Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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CHAZT
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Catherine Austin Fitts has a wealth of experience with the Deep State. Her perspective of the Non-Consensual Surveillance State (which, according to her, Trump is helping create) is worth understanding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMzPU7Bp9B0

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