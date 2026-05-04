It’s the year 2020. The world lives through humanity’s worst pandemic. People are dying, hospitals are overflowing, countries are locked down to prevent the spread of this lethal disease.

In the middle of this chaos, this panic, governments do their utmost to inform their citizens. Experts from all over the world give daily updates about the severity of this new pandemic. The World Health Organization orders all countries of the world to enforce very strict regulations, even going as far to exclude people from society, closing schools, prohibiting gatherings etc. These regulations must be strictly followed until a solution has found and mass-produced. The Vaccine that will Save the World…

The population of this world is locked down, afraid and ready to do anything to be released from this terrible situation.

While the majority of the population is blinded with fear, some people seemed to view the world situation differently. They popped up as lonely warriors everywhere in the world. Janet & I were one of them, working 24/7 to create a four-part documentary about Covid, to inform the people. Our work went viral and people begged for more.

In California, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his wife also viewed this world situation to be quite strange, and they decided to return to their home in Germany to find out what was really going on.

For people who remained calm and objective, it was not hard to look through the lies and see what was really going on. Fuellmich soon recognized the world wide regulations to be as bad as crimes against humanity and on July 10, 2020, together with three other lawyers, Viviane Fischer, Antonia Fischer, and Justus Hoffmann, he created the “CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE” in Berlin, whose aim was to shed light on the actions of governments, institutions, and the medical community.

Dr. Fuellmich’s basic questions about the “pandemic” are still very valid today:

“One: is there a corona pandemic, or is there only a PCR test pandemic? More specifically, does a positive PCR test result mean that the person tested is infected with COVID-19, or does it mean absolutely nothing, in connection with the COVID-19 infection?

“Two: do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdowns, facemasks, social distancing, and quarantine regulations serve to protect the world population from corona, or do they serve only to make people panic, so they believe, without asking any questions, that their lives are in danger, so that in the end, the pharmaceutical and technology companies can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprints; and

“Three, is it true that the German government was extensively lobbied, more so than any other government, by the chief protagonists of the so-called corona pandemic? Germany is known as a particularly disciplined country and was therefore to become a role model for the rest of the world, for its strict, and therefore, successful adherence to the corona measures.”

One can say that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was more than motivated to find the truth. He seemed to be dedicated to unravel a world wide conspiracy, showing the people of the world how they were lied to and abused. From the start, everything he did was recorded and published for everyone to witness. Transparency as instrument of finding the truth.

Fuellmich has fought battles like these before. As a true Don Quixote he fought against giants and won from each of them.

He undertook important lawsuits against Deutsche Bank (for which Dr. Fuellmich himself worked, and which he defined as “one of the largest criminal organizations”), against Kühne & Nagel and Volkswagen (Volkswagen emission scandal).

As said, he won, but made powerful enemies in the process. One of them being Volkswagen’s second largest shareholder, the state of Lower Saxony, where the trial against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich took place and where he is currently being held.

Fuellmich’s career shows us the kind of man he is. He is dedicated to everything he does, hold ethics in high value and his expertise allows him to operate among the top.

According to Wikipedia, Fuellmich worked from 1985 to 2001 at the research centre for medical and pharmaceutical law as a research assistant at the chair of Erwin Deutsch at the law faculty of the University of Göttingen, where he obtained his doctorate. During this time, he was also part of the ethics committees of the University Hospitals of Göttingen and Hanover. He held positions in corporate banking at Deutsche Bank, first as a trainee in Germany from 1990 and then in Japan until 1992.

In 1993, he founded his own law firm and was admitted to the State Bar of California. He is a member of the German-American and German-Japanese bar associations. In 2009, Fuellmich’s law firm was ranked among the top 20 law firms for investor protection in Germany, especially since 1996 as a specialist for injured parties of so-called junk real estate.

As can be expected from a person like Fuellmich, he jumped into the rabbit hole full force. He conducted a vast series of interviews (approx. 400) and consulted more than 150 scientists and experts from around the world in the medical field, such as:

Nobel Prize winner Dr. Luc Montagnier, renowned American cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mike Yeadon (former vice president of Pfizer), Dr. Judy Mikovits (scientist), Dr. Robert Malone (American biochemist and pioneer of mRNA technology), Dr. Roger Hodkinson (forensic pathologist), and Dr. Arne Burkhardt (forensic pathologist, who led a large group of pathologists in conducting a study based on autopsies of vaccinated people).

All his interviews are still available for everyone to see. His investigations led Fuellmich to conclude that the “C-19 emergency” was never about public health, as there was no pandemic. If anything, it was a “PCR test pandemic.”

It was precisely thanks to these PCR tests, which generated over 95% false positives, that it was possible to inflate the number of COVID “cases”, thus justifying the measures taken to face the “emergency”.

According to Fuellmich, this was the fundamental point on which allegations of intentional wrongdoing by the governments of most countries in the world could be based.

Please watch our nine documentaries about Covid in the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, that explain this entire scam, or better said; crime against humanity, to you:

What happened next?

Trouble happened.

As always, people seem incapable to work together in harmony for the greater good. Fuellmich’s cause had become big and many donations flooded in. Greed and disagreements took over passion and justice.

One by one, Fuellmich’s associates left and betrayed him. It is even said that they had been contacted and recruited into agents by the German intelligence service.

As Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was still 100% focused on his quest, he, instead of investing time to clear this mess out, simply organized a new team around him and continued his fight under the ICIC (International Crimes Investigative Committee).

And so the inevitable evil happened. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ‘lost’ his passport while being in Mexico. In order to solve the issue, the German government invited him and his wife to come to Tijuana airport.

Once at the airport on October 20, 2023, Fuellmich and his wife, on the pretext that they did not have valid passports/visas, were arrested and taken to Mexico City. While his wife was released the day after, Dr. Fuellmich himself was put on a plane to Frankfurt, Germany, based on a European arrest warrant.

There was no international arrest warrant, nor was a regular extradition/deportation process carried out, as Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had not committed any of the six crimes listed in Article 144 of the Mexican Immigration Law.

Dr. Fuellmich was taken into custody for not having a passport, while being in contact with the German government to solve this issue. He then was arrested and extradited without international legal cause. Since that moment he is held prisoner as if he is an international terrorist.

For Dr. Fuellmich this is the start of his hell. All forms of injustices have been posed upon him. A good time-line of all facts and dates can be found on this website: https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/

Dr Fuellmich’s trial began in January 2024, and all requests for bail were rejected on the grounds of his being a “flight risk.”

What we have seen so far is that Dr. Fuellmich has been treated as a terrorist for trying to expose the truth in his own country. Held in prison on accounts of embezzlement, given a political trial, while treated as a danger for society, Fuellmich had and still has to experience inhuman forms of detention.

“The activities of Reiner Fuellmich pose a complex challenge for the security authorities…which require a coordinated and multi layered response, the implementation of the recommended measures should help to prevent his political viability and protect the security and democratic values of the Federal Republic of Germany.” Quoted from “The Dossier” on Reiner Fuellmich, read by Dr Christof Miseré

“The statements from the court sound like the preplanned explanation of a Stasi-like entity without any judicially grounded justification. This is the most deplorable judicial occurrence of the last 30 years. The process occurring with Dr Fuellmich exposes that powers outside our understanding have taken control.” Christof Miseré, lawyer for Dr. Fuellmich

On July 15, 2024, Reiner Fullmich delivers an audio message: “Here in prison, almost all of the correction officers who I came in touch with, and that’s quite a few, have confirmed to me that there has never been an inmate charged with just a misdemeanor who was held in preliminary custody for 9 months. And never before has there been an inmate charged with just a misdemeanor, who was put in chains and guarded by heavily armed police officers who wear bullet proof vests when being transported from prison to court and back. And never before have they seen an inmate charged with just a misdemeanor who is being isolated from all the other inmates and told not to talk to anyone. Now, some of these officers are, as they told me, shaking their heads in disbelief, but sadly, they say they have to follow orders.”

October 10, 2024 the report ‘Laufpass: Verfolgung im Gefängnis’ states another of Fuellmich’s testimonies:

“Prison officials told me they had never seen a defendant held in pre-trial detention for more than 11 months for a minor offence (rather than a serious crime or an act of terrorism), kept in solitary confinement and, most importantly, brought to court with his hands and feet shackled.“

“harassment, humiliation, punishment“

This is how afraid the governments are for dissidents. This is what happens when you investigate the truth in a coordinated way like Dr. Fuellmich did. This is how modern democracies treat their enemies.

This is what I mean with the title of this article: A Bridge too far for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. In WW2, Operation Market Garden failed when the Allied forces stranded upon a bridge in Nazi-occupied Netherlands. That what seemed an unstoppable march to freedom, became the hunger winter for the inhabitants of occupied Holland. Many people lost their hopes, and even their lives in these last months of the war.

For Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, his battle against the New Word Order, was a Bridge too far. He is a hero but this fight was too big for him. Just like Dan Bongino told us yesterday:

“I’m scared, man,” Bongino said. “I know what I did. And I’m proud of my work. And I am proud of what me and Kash accomplished in the past year.”

“They’re going to come for me.”

“I think about federal prison,” he said. “I live like this the rest of my life because I know how they are.”

”We did everything by the book,” Bongino told Hannity, before adding “It doesn’t matter. They’ll rewrite the book.” Dan is talking about his political adversaries, people he tried to expose during his 9 months in the Trump Administration. Members of the Deep State.

Dr. Fuellmich’s fight is far from over. The government will never let him go, as long as he is a danger to their narrative, to their power. They will find new accusations, new reasons to lengthen his trial.

The judged allegedly stated: “You can find out what you are being sentenced for when you get the verdict!” Dr Andrea Christidis: “It is clearly a political trial”

Tomorrow, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ‘celebrates’ his third birthday in prison. Fortunately a lot of people support him. His official support group released a statement for his birthday: ‘On May 5, 2026, supporters from around the world will connect and celebrate Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s 68th birthday. Some will party at home, some will meditate in silence, some will picket in the streets, and some will gather in front of German embassies and consulates.

This special day marks a grandiose moment in time, as history is being made. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich continues to stand firmly for justice, for humanity, for freedom of speech, for personal autonomy, and for humanity’s freedom. Even while in not-freedom, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich encourages us — dear readers, dear followers, dear friends. The man who is not free is freeing us and reminding us that we are many, and that we are powerful.’

A beautiful message of hope and strength, coming from a man who dedicated his life to fight injustice and has to face personal injustice done to him on a daily basis.

Two years ago, Reiner’s birthday party ended in even more injustices. On May 5, 2024, a birthday party was organized for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in front of the prison entrance.

Supporters and participants were told that Fuellmich would have his daily hour of outdoor activity between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. At that time, the group of supporters played music and sang, so that Fuellmich could hear from the courtyard and feel the warmth and affection of hundreds of people.

But the harsh reality was that, immediately after the hearing the previous Friday (May 3, 2024), Fuellmich had been denied his hour of outdoor activity and had been placed in solitary confinement, where he remained for three days, so that he could not hear what was happening outside the prison gates on his birthday.

During these three days, he was also denied contact with his lawyers, which is clearly against German law and the human rights of prisoners. He was even forbidden from contacting his wife.

This punishment was justified by an alleged anonymous tip-off that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was recording audio messages intended for the public.

His cell was searched from top to bottom, even with the help of dogs, looking for a cell phone or a recorder. Fact is that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had permission from the judge to record audio messages as early as November 2023.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is trying to survive this living hell. He is tortured and abused to a level that seems inhuman.

Fuellmich is what we can call a ‘martyr’. He is being made an example of by severe punishments, in order to submit the population. The more rigid his treatment, the more people will remain quiet and submissive. A strategy the Deep State has successfully executed for millennia.

And exactly for this reason it is important that more people like Reiner Fuellmich stand up and speak out. It’s important to openly show our support for Reiner and to let Germany know we are watching and do not agree.

If we let people like Reiner down, who will stand up and fight for us in the next lockdown? Who will lead the fight against digital ID’s and digital currency? Who will speak out against open borders and the immigration policies? Who will prevent us from from living in a digital prison, ruled by foreign laws?

If we let the Fuellmichs of this world die out, it will be the end of the world as we know it.

It’s that important!

Thank you for supporting me! Your support makes it possible for me to continue fighting for the truth, just like Reiner Fuellmich!

With love, as always, Cyntha