We are living in an extraordinary time. For years we have been prepared for what was to come. For years we have waited, not sure whether our trust would be in vain or not. For years we have exposed every part of evil, to prepare as much people as possible. And now…

Now we are in the middle of the action. While the majority of people still seems unconscious of what is happening, the changes in the world are huge. While 8 years ago, people were surprised to hear President Trump call the Main Stream Media ‘FAKE NEWS!’, now the trust in the MSM had reached an all time low.

While the majority of people blindly trusted the MSM for decades, now they turn their backs on them, knowing they have been deceived. And where will they turn to? To us. To you and me.

Of course this will still develop gradually. You can’t expect the people who bullied you for years, will now come sitting at your feet to be filled with your truths. It will go slowly, but steady and massively.

News anchors are starting to doubt themselves, news channels are on the verge of collapse.

What a time to be alive… To witness the collapse of the old, corrupt system and being able to participate in building a new and fair one. For a lot of awakened people this can’t go fast enough. But we have to realize, that the majority still needs to swallow the red pill. They know the system is wrong, they understand there is corruption, but they still have no idea about the true extent of it.

There will be people who are not able to handle the truth. The deepest truth about the children is so horrible, so incredibly evil, that it’s not meant for everyone. On the other hand, the fate of the children will unite humanity. It’s the only topic that can overcome religious and political division.

The truth is like a snowball. Once it’s rolling down the mountain, it becomes bigger and bigger. It will be unstoppable. That’s were we are now. The snowball is rolling, one truth after the other is being exposed and the people aren’t even surprised anymore.

I always tell you that you don’t have to ‘believe in Q’. Q is not a religion, nor a prophet. Q can absolutely be a psy-op (see my post about it). But first and foremost, Q was the start for the digital warriors. It encouraged ordinary people to become part of this war. To stand up, do their research and share it. To think for themselves and become free.

This Q post explains a lot and it’s exactly what happened in the previous years:

Please note that Q tells us that the Great Awakening was ‘designed and created…’

For Janet & me, Q changed our lives. We decided to ‘go for it’. We let Q lead us and we dived from one discovery to the next. We learned more about American Politics then we ever learned about our own. When the covid hoax hit, we were prepared. We were able to point out the lies and deceit. We understood the narrative and it’s hidden objective.

The Q posts and Q map made it possible for us to take a leading role in this revolution of common sense (individual thought). We created the documentary series to inform you. And now you can take this leading role as well.

You can use our documentaries to help the people who feel lost now. Who don’t know what to think and who to trust. There are multiple ways to use our documentaries.

The original Fall of the Cabal explains in 10 episodes the entire Q story. It’s the quickest way to wake up, as already many of you have discovered.

The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal is meant for people who want to understand the level of corruption on a deeper level. In 28 parts, we take you on a journey from early history into the future. All evidence based and proven facts.

The Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal shows you who the Cabal is and how it is embedded in the core of society. Part 5 about satanism is still in the making.

The Fall of the Cabal for Youth is an introductionary series, not only for youth, but for everyone who is new to this truth. It will give an insight, which will be deepened with the other series. I’m currently working on part 3, that will explain THE SYSTEM.

As everyone is different, everyone has other needs and ways to discover the truth. With these four series, most people can find their appropriate entrance. You can lead them the way.

As soon as they (and you) have watched the series, you will see the world with different eyes. You will understand the meaning of posts like these:

Q used the phrase ‘Dark to light’ 33 times. It used WWG1WGA! (Where We Go (as) 1, We Go All) no less than 221 times…

Kirill Dmitriev is the Russian envoy for the Ukraine peace treaty and the negotiations between all parties involved. Right now he is accompanying U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin.

For almost a year now Dmitriev is using Q phrases and is exposing the cabal’s agenda!

You don’t want to miss these huge developments, do you?

I will keep you posted as much as I can, but wouldn’t it be great if you discovered these things yourself?

Invest some time in reading the Q posts: https://qalerts.app/

And in watching our documentaries on this platform.

You will not regret it, as these are magical times to live in…

Thank you!

With love, as always, Cyntha