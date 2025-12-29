Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Flint's avatar
Peggy Flint
19h

Thank you Cyntha. In a world so full of confusion from disinformation it’s good to read your posts which always give me hope.

When I first started awakening I became so thirsty for truth. I was so grateful to your Fall of the Cabal series and at the end of each could not wait for the follow up episodes. This was an AWESOME red pill for me! I recently ordered the whole series on DVD in hopes that I could share with some who are reluctant to view digitally.

What I have found though is that many people are not truth seekers like me. They just have no interest. They will spend hours and hours sitting in front of the boob tube watching meaningless sports events or even stupid reality shows but have no interest in finding the truth about the shadow government that is stealing our freedom away as they sleep.

So yes. It is true that they will need to be shown in order to break through their cognitive dissonance. Some in the truther community have spoken, for some time, of a near death experience coming to America, probably in 2026. As frightening as this sounds I can see that this is necessary. Many people will not awaken until it comes to their own doorstep and hits them in the face.

My prayer for 2026 is that there is a mass awakening that will finally strike down the division that’s caused so much turmoil and suffering in our world and finally unite us as one against the evil forces that have infiltrated our world. 🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture