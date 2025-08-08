For over 40 years Robert F. Kennedy jr. has fought for all kinds of health issues. He red-pilled the public on all sorts of topics, concerning public health. He was one of the best informed politicians for decades. He informed us about the Big Pharma mafia, he informed us about the media cartel and the food industy. He knew everything there is to know about vaccines.

How can you doubt a man with a record like that, being given the chance to fulfill his life’s work?

With his unique way of working, which is a very polite and peaceful way, he convinced the polluting companies to work with him, not against. Long before food additives will be lawfully banned, he already won the food companies over, to lessen or completely leave out the harming additives in American food.

RFKjr exposes, negociates and wins. I’m a huge fan of this way of working. Law, rules and prosecution can be done in the future, first we need to reverse the health crisis and act NOW.

This is footage from an interview with RFKjr decades ago.

While exposing the Media Cartel, he suddenly turns his narrative to his most important topic: vaccines. RFKjr is not an anti-vaxer, he is pro-life. He knows it’s the harmful additives in the vaccines that are destroying lives.

For more than 40 years he has been informing the public about the dangers of vaccines. And now he has the chance to do something about it.

You can only know a person by his deeds. So, as usual, I’m following closely how he performs in his new role. Will he succomb to the pressure, even blackmail maybe, as suggested in the ‘truth-movement’?

Here is your answer. Next to his achievements with the food industry, removing the harmful additives, he now has his chance to terminate the harmful additives in vaccines:

And he did it. This week he announced a FULL BAN on ALL Mercury-based conservatives in ALL vaccines! There are a lot more additives to go and this is a huge first step.

Is there more to announce? Yes!

Also this week RFKjr announced the end of m-RNA vaccines. BARDA is cutting 22 mRNA vaccine development investments, saving 500 million USD and thousands of lives.

If you put this on top of his withdrawel from the WHO IHR regulations:

I can only see a Secretary of Health who is performing truly well. Isn’t this proof enough that this administration is different from all the others? That changes to the system are really made here?

We can still expect his report on autism next September. If a Secretary of Health is performing like this in his first months in office, having terminated 10,000 jobs in the HHS Department already, we are absolutely in for an interesting change of the health system.

He has promised America (and with that, the world) a completely 180 degrees turn in health perspective. From earning money of sick people, and thus having interest in keeping/making the population sick, to earning money of healthy people. Having interest in making people healthy.

He doesn’t fight Big Pharma heads on. He makes them co-operate. When everything is driven by money, he promises them profit. He just wants them to change their perspective. Still making money, but this time not hurting people in the process.

Can you imagine what kind of a job this is? The entire media cartel is still in place. The Big Pharma mafia is still operative. The Deep State actors and lobbyists are still as influencial as always.

This is David, fighting Goliath. This man should have our full support. He always was and still is, a true hero!

With love, as always, Cyntha

