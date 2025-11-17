Today, 2 years ago, Janet tragically took her own life. I know that lots of ‘conspiracy theories’ are circulating about her death, but sometimes ‘a sigar is just a sigar’ (like my good friend Chaz often says). If you are interested in her personal struggles, Janet wrote some blogs about them: https://www.fallcabal.com/news/janets-dream-blogs-of-janet-ossebaard-april-november-2023-english-and-dutch/

For me, the past 2 years have been like a very long journey. Time is definitely not a fixed measure, as these two years felt like ages. I spend 5,5 years of my life together with Janet, 24/7, but these two years feel like so much longer.

The first 6 months after her passing, I spend in shock. I felt like drowning, not knowing how to swim. Every hour of the day was a struggle, day and night. People liked to accuse me of everything they could come up with, which added to the feeling of being lost. My trust in people evaporated quickly. I still can’t understand how sick some people are. Turning their personal pains and fears into some vendetta, trying to break someone else. What do they gain from that?

If you have followed my writings, you know that I always fight for unity, for making a better world together. But that first year after Janet passed away, I doubted a lot about humanity. If people can’t deal with their own pains and emotions, how on earth can we work together for a better world?

My daily work on Telegram kept me connected to the world. Day by day, it gave me a purpose again. And in the same way I worked myself through my childhood traumas of abuse, I worked myself through these pains as well. It took me a year, lots of migraines and an ulcer, but I could breath again.

I started an entire new series: The Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal. And right now, while the last part of the Conclusion is still waiting to be finished, I’m working on The Fall of the Cabal for Youth. With these last 2 series, I feel the preparatory work for our awakening will be done.

Everything we explained in the Fall of the Cabal series is now being exposed on a world wide scale. This is the time Janet & I worked so hard for. She would have loved it, seeing her life’s work come true. I will continue our mission until all the work has been done. Until the people are awake. Until the children of this world are safe.

I will keep Janet’s work alive, spread it and talk about it, just as I do about our mutual work and my own series. In fact it’s kind of beautiful to see how she started it, how we did the bulk of work together and I can finish it. The never ending cycle of life…

Janet, your life and work will always be remembered. You played a vital role in the awakening of humanity and humanity will be forever grateful for that. It will remember you and honor you. Your path has continued on another level, another plane. I’ll stay around to finish what we started.

There can be three kind of friends in your life:

Friends for a reason

Friends for a season

Friends for a lifetime

I’m grateful to have had such a friend. Janet came to me for a reason, which lasted only a season, but will be remembered as a life time…

Having the same sense of humor…

Having the same passions. We could brain storm for hours, which always let to another genius shift in the script or a new direction for research.

We were professional and to the point in our presentations, but always with a laugh, to make even the hardest parts better digestible.

Being left alone is just…. well… alone.

With love, as always, Cyntha