deep state’, they know WHO they are, WHAT they’ve done and WHY…

The turning point of perception has been reached in 2025, with minimal civilian casualties. Suddenly people understand why immigrants have flooded their borders, they realize their country and culture are in danger and they start to trust the plan to rescue it.

People in Europe are a bit behind in waking up. They are living under Orwellian laws right now, being arrested for ‘wrong thinking’, being bankrupted to enrich their leaders, being lied to about war threats from Russia, while billions of their tax money are being used to create this war. But also in Europe, some countries under ‘good leadership’ have decided not to play along any more. They are distancing themselves from European dictatorship, trying to protect their country from immigrants, and the enforced liberal agendas.

I hope 2026 will be the year of sovereignty, of countries becoming a national and cultural entity again. A year in which we will see national flags return in the streets, instead of the European and LGBTQIA+ masonic flag.

2025 showed us that gradual awakening is the only way.

2025 showed us that fighting the cabal can and must be done according to the law.

2025 showed us the cabal can only watch their own demise, when the people stand up and say ‘enough’. The look on the face of EU ‘Queen’ Ursula vd Leyen, says it all:

With the Epstein files out in the open, the step towards the truth about ‘the children’, will be easier to make. People have become accustomed to the fact that politicians, elite and even their beloved royalty, have an evil side to them. Maybe the new year can teach them about Pizza Gate, the horrific child trafficking from created war zones and the harvesting of Adrenochrome.

2025 made people change their perspective about the UN, the WHO and their Climate Change narrative and covid hoax. In other words, they will soon understand the truth about Agenda 21, 2030 and global governance efforts.

Will the people see the light about the control mechanisms of Digital ID and digital money? Will 2026 open their eyes to the Depopulation Agenda?

In the current pace of exposure and acceptance, I wouldn’t be surprised.

In the US, the year 2026 will start with 500 deployed National Guard members in every American state. The Insurrection Act may soon be invoked. The people are almost ready to accept that their state needs to be swiped clean of ‘bad actors’. They will want the incredible frauds to stop. They will want to be informed fairly, so they will demand open and honest media.

250 years after America claimed it’s Independence, the circle is round again.

Again America will become independent from foreign interference.

Again America can become the strongest nation on earth.

Let’s hope it will have learned it’s lessons from history.

Let’s hope the rest of the world will follow.

Q (post 3038) has told us something interesting about the current world wide awakening:

‘Mental Enslavement. The Great AWAKENING ('Freedom of Thought’), was designed and created not only as a backchannel to the public (away from the longstanding ‘mind’ control of the corrupt & heavily biased media) to endure future events through transparency and regeneration of individual thought (breaking the chains of ‘group-think’), but, more importantly, aid in the construction of a vehicle (a ‘ship’) that provides the scattered (‘free thinkers’) with a ‘starter’ new social-networking platform which allows for freedom of thought, expression, and patriotism or national pride (the feeling of love, devotion and sense of attachment to a homeland and alliance with other citizens who share the same sentiment). When ‘non-dogmatic’ information becomes FREE & TRANSPARENT it becomes a threat to those who attempt to control the narrative and/or the stable. When you are awake, you stand on the outside of the stable (‘group-think’ collective), and have ‘free thought’. "Free thought" is a philosophical viewpoint which holds that positions regarding truth should be formed on the basis of logic, reason, and empiricism, rather than authority, tradition, revelation, or dogma. When you are awake, you are able to clearly see. The choice is yours, and yours alone. Trust and put faith in yourself. You are not alone and you are not in the minority. Difficult truths will soon see the light of day.’

This is the underlying motive for the creation of Q and the Great Awakening.

Less and less, I’m being attacked for ‘believing in Q’. For me, that’s an indication of common sense. There is nothing to ‘believe’. Q is not a religion, nor a dogma. Q is a phenomenon, designed to help us think logically. Surely a psy-op, but with the aim to break the mind-control instead of installing it.

I don’t ask you to have hope for 2026. I ask you to celebrate what you know. I ask you to see history developing in front of you. You can see it, as you understand where it is heading. That is what it means to be awake. It’s a state of mind, which will give you peace and confidence.

That’s what I wish for you in 2026!

Thank you for your support into the new year. Together we will ride the 2026 train!

With love, as always, Cyntha