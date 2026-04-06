Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
13h

I view syringes as weapons. The loss of trust created by the former plandemic will hopefully strengthen people’s resolve to push back against the next one in the pipeline. Oddly enough, there is a playbook these criminals use. Once you see the script, you can’t unseen it. My admiration goes out Reiner and all the other courageous humans willing to say no to mass m*rder.

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
5h

Good God Cyntha. Bloody well done. I always knew the military was involved with manufacturing the death jabs but I never understood why. Where were the White Hats I wonder? The 200 Christian generals around the globe who had to have knowledge of this. And the Orange Man and warp speed was intended to prevent the Great Reset, 15 minute cities, eating bugs. own nothing, digital ID, carbon footprint and other monstrosities I believe. Only 25%-30% of the Western world are pure bloods I am told. What about Russian and China?? Did they get the MRNA Schiesse as well? And what are the implications of getting vaccinated blood transfusions for the pure bloods? And MRNA in our food products. I am afraid the depopulation agenda is still in force in so many ways. Food, water, EMF's, vaccines, Big Harma, chemtails, etc. I hope the Dept. of War, FBI 2.0 and CIA 2.0 and other agencies get their act together and rid their ranks of the Deep State Cabal. Please dear Lord.

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