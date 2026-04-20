The historic court case in the Netherlands against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), former Dutch PM Mark Rutte, media and health ministers is still waiting for the decision of the High Court of the Netherlands.

This decision will determine whether the high court will allow the district court to hear expert witness testimony from Dr Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer VP), Sasha Latypova (former Pharma executive and researcher), Katherine Watt (international law expert and legal analyst), Catherine Austin Fitts (financial analyst and former US government official), and Dr Joseph Sansone (clinical psychologist) in a preliminary pre-trial evidence hearing ahead of the main civil case.

Each and every one of these experts are the heroes of our time. They have risked everything to bring the truth out into the world. They have endured the worst cases of ridiculization, stigmatization and radicalization, only because they stood up and spoke the truth. It takes a lot of courage to turn your back to your colleagues and dedicate your life to bringing out the truth.

A truth that will change the world, once brought out in the open. When the MSM has to share their words, the people will know about the incredible fraud and crimes committed against them. It will show the people how their loved ones truly died. It will definitely change the world.

Two weeks ago I shared the testimony of Sasha Latypova (former Pharma executive and researcher) with you. You can read and watch it here:

Today, I would like to present the testimony of Dr Mike Yeadon to you. Please take time to take in his words. They present a truth, which truly has the ability to change the world. Just like our 7 episodes about Covid in the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, this article gives you unconvenient but necessary facts about the greatest crime on humanity ever committed.

As his testimony is a bit longer, I give you a summary of the most important facts. You can watch his intended and already recorded testimony at the end of this article.

“My name is Dr. Mike Yeadon. I’ve spent my entire professional life leading research and early development of new medicines for respiratory and skin diseases. Spent over 30 years in both big pharma and in biotech. I have a training in biochemistry and toxicology and a PhD in respiratory pharmacology.

I would say the professional opinion that I provide to you is that of someone who’s deeply experienced in the scientific procedures and practices of creation and testing of molecules in particular for their safety, their lack of toxicity.

It doesn’t really matter if an individual like me works in vaccines or heart disease or respiratory because the principle, the core of my testimony is about the safety and toxicity risks of any new medicine.

And it’s about that that I’m particularly concerned and I have been since the middle of 2020. So I’m just going to outline maybe half a dozen points that I want you to take on board.”

‘There was no pandemic’

“The first one to know, which is shocking if you don’t know this, is there was no pandemic.

There was no new illness called COVID 19. What there was was all of the normal human illnesses that people get. Acute respiratory illnesses like influenza are real, but we had that mis-attributed through incorrect diagnostic tests and told you had COVID and it was spreading.

This was not true. There was a long planned deception.

And because I worked that out and I’m totally sure about this, I know that the people behind the so-called vaccines also knew this.

My peers in the pharmaceutical industry also knew this.

So did the regulatory agencies like FDA.

So did senior figures who guide administrations in governments and any super national organizations like the WHO, also knew this.”

The treatment of covid in hospitals

“There are two major things I want to talk about. One was the treatment of people who had this purported new illness.

What they had was the normal range of illnesses that humans have always suffered from, amplified by fear.

And what happened was that medical treatments in care homes of seniors in assisted living facilities were changed radically in 2020. And I knew this because of my underlying training, especially in respiratory diseases. I knew, for example, that treating people with opiates like morphine and sedatives like midazolam, was the wrong thing to do.

If you treat elderly people with midazolam and morphine, which was the standard treatment for COVID, what it does is they are respiratory depressants. They slow the rate and depth of your breathing and eventually they were left alone with these treatments at night while asleep. These people literally faded away and died.

They were killed by their treatments…

They never needed them. They were known to be inappropriate and contraindicated.

If they’re used together, the person has to be under active medical monitoring.

That did not happen. I’m afraid my conclusion is they were murdered.”

“I don’t think the doctors who gave them these drugs early on, knew that would be the consequence, but later on I’m afraid they did. In hospitals, large numbers of people were put on mechanical ventilators. You know, the kind of breathing equipment you see in the movies.

I’m not a medical doctor, but I’ve been around pulmonologists and respiratory specialists for 40 years. You do not take a person who is walking into the hospital, able to breathe unassisted, even if distressed, who did not have a blocked airway or gunshot, knife wound, or crush injury to the chest. You do not sedate, incubate, and ventilate these people.

Why? Because God and nature left you a perfectly adequate apparatus to breathe in and breathe out. If you needed extra oxygen, it would be easy to provide it with a mask or nasal canula. In fact, that is the normal non-invasive treatment for people in respiratory distress, who have unobstructed airways and no injury to the chest. You do not sedate, incubate, ventilate.”



”The really important thing I need to tell you about, is three things about vaccines.”

“The first one is we were told that these molecules were gene sequences that encoded something called spike protein. The spike protein we were told, was on the outside of this virus. Now I don’t agree with that, but this is what we were told. A cartoon like a sphere with spikes coming out of it. We were told these vaccines encoded the protein, the spike protein that sat on the outside of these viruses and this would train your immune system to fight it off.

If you inject me with a gene sequence, that will make my body manufacture a foreign protein that isn’t me, that is a viral protein. My body, every cell in my body that follows that instruction will signal to my immune system that I have been attacked. And my immune system goes to war and attacks and kills every cell that complied with that instruction. And that is what has happened, ladies and gentlemen, to every cell in every tissue in every person who has been thus injected.

The toxicity that you would experience varies tremendously, because some people would take it up efficiently, copy it efficiently, make the protein for a long time and I’m afraid those people are mostly dead.

Other people took it up poorly, transcribed it poorly and only briefly and those people are alive and then there’s every continuity in between.

But that point that if you inject an instruction that makes your body make a foreign protein that is not self, your immune system will attack it. Ladies and gentlemen, you know this. This is the principle of tissue matching in organ transplantation. This is the principle behind failed tissue transplant, organ rejection. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the basis behind autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and many others and neurological diseases where your body destroys itself.

That is the first principle that was designed into every company’s molecule. So, I knew by the middle of 2020 these were designed to cause injury. How much I didn’t know, I still don’t completely know. But this expert is telling you that they were designed to cause injury.”

“The second really important point to tell you about, is what was encoded in these gene-based vaccines, alleged vaccines, is spike protein.

I didn’t know what spike protein was. It was new to me, but it’s the spikes on the outside of this alleged virus that I don’t think is real. I couldn’t find proteins like it. I found all of them were known to be toxins like neurotoxins, cardiotoxins, and things that would prompt blood coagulation.

So again, the question, why would you encode in your helpful medicinal product, something that when expressed in your body would harm you?

That’s the second thing.”

“There is a third one which I discovered late in 2020 or early 2021. I have to say I cried. Two of the products made by Pfizer and Moderna were wrapped in something called lipid nanoparticles or LNPs. Lipid is fat. Nano means tiny. Particle means little blobs. So they were wrapped in lipid nanoparticles.

Lipid nanoparticles, every one of them tested, is known to promote the uptake of their payload, whatever they were protecting into the organs inside your abdomen and what’s called the visceral organs and most prominently liver and your ovaries.

So ladies and gentlemen, the person who picks lipid nanoparticles to formulate these materials knew professionally when it was injected into women and girls, that this material would travel around their body and concentrate in their reproductive organs.

And then it would do those two things I just described. It would be expressed and cause toxicity directly to those cells. Your body would recognize it as foreign and kill those cells.

And I ask you ladies and gentlemen, what possible motivation could you have for doing that when you could have picked half a dozen other means of protecting the drug?

These three things together told me ‘someone got in a room’, and said, “Dr…, design injections that will injure, kill, and reduce fertility in the people you give it to. And design it so that it won’t kill everybody. It won’t injure everybody, but if we give it to enough people over time, it will lower the fertility and their health and reduce population.”

“And this is what I have watched happen all around me for 5 years. Since that moment, I’ve been speaking out and warning of this for 5 years. I wrote these things down in December 2019 and along with a German doctor, Wolfgang, we put them in writing and sent them to the European Medicine’s Agency, the second most consequential regulatory agency in the world. We sent it to Emma Cook who was in charge of the EMA. She did not even reply.

The day after we published this open letter, I was removed from all social media. The day after I was attacked by the main UK broadcasting agency, the BBC, who started calling me a conspiracy theorist and a purveyor of misinformation.

So, my ability to reach out to people was cut down by 99% from that day. Meanwhile, I was paraded on radio 4. There was a woman’s hour program that named me as a misinformation spreader. And guess what? The official from the government, guess where they came from?

They came from the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. And they defended these injections and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, don’t listen to this guy, this conspiracy theorist. Listen to me. These are safe and effective and essential to protect your health and that of your unborn child.”

I can’t remember the name of this lady because they have scrubbed the interview. But at that point I decided I wasn’t going to get mad. I was going to get even. And I have been speaking out without fear ever since.

And if you believe anything I have told you, I say to you, you have a duty to repeat whatever chimed with you the most to the next person you can tell.

The worst that will happen is if I’m wrong, is you’re going to get laughed at, which is no big deal, is it? But if I’m right and you don’t say anything, you’re going to lose your freedom and then you’re going to lose your life. That’s really what I have to say to you, judge. And this is my testimony.”

This is Dr. Yeadon’s spoken testimony:

I can only have a tremendous respect for everyone who speaks out like this. Who is prepared to sacrifice everything for the truth.

Why are they prepared to risk everything for the truth? Because they simply can’t live with themselves if they don’t speak up. As they have the knowledge and understanding and simply can’t be complicit to the greatest crime against humanity.

Their words need to be heard. The truth needs to be shared.

I do my part, I ask you to do yours by sharing this article, by spreading your knowledge.

With love, as always, Cyntha