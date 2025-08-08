Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Defender of Freedom's avatar
Defender of Freedom
Aug 9Edited

Thank you for this posting, I have been so caught up in the anger of his pushing the "measles" shots when he knows they create disease in our children, that I stopped watching him at all.

I am so very disappointed by those I worked day and night for 4 plus years to help get into power! What a waste it was.....4 years of my life on Social Media and defending Trump to any one.

Even now I don't believe he is at all what he has portrayed himself to be. He's just one of the CLUB and we ain't in it. It really shouldn't be a surprise! Everyone with big MONEY is a part of the CLUB. I'm sure ELON is too,....And maybe they are using their "Power" there for good, we can hope. But they wouldn't have become RICH if they weren't Part of the Club to begin with!

I'm never been so totally DISAPPOINTED by both him and trump. I guess time will tell,......I am still concerned that Trump is the SNAKE in his own story! I am paying NO attention to any thing any more,....I just don't really care any more. The Illusion had me for 4 years. The Bubble has burst.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob's avatar
Rob
Aug 13

Hi Cynthia,

Ik waardeer je werk zeer.

Over RFK, I hoop dat hij een stap verder gaat. Ik weet dat hij een onderhoud heeft gehad met Thomas Cowan over de echte waarheid, namelijk dat virussen niet bestaan en dat vaccins daardoor sowieso niet nodig zijn.

Dr. Cowan's New Biology zet de gehele gezondheidszorg op z'n kop en maakt het grootste deel kompleet overbodig. Misschien kun je je daar eens in verdiepen? het is allemaal gebaseerd op gezond verstand. De dominosteentjes van de medische wereld vallen allemaal om...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture