The historic court case in the Netherlands against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), former Dutch PM Mark Rutte, media and health ministers is still (!) waiting for the decision of the High Court of the Netherlands.

This decision will determine whether the high court will allow the district court to hear expert witness testimony from Dr Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer VP), Sasha Latypova (former Pharma executive and researcher), Katherine Watt (international law expert and legal analyst), Catherine Austin Fitts (financial analyst and former US government official), and Dr Joseph Sansone (clinical psychologist) in a preliminary pre-trial evidence hearing ahead of the main civil case.

Each and every one of these experts are the heroes of our time. They have risked everything to bring the truth out into the world. They have endured the worst cases of ridiculization, stigmatization and radicalization, only because they stood up and spoke the truth. It takes a lot of courage to turn your back to your colleagues and dedicate your life to bringing out the truth.

A truth that will change the world, once brought out in the open. When the MSM has to share their words, the people will know about the incredible fraud and crimes committed against them. It will show the people how their loved ones truly died. It will definitely change the world.

I already shared the testimonies of Sasha Latypova (former Pharma executive and researcher) and Michael Yeadon with you. You can read and watch them here:

Today, I would like to present the testimony of Katherine Watt to you. Katherine explains why the entire process of making vaccinations (among them the Co 19 vaccine) and everyone involved, can be classified as war crimes under the Geneva Conventions. She tells us why criminal prosecutions are not possible until laws have been changed. And even then it will be impossible to sue those responsible due to the lack of standards for proper design and manufacturing of vaccines.

Katherine tells us that only public exposure can help stop these crimes and for that reason this trial is very important. She urges the judges to ‘further expose the malevolence of vaccination programs to wider public understanding’.

Please take time to take in her words. They present a truth which truly has the ability to change the world. Just like our 7 episodes about Covid in the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, this article gives you inconvenient but necessary facts about the greatest crime on humanity ever committed.

Katherine uses long sentences, which might make it hard to understand what she is saying. For that reason, you will find her testimony on video as well at the bottom of this article. It may be easier to understand this way.

Let’s start with Katherine’s testimony, her expert view on vaccinations.

Introduction

“My name is Katherine Watt. I am a Catholic American writer and paralegal. A paralegal is an a legal assistant trained to provide legal research and writing services to attorneys.

I earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with a minor in natural sciences in 1996 from Penn State University and I earned a community college paralegal certificate in 2003. I have worked for newspapers as a reporter and for attorneys as a paralegal and I have written and published independent investigative reporting at my own websites on the subjects of local government and corporate corruption on prosecutorial and judicial misconduct and on homesteading and local food and water security.

Since 2021, I have published my work on the history of communicable disease control law and biological product law at Baywick News on Substack.

I have prepared this video presentation for the judges in the multi-member chamber of the district court of Northern Netherlands in Leeuwarden. Case reference C17190788, case number 23172 against the Dutch state, Mark Rutte, Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and others.

This video presentation is in support of my written statement to be submitted in these proceedings by attorney Peter Stassen on behalf of his clients with CO 19 injection damage at the court in Leeuwarden.”

Professional opinion

“It is my informed opinion that communicable disease and pandemic threats are political fabrications based on widespread use of intentionally deceptive diagnostic testing devices for the purposes of instilling public fear and justifying vaccination and biodefense programs.

It is my informed opinion that all vaccines, including but not limited to the injections labeled as CO 19 mRNA vaccines, are unstable, heterogeneous mixtures of biological matter, including bacteria, plant, animal, and human cells and tissues along with chemical toxins, heavy metals, preservatives, solvents, and nutrient solutions.

It is my informed opinion that those who develop, produce, recommend, approve, authorize, procure, stockpile, distribute, and use vaccines for alleged disease control and pandemic response purposes, including but not limited to CO 19 mRNA vaccines, know or should have known that injection of unstable mixtures of biological agents and chemical toxins causes biological malfunction and organ damage in living human and animal recipients.”

“This is due to living animal organisms individual capacities to distinguish between self and non-self biological material and to attempt to isolate, reject or expel harmful foreign or non-self matter that has breached natural protective barriers presented by skin, digestive tract and respiratory and lung surfaces.

These rejection reactions can and do take the form of autoimmune conditions such as asthma and allergies, neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis and autism, cancers, metabolic, digestive and gastrointestinal disorders such as obesity and diabetes, infertility and many other chronic conditions whose incidence in heavily vaccinated populations has increased since the middle of the 20th century when mass vaccination campaigns targeting infants, children, and expectant mothers began.”

“It is my informed opinion that those who develop, produce, recommend, approve, authorize, procure, stockpile, distribute, and use vaccines, including but not limited to the CO 19 vaccines, have committed war crimes under the Geneva Conventions and US implementing law, specifically torture, performing biological experiments, mutilation, and murder.

Their acts have no legitimate medical or protective purpose, but have been presented deceitfully as having legitimate medical and protective purposes to cloak their intentional harmfulness from public view, public comprehension, and public obstruction.”

“It is my informed opinion that the war crime acts of vaccine mediated torture, mutilation, and murder committed by the defendants in this case have been legalized under international legal instruments and US federal law governing biological product regulation, communicable disease control and pandemic preparedness and response as enacted by the US Congress and US presidents and as executed by federal, state and local health, military, and homeland security officials.

In my opinion, this precludes criminal prosecution of the defendants until such time as treaties have been amended to eliminate exemptions for acts allegedly committed for legitimate medical purposes and until such time as enabling US federal laws have been repealed by the US Congress or nullified by US federal courts.”

“It is my informed opinion that there can be no civil liability for or civil litigation to allege and prove design defects because there are no design standards for vaccines.

There can also be no civil liability for or civil litigation to allege and prove manufacturing defects because there are no manufacturing standards for vaccines.

In other words, criminal prosecutions of war crimes and civil litigation against developers and manufacturers of vaccines have both been rendered impossible by law to enable the past, present, and continued future deployment of intentionally harmful products to intentionally harm recipients.

Cases such as the present case brought by plaintiffs can help to publicly expose the long-known and intentional harmfulness of vaccine products and vaccination acts and to bring about the end of all vaccine manufacturing and all vaccination programs.”

“The attached report includes two main sections providing chronologically organized collections of summaries of relevant US federal law and international law. An appendix section contains lists of supporting evidence in the form of US federal regulations, international mutual recognition agreements which are trade agreements, academic and government publications, court decisions and many other records.

My core findings are twofold.

One, for more than 120 years, persons working within the US government’s executive, legislative, civil, administrative, and judicial branches have coordinated their lawmaking and law execution efforts with persons working within supranational organizations such as the UN World Health Organization and persons working within pharmaceutical corporations such as Pfizer and Merck to disguise the malevolent development, non-regulation, production, procurement, stockpiling, and use of intentionally harmful biological agents and toxins as regulated components of benevolent routine public health and communicable disease control programs.

For more than 100 years, they targeted primarily infants, children, and expectant mothers while operating vaccination programs at the local, state, national, and international level.

Two, for approximately 25 years, persons working within the US government, supra national organizations such as the World Health Organization and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and pharmaceutical corporations have coordinated lawmaking and law execution efforts to increase the speed, scale, and frequency with which their deceptive acts are capable of inducing rapid, widespread, all ages scheduled driven submission to vaccination acts by disguising their malevolent non-regulated acts as regulated components of emergency biodefense and pandemic preparedness and response programs.

This court has an opportunity to further expose the original and long running malevolence of vaccination programs to wider public understanding and I urge you to take it up.

Please read the written report titled ‘The St. Benedict Memo’. There are several people working to understand and explain many of the aspects of the ongoing legalized war crimes program, including the other witnesses prepared to testify in this case, Sasha Latipova, Mike Yeaden, Katherine Austin Fitz, and Joseph Sansone.

Our work and the work of many others whose for informed conclusions differ from the official narrative are censored and marginalized preventing authentic fact finding and evidentary review of Co 19 mRNA vaccines and the broader history of vaccines and vaccination programs into which the co 19 mRNA vaccines have been introduced.

I am prepared to testify as to the substance of my findings under oath in court and to engage in public discussion with any experts who may be called to testify on behalf of the defendants. I urge you to allow this case to proceed in public view.”

Katherine Watt

People like Katherine Watt are far ahead of the masses. They are the hero’s of our time, only to be acknowledged in the far future. They dare to say out loud what they have discovered.

Katherine uses her expertise to say that the cabal has outsmarted us and criminal trials will not be able to stop these crimes. Again, our most effective weapon is public exposure.

Time and again all experts come to that same conclusion: The cabal has embedded itself into the highest levels of society. It is protected by friendly lawmakers, judges and supra-governmental institutions. Its actions are legalized and sold as solutions to self created problems.

The only thing that stands in the way of achieving their goal of depopulation is us. We, the people. The awakened. Those who share the truth. Those who expose.

We are the digital army they fear the most.

It’s up to you to take this message and share it. It can make all the difference for our future generations.

Thank you for your support! Together we can make this a better world. When exposure is our weapon, the Fall of the Cabal documentary series is like the MOAB (mother of all bombs)… Use it as much as you want. It’s made for this time in history.

With love, as always, Cyntha