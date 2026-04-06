What would you do, when someone offered you a box of syringes, containing a ‘new’ substance, not tested, not experimented with and told you it was the solution for a new virus. Would you inject that in your fellow humans? Without asking questions?

It happened, and it was done by people with good intentions, because they believed. They believed in their governments, their bosses, their medical advisors. Their good faith made them complicit in the biggest crime ever committed to humanity.

It is time for the truth.

The time to hold the initiators of the biggest crime ever, accountable for their actions.

The time to show the world, what has been done and why.

It’s time to say ‘Never Again’.

Some very brave people have taken the initiative to gather all evidence they could lay their hands on. They are experts in their profession and understand the level of fraud that was committed. They are willing to bring this knowledge into the world.

Even more brave are some unique lawyers, to dare to build up a court case against the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity. Two of them already ended up in jail: German Reiner Fuellmich & Dutch Arno van Kessel.

Van Kessel’s collegue, Peter Stassen, is able to continue with the court case. To know more about this trial, please read my latest article about it:

A first ruling in this case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), former Dutch PM Mark Rutte, media and health ministers will be delivered this week, on 9th April 2026.

The decision will determine whether the high court will allow the district court to hear expert witness testimony from Dr Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer VP), Sasha Latypova (former Pharma executive and researcher), Katherine Watt (international law expert and legal analyst), Catherine Austin Fitts (financial analyst and former US government official), and Dr Joseph Sansone (clinical psychologist) in a preliminary pre-trial evidence hearing ahead of the main civil case.

Each and every one of these experts are the heroes of our time. They have risked everything to bring the truth out into the world. They have endured the worst cases of ridiculization, stigmatization and radicalization, only because they stood up and spoke the truth. It takes a lot of courage to turn your back to your colleagues and dedicate your life to bringing out the truth.

A truth that will change the world, once brought out in the open. When the MSM has to share their words, the people will know about the incredible fraud and crimes committed against them. It will show the people how their loved ones truly died. It will definitely change the world.

As chances are huge that the words of these experts will never reach the ears of the people, I see it as my task to share them. I would like to high-light these experts and their testimonies to you, starting with Sasha Latypova.

This is Sasha Latypova, a former pharma R&D executive who worked in the industry for 25 years, and ultimately owned and managed several contract research organizations working on clinical trials for 60+pharma companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, J&J, GSK, Novartis and many others.

She worked many years in cardiovascular safety assessments and interacted with the FDA and other regulatory agencies on these matters on behalf of her clients and as part of the FDA Cardiovascular Safety Research Consortium.

For the past three years, Latypova worked on the Covid Dossier.

The Covid Dossier is a compilation of evidence, supporting the following claim: Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

The Dossier contains information regarding the military/intelligence coordination of the Covid biodefense response in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy.

By providing all of this information in one place, Latypova hopes to ‘drive home the shocking realization that not only were military and intelligence agencies in charge of Covid in all of these countries, but the response to what was represented as a public health crisis was coordinated through military alliances, including NATO.’

What does this mean in laymen’s terms?

This means that Covid was NOT a health crisis.

It was an orchestrated, world wide, military operation, aimed to reduce the population by means of a biological weapon.

In her Covid Dossier, Latypova details all organizations who directed these military operations. For the US, she lists the National Security Council (NSC), FEMA/Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD). For the Netherlands, she names the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) as Military/Intelligence Agency involved.

Interesting, isn’t it? What has Terrorism to do with covid? Well, this is where all censorship originated. People who spoke out against the covid measures, were labeled ‘terrorists’ and treated as such. The Netherlands compiled a list of ‘potential terrorists’, consisting of all Dutch covid critics. Our documentary of Covid, placed Janet & I high on this list. One of the reasons for frequent 'police’ visits and our reason to leave the country.

Back to the Covid script.

Latypova explains the Acts that formed the basis of the military operation:

What happened?

‘On February 4th, 2020, a military CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) countermeasure deployment campaign was officially launched, by means of the EUA and PREP Act, against a poorly defined illness that was alleged to have killed a few hundred people worldwide.

Within six weeks of this date, in order to ensure a market for the countermeasures, the lockdown-until-vaccine response, which is a military/counterterrorism plan and has nothing to do with public health, went into effect all over the world.’

What does this mean?

‘Covid was a globally coordinated response, based on legal frameworks intended for biodefense/biowarfare situations. The attack that initiated the global Covid response could have been real, perceived, or invented – regardless of the trigger, the lockdown-until-vaccine paradigm originated in the military/intelligence biodefense playbook, not in any scientifically based or epidemiologically established public health plan.

This means that nothing about the response – masking, distancing, lockdowns, vaccines – was part of a public health plan to respond to a disease outbreak. Rather, every aspect of the response was intended to induce public panic in order to gain compliance with biodefense operations, culminating with the injection of unregulated mRNA products, which were legally treated as biodefense military countermeasures (MCMs), into billions of human beings.’

Please let that sink in…

From the first moment of this so-called pandemic, the entire world has been under a global military playbook. We were forced to comply to a military operation, without us knowing it.

Something presented to us, by ALL world leaders, global and health institutions (WHO, UN), national leaders and communities, as a health issue, was a lie from the beginning.

Sasha Latypova has now been called as expert witness, in the Dutch trial against those responsible for imposing this covid hoax unto the world.

What Sasha Latypova is going to tell the world in this trial, is that that covid vaccines were bioweapons, meant for mass depopulation. She will use the above mentioned Acts, but also common sense, making comparisons with other crimes, which are in essence very similar.

Let’s hear what she has to say about the covid vaccines, as they are very important for the entire world to hear and understand:

“In my testimony, I say these words. They’re indistinguishable from bioweapons.

So you can’t tell the difference between... Well, let’s think of it this way. If you walk in the park and there’s a syringe lying on the ground, and you pick it up and you inject the next person with it, would you be prosecuted for assault with a potential deadly weapon?

For sure, for sure there are laws against it. You would be prosecuted for doing this for assault with a weapon.

And exactly the same thing is done with these so-called vaccines.

They are made without any regulation. So it’s a chemical substance in a syringe that has no regulation that forces the manufacturer to accurately disclose what’s in it and in what quantities.

It has no regulation that forces manufacturers to be truthful about the studies that they have conducted, whether the people received proper informed consent or not, whether those people in the studies were even real.

There is actually very good evidence that a lot of that data was completely manufactured out of thin air on the military basis.

And also there is no disclosure required. All the officials that are dealing with these products are legally allowed to lie to people about all of the above, about contents, safety, efficacy, compliance with the manufacturing law, pharmaceutical manufacturing law.

Also all the import-export laws are waived for them.

The contracts are secret.

The contracts that the Netherlands signed as part of the EU purchasing with Pfizer is incredibly predatory. It’s the contract that’s basically, you know, it’s invalid on its face because it’s so ridiculously predatory.

They force the governments to waive all the regulations, waive import export, waive any compliance requirements, do not test the lots. The governments are supposed to test the lots which come into the country. So that wasn’t allowed.

The governments could not change the national laws with respect to liability. So they had to waive all the liability, indemnify Pfizer. So meaning if the citizens in the country are injured and sue in their country and win, then the government has to pay Pfizer.

That’s why they’re in such collusion with each other, because they agreed with each other, that they indemnified each other, but the citizens are disposable, right? They have no rights.

So because of all these parameters, it’s the same thing as if a random syringe is lying on the ground there. Exactly the same thing. Which is a weapon.”

In case you’d prefer to hear her say it: here it is:

With this background information, you are well prepared to hear the expert witness statement, she wanted to deliver to the Dutch Judge in December 2025. Hopefully the coming judgement will allow her to deliver it for real.

Again I’ll first add the transcript, followed by her oral witness report.

“Your honor, my name is Alexandra Latypova. I’m an expert witness addressing the court adjudicating C/17/190788 and procedure 23/172.

In these cases, the defendants named include Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, the Dutch state, Mark Rutte and others.

In my expert opinion, the Covid 19 injections as deployed are indistinguishable from weapons. They are deployed under international legal frameworks for military medical countermeasures, all of which bypass normal regulatory norms, practices and laws and remove all manufacturers’ liability.

The mechanisms of harm were fully foreseeable and documented in numerous regulatory guidances all over the world. The mechanisms include synthetic RNA and DNA, mediated cellular disregulation, inflammatory immune effects, and distributed injury to all organs.

The mass deployment of known harmful counter measures using deceptive advertisement as pharmaceutical vaccines and drugs meets elements of democide, depraved indifference and criminal negligence leading to mass deaths and injury.

Whether it meets the definition of genocide is legal determination for the court.

Dual-use mechanisms make weaponization of these injections possible. For example, LNP and mRNA platforms have been recognized as dual-use technologies in biodefense literature. Dual-use means that they can be used both for military and civilian purposes.

Synthetic RNA can cause major damage without necessarily coding for any specific proteins. Vaccine platforms are also recognized in biodefense literature as a mechanism to deliver this deleterious cargo into human body.

And as previously mentioned, absence of meaningful enforceable pharmaceutical regulations or manufacturer liability makes it completely open, makes this platform completely open for weaponization and adulteration, by design.

These counter measures were sold in a bait-and-switch scheme to the public as medicine.

In the US, Emergency Use Authorization and PREP act and equivalent laws in the European Union including emergency provisions for countermeasures waived enforcement for of pharmaceutical law and created liability shields to manufacturers and administrators of these shots.

Mutual Recognition Agreements allowed European regulators to accept US regulators’ decisions, bypassing any independent testing.

The conditional marketing approval [CMA] authorization pathway provided veneer of regulation while, as previously mentioned, no pharmaceutical laws are meaningfully enforced for countermeasures. And this crucial fact was and remains hidden from the public.

Military governance and contracting were used to develop, procure, deliver, distribute these shots all over the world.

In the US, National Security Council, Department of Defense, and BARDA [ oversaw the development, manufacturing and distribution uh of Operation Warp Speed-designed products.

Department of Defense funded all contracts for vaccines, whether for American distribution or European distribution, ordering them as prototypes and large-scale manufacturing demonstrations under Defense Production Act.

The Department of Defense placed their own staff in all vaccine manufacturing facilities. And global distribution was coordinated through NATO and joint chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear [CBRN] military frameworks.

Contracts for these countermeasures reference civil and military application which are all hallmarks of defense production.

There is substantial evidence of non-compliance with good manufacturing practices [cGMP] which is the law that governs pharmaceutical purity, and honesty in labeling all over the world.

For example, in late November 2020, the European Medicines Agency was hacked and data was leaked from it, including emails and Pfizer manufacturing documentation existing at the time, just two weeks before global launch of these products.

The regulators were clearly bringing up objections to the technical implementation, to the purity of the product. There was substantial problems with manufacture. The integrity of RNA was non-conforming with previous standards. So instead of fixing those problems, the standards were changed. Instead of over 70%, for example, pure RNA to the spec, the regulators allowed the product to contain just over 50% of the RNA to the spec.

Pfizer and other manufacturers used proprietary, unvalidated analytics. Regulators were objecting to it. There were validation methods missing and regulators again were objecting to it.

Later on in 2022, FDA, when they resumed inspections internationally, issued a Form 483 to Renschler which is a supplier to Pfizer, documenting severe cGMP violations and overall. No regulatory actions were taken. The products were never stopped and public was never informed about these severe violations to the quality of the product.

Even prior to 2020, in 2019, the FDA changed administrative rule allowing to arbitrarily waive inspections for biological facilities. And during 2020, claiming COVID lockdowns and restrictions, they did not inspect any manufacturing facilities prior to launch of these products, which is one of the major requirements for pharmaceutical product to be inspected prior to launch.

In conclusion, the legal frameworks designed for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear attacks and military deployment renders these injections functionally indistinguishable from biochemical weapons.

In addition to that, media lies, propaganda and censorship constitute an accompanying psychological weaponry deployed via NATO psychological operations forces.

I urge the court to please open the record to full adversarial testing and call opposing experts to testify. I offer to testify under oath and walk the courts through all the evidence. Thank you.”

This testimony alone is able to change the world.

When this truth is heard by the public, when people truly realize what has happened prior, during and after the covid plandemic, another plandemic will never be allowed to happen.

Already new plandemics are in the making. I told you about the meningitis and oil plandemic preparations (click on underlined words for the link). The new measures are being rolled out into the world as we speak. The alertness and awareness of the people is crucial. By our sharing of information we can prevent another and another world wide lock down.

These lock downs are intended to become more and more severe, until the people of the world are in a permanent lock down / prison camp, controlled by digital ID’s and digital money.

Our experiences during the covid era should have taught us, that this is not a conspiracy theory, not even a ‘possibility’, but truly the Agenda of the Cabal: Agenda 21 and 2030.

All my articles contribute to a complete overview of the works of the cabal. Exposure will disarm them and might prevent future repetitions. We need to learn from our experiences, from real history.

Therefor I invite you to watch our documentaries, read my articles and share your knowledge. It can mean the difference between freedom and slavery.

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All DVDs and High Resolution Downloads of the Fall of the Cabal Documentaries are available on my website www.fallcabal.com/shop

With love, as always, Cyntha