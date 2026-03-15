It’s always difficult to talk about Israel and not mention the confusion between Khazars, Jews and Zionists. As the length of articles in Substack is limited, I invite you to watch Part 1 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, in which Janet & I explain this very important difference to you:

Please bear in mind that according to the facts, a Jew can be a person from every ethnic background, having adopted the Jewish religion, rituals and customs. One can be born into this religion, but a person is also able to become a Jew through a process called conversion. This involves studying Jewish beliefs and practices, undergoing certain rituals, and receiving approval from a rabbinic court. This means Jews are not genetically a race. One can be a Jew and not be an Israelite.

The Khazars are an example of converted Jews, not being Israelites. They chose to convert to Judaism out of self-preservation. Their influence on the Israelites and how people have perceived Jews throughout history is enormous. (Please watch Part 1 of the Sequel or tell me in the comments whether you would like me to explain this in more detail).

Zionism is a Jewish nationalist movement that emerged in late 19th-century Europe to establish and support a Jewish homeland through colonization in the region of Palestine.

The founding father of Zionism Theodore Herzl (1860-1904), said in his Complete Diaries, Vol. II. p. 711, that the area of the Jewish State stretches: “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.”

Rabbi Fischmann, member of the Jewish Agency for Palestine, declared in his testimony to the U.N. Special Committee of Enquiry on 9 July 1947: “The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.”

This claim for a Greater Israel is based on a biblical verse (Genesis 15:18-21), which narrates the Lord making a covenant with Abraham that promises his descendants the land between the Nile and the Euphrates.

Strictly taken, this would mean that the Lord promised this land to all tribes descending from Abraham, meaning the Israelite people through his son Isaac, and the Arab people through Ishmael.

Jacob, the son of Isaac and grandson of Abraham, is the forefather of the Israelites. Their name derives from the Lord changing Jacob's name to Israel (Genesis 32:28).

The main difference between Israelites and Jews is that "Israelites" refers to the ancient people who descended from Jacob (Israel) and lived in the biblical Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, whereas "Jews" refers to the descendants of the Israelites and converted people who follow Judaism.

I know it’s complicated, but it’s very important to understand these roots, as claims are being made in their name. It will shed an interesting new light to these words of Netanyahu:

“The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel.” “The government will promote and develop settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel — in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan, Judea and Samaria,” he added.

One can wonder whether these statements are ‘historically’ correct, as the Jewish people only form a very small part of the descendants of Abraham.

Fact is that since Israel has been established, it has constantly extended it’s borders into it’s neighbors territory.

Back to the present time.

Jeffrey Sachs gives you a summary on Israels plans for a Greater Israel.



While Iran is not part of the plans for the Greater Israel, Netanyahu has always dreamed of attacking it.

Why? Because of the possible threat of nuclear weapons?

Israel claims to have nuclear weapons itself, but it never allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect them. Why did the US, Britain, France and Germany support Israel in denying access to IAEA inspection of Israel's nuclear facilities and why did they support Israel in not signing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty?

With Israel living on occupied land, and being as aggressive as it is, wouldn’t it be common sense to regulate it’s military power? Or at least know the magnitude of it?

Would it be possible that Israel doesn’t have any nuclear weapons at all? It would make Israel extremely vulnerable if that truth came out. Is that why Netanyahu has wanted to eliminate Iran as nuclear power for over 40 years?

Please listen to Steven Witkoff, the United States special envoy to the Middle East and special envoy for peace missions, about his cancelled trip to Israel:

Witkoff: “This trip would have been about a deal or if there is not a deal…”

”Israel is a one-bomb country. One bomb takes them out…”

A deal with Israel. On what?

Listen to White House AI czar David Sacks: “Israel is getting hit harder than they’ve ever been hit before in their history, and we’re only two weeks into this … If this war continues for weeks or months, then Israel could just be destroyed or very large parts of it.”

“Then you have to worry about Israel escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon, which would truly be catastrophic,” he added.

Israel is occupying a historically very important piece of land. A piece of land, nobody wants to be destroyed. It does not only form the origins of the Christian and Muslim faiths, it’s history goes far deeper than that. Temple Mount is the center point of everything, but that is a topic for another article.

For now, we can assume that Israel holds so much power over it’s Western allies, because of these locations. Remember, Israel was given by the crown of England to the Rothschild’s in 1917 for a reason.

Can you see how complicated this situation is?

When we assume that Trump is fighting the Deep State on a world wide level, he will also have to disentangle the US from the Israeli blackmail power, just like he did with Saudi Arabia.

What better way than to expose the vulnerability of Israel, while protecting it. Wouldn’t that turn the cards completely, in the favor of the US?

While Netanyahu is calling Israel a superpower, the world is watching it’s (almost) destruction.

While Israel wants to completely destroy Iran, Trump only wants to destroy it’s military power, to guarantee peace in the Middle East.

With the rebuilding of Gaza and the Board of Peace guaranteeing a safe place for the Palestinians, Trump blocked Israels plans for a Greater Israel.

While the war is real, and people are dying, Israel is showing it’s true face to the world. Sometimes that needs to be done, when there is no other way. Israel had too much power and had guaranteed it’s invulnerability by shielding itself from any critics due to the ‘anti-Semite’ card.

How do you break such a system? By showing the world.

And I believe that this is exactly what we are witnessing right now.

No Greater Israel, no super power, but indeed a ‘changing of the reality in the Middle East’, to use Netanyahu’s own words.

But as always, the future will tell us. For now it’s important to understand the historical situation in the Middle East and the unfunded claims being made.

Please consider subscribing to Paid. This way you support me bringing these articles to the world for free. All our documentaries are already free for everyone to watch. You can order them as DVD in my shop, to have a beautiful souvenir, from these most interesting times in which the world changed completely.

With love, as always, Cyntha