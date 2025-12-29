When President Trump announced he granted his military personnel a bonus of 1776 USD, I knew it was time to dive into the subject. The official reason for this bonus is to both thank the military for their service and to commemorate the 250 years the U.S. military has been defending the nation.

Of course, the year 1776 is a very important year for America. The Declaration of Independence was signed on July the 4th of that year.

Independent, meaning no longer ruled by the British Commonwealth. Did the USA really succeed in being independent?

Well… No.

Just like every other nation in the world, America was conquered again, but now from the inside out. Cabal organizations like the Commission of 300, the Council of Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission soon took over control.

Please watch the Sequel and the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal to learn more about these commissions, being the covert rulers of the world.

Trump is very much aware of this shadow government. He calls it the Deep State and the Swamp and he has told us from the beginning of his first campaigning that he will drain this swamp.

And his campaign worked brilliantly. Right now, most people in the world are aware of the existence of a shadow government. Not only in the US, but in every country of the world. Exposure has become common good and the world as a collective is awakening.

As shocking as it is to awaken, people will also need to know if there is an alternative to our current form of ‘civilization’. For that reason, Trump has already hinted multiple times towards the 1776 Republic of America. But as time progresses, he becomes more clear in his communications and waits for us to pick it up.

Q posted 20 times about 1776.

From the Declaration of Independence, Q posted this: ‘That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

Isn’t this exactly what Trump is doing? And isn’t he in his full right to do so?

By now, Trump has proven the Liberal Governments to be destructive for the American People. The Biden Administration could not have been a better example. It has been shown to the people and now it’s time to ‘institute new government’.

Trump made it very clear what the basis of this ‘new government’ will be. He has re-introduced the ‘Age of Common Sense’, inspired by the document Paine published in January 1776!

Following the American law books, Trump brings America back into the age of Common Sense. No Revolution, no civil war. But a brilliantly played business strategy and 5D chess to lure the enemy out and defeat them.

History always repeats itself. When we make the right choices, it will spiral upward to a higher level. I feel America is standing on the doorstep of a new and better society. And it will take the rest of the world with them.

January 2026 will be like walking through that door, into the Age of Common Sense.

You have something to celebrate, my friends! The closure of this year can be the closure of an era and the beginning of a new one.

Let’s enter the new era together, aware and awake!

Thank you for your support! By becoming a paid subscriber you support me with the building of a basic income, while I help you with information and analyses. Always search for the win-win situations!

You can also support me by buying something in my shop, like the DVD’s or this beautiful piece of Shungite, available in 3 sizes (link in picture):

Or grant me a donation via www.fallcabal.com/donate

Thank you!

With love, as always, Cyntha