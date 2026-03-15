Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Richard Ponsonby's avatar
Richard Ponsonby
6h

l fail to find any trait to recommend about any of the Khazars, Jews or Zionists throughout history.

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
4h

Thank you Cyntha for explaining this very complicated issue. We have been indoctrinated since birth on this subject and are now being exposed to the reality of the real truth. It's truly a mind blow but at the same time, it all is starting to make sense and the full picture is now coming into view. This brings hope to the hopeless, thank you!

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