As a young adult I spend my free time roaming through fields, forests and villages, wondering about life. I gathered nuts and berries, imagining how the world would look like when people would plant fruit trees everywhere. I didn’t understand why this wasn’t common practice.

During my travels through the south of Europe (since 2012), I saw how different countries have different customs. In France you can pick all sorts of nuts, in Spain and Portugal the villages have orange trees growing in the streets. I loved picking ripe pomegranates from deserted orchards and eat them on the spot. They almost exploded from ripeness in my hands.

I saw gypsies travel from orchard to orchard, picking and collecting. Sharing and selling. I felt that’s how life is meant to be. Eating ripe fruits and preparing them for winter into jam and marmalade.

When living in the Netherlands, we had one nut tree in our street. Happily I picked the fallen nuts. That same year the tree was cut and when I asked why, the town official replied that it’s not allowed for people to ‘pick wild’.

Officially it’s not prohibited in Europe to pick fruits or collect berries in the forest. But cities do everything they can to discourage it. Park rangers will stop you and ask why you pick from the wild. As long as it is for personal use only, they are not allowed to prohibit it, but they will inform you about the ‘dangers for your health’.

‘Do you understand you can become seriously ill, while eating a wild berry?’

’A fox can have peed on it, or you can swallow a tick..’.

In towns, the ‘risk of falling fruit’ is the argument to ban fruit trees. And besides that, it would take more skills to upkeep these trees.

That, my friends, is the official reason why our children have to grow up, without ever having the experience to pick an apple from a tree while sitting on its parents neck and eating the most fresh apple ever…

Now that we enter the Age of Common Sense, I have high hopes that things will change for the better.

The small town of Andernach am Rhein in Germany is setting the example.

In amongst the town walls, castle moat and roundabouts, tomatoes, beans, chard and herbs can be found growing, where you might otherwise have expected to see low-maintenance ornamental plants. Rather than the usual ‘Keep off the grass’ warnings, we suddenly find signs in public spaces declaring ‘Picking allowed’.

Since 2010, Andernach has gradually been turning its green spaces into edible gardens. It all started with a tomato project involving 101 varieties that was designed to highlight the importance of biodiversity in the heart of the town centre. Ever since, a different edible plant has been the focus each year: such as beans, onions, cabbages or strawberries. These days, fig, quince and kaki trees can be seen creeping up old walls, herbs flourish in raised beds and even grazing sheep are all part of the townscape.

The idea is simple: public spaces shouldn’t just look attractive - they should be fragrant and tasty and bring people together. And the concept is working. Initial skepticism, that the vegetables would just be plundered immediately or destroyed, quickly gave way to enthusiasm. A harvesting system was introduced, recipes were swapped and neighbors started chatting to each other.

To make things easier, the town even created a traffic light system for the vegetable patches: red cards warn that the veg isn’t rip yet, while green ones confirm that it’s the perfect moment for harvesting. It’s a fun way for children and adults alike to learn when fruit and vegetables are really ripe.

The ‘edible town’ isn’t just an ecological project, it’s a social initiative, too. Many of the fruits and vegetables are tended by Perspektive GmbH, a firm that gives work to the long-term unemployed and refugees. The project is complemented by school gardens, mobile raised beds in the town centre and a 14-hectare permaculture garden on the outskirts. As well as growing vegetables there, rare breeds such as the Coburg Fox sheep and the Saddleback pig are also reared.

No pesticides, all bio-dynamic, even permaculture.

Andernach is showing it is possible to give its citizens fruits and vegetables and create a sense of community.

This is how our future can become. Abundance for all, learning to live with nature. Learning to live the cycle of giving, maintaining and receiving. Back to natural living.

Back in 2013 I lived in a small community in the South of France. I designed a vegetable garden around a medicine wheel. Never have I had such an abundance of vegetables. There was much more than the 9 of us could ever eat.

Due to the fact that I didn’t want to subdue my children to the stressful school regime, we were able to live a free life. We had to constantly travel around, as homeschooling was not allowed anywhere.

But it allowed me to raise my children exactly the way I wanted. In contact with and respect for nature and its cycles of life. Whatever they chose to do with the rest of their lives, they received a basic knowledge on which they can always rely.

Still, everywhere I live, I manage to make a (small) vegetable garden. I collect fruits and herbs wherever I can. Last year I was allowed to maintain the fruit garden of an old farmer. I still eat my daily breakfast with applesauce I made myself. No sugar added, as ripe apples are sweet from themselves.

That is how our future can be. Abundance for all and eating sun-ripe fruits, instead of imported unripe fruits.

When all the political intrigues or my research become too much for the day, I always go outside and care for my garden, my plants, my herbs. I always leave a place more beautiful and more nurtured than how I found it.

Even now, when I’m mourning over the two pets I lost this week, writing about nature nurtures me. It’s the balance between nature and ‘non-nature’ (laptop), that keeps me sane and healthy.

I wish the same for you. It’s not necessary to turn our backs to our current society. We can make it better, one initiative at a time.

One of my initiatives is that in spring I collect apple seeds to grow little trees. After the next winter I plant them and leave them behind for future generations. I carefully plant them on places that are un-kept, so they will survive. In a few years they will grow apples and children will notice them and hopefully eat them.

My baby apple trees in different stages of growth.

These little steps can make our world already a better place. You can still grow the seeds today. It will not cost you anything and it’s a beautiful thing to do.

I wish you an inspirational day.

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With love, as always, Cyntha