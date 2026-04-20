Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
1d

This is a truth that brought me to tears. The ugly deception that so many listened to.

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savvysenior's avatar
savvysenior
1d

What astounds me the most about the extent of the coverup is HOW IN THE WORLD Mr William Gates, CEO of Pfizer, A Bourla make this happen? How did they get the world’s politicians go along with it?

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