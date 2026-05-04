Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
1d

Thank you for summarising what they have done to Reiner, an extraordinarily brave man. I think about him frequently. The betrayal by his colleagues with their trumped-up accusations must have been the hardest to bear in the prevailing atmosphere of universal oppression. When you are fighting a war, the last thing you expect is a stab in the back from your fellow warriors. I cannot forgive them. He was so hell-bent ( and exhausted by it) on exposing the horror show of Covid, he had no thought to protect himself from those he trusted. Unbelievable.

Reply
Share
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
20h

Reiner is a champion for truth and justice. My prayers for his continued strength and faith that he will soon be released from this unlawful detention. Also, prayers for his family. Stay strong.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture