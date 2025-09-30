The ‘murder’ of Charlie Kirk will most probably be a Turning Point in the World History. Did he know that, when he founded Turning Point USA? Even though I really wanted to believe that this murder is really nothing but a brutal murder, (or ‘a sigar is just a sigar’, as a friend tried to convince me), the evidence is pointing more and more towards some sort of ritual.

In Brian De Palma’s movie Snake Eyes (1998), a politician named Charles Kirkland is assassinated on September 10th. Is it coincidence that Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10th? In the movie, the storm raging outside is named Hurricane Jezebel. Is it coincidence that days before Charlie’s death, the outlet Jezebel boasted of paying witches to curse him?

Finally the movie’s tagline is: “Believe everything except your eyes.” Its message is about staged events, manipulated narratives, and not trusting what you see. Is it coincidence that this ‘murder’ can be seen from so many different angles? By now, I’ve seen about 10 people who absolutely could have done it…

Is it coincidence that Erika Kirk posted this message on the morning of Charlie’s murder?

And is it coincidence that when you take the number of the Psalm and look at Q post 461, you get this post?

So, if this is all staged, what can be the purpose?

When we look at the aftermath of Charlie’s death, the first thing to notice is an immense revival of Christian faith. Charlie stood for his faith and wanted to be remembered for his courage and strong faith. His TPUSA received millions and millions in donations, his memorial was attended by 227,000 visitors. Millions of people wordwide watched his memorial and listened to the speeches.

The speeches were a call for the return to Christian values and they combined political views at the same time. The entire Trump Administration was present, making it a political memorial. His body was flown in by AF2, turning his death into a political and military event. Which is strange, to say the least, as Charlie was no member of the current Administration, nor a member of the Army.

When we see so many things that don’t add up, we know something big is coming.

When we look at the Q posts, we see 264 posts about God. Q is definitely promoting the return to Christianity. Q combines Christianity and patriotism in a way that the one doesn’t seem able to exist without the other.

The USA is a Christian country. You are free to believe what you like, also free to practice every faith, but the American roots are Christian. The immense immigration divided the USA, like it divided every ‘western’ country and Australia. The attack on Christianity seems deliberate. So the counter-attack or the defense should lay in retrieving Christianity.

For God, Humanity and Country. That is the basis of patriots worldwide. That will prevent the western world for going down. And that is what this Turning Point is all about.

The speeches during Charlies memorial were all pointing at one direction: back to the bible, back to Christianity. To not selling your soul, but turn to Christ. This is VP Vance, saying: “It is better to die a young man in this world than to sell your soul for an easy life with no purpose, no risk, no love and no TRUTH.”

And Tucker Carlson, comparing Charlies death to Jesus’s:

Tulsi Gabbard making Charlie sound like a saint:

Politicized Christianity. Is that a good thing?

I don’t know.

I always believed true Christianity is meant to be celebrated in one’s own heart. It’s meant to be an inward religion. It’s personal.

Every time in history when faith became organized, it became an outward religion, with dogma’s and wars.

“The Kingdom of God is within you”, are strong words to me. I don’t have to go to a church, I don’t have to listen to someone, explaining words to me, or reading texts to me that I can read myself.

I don’t depend on any organized group of ‘priests’ to tell me what to believe. That is what makes me strong. That is what makes me independent. That is what makes me a threat. As soon as you comply to a religion, you are submitting yourself to ‘their’ rules, to their interpretations. Let’s not make the same mistakes over and over again.

We can celebrate the rise of Christianity, without condemning others.

We can celebrate the rise of Patriotism, without hate or committing violence to others.

In order to grow as humanity, we need to grow on a spiritual level. But this time, it will be an individual path. You’ll have to find your Divinity inside of you. You’ll have to see it everywhere around you. The divine experience is personal. And all our personal experiences will make humanity grow.

“The Kingdom of God is inside you and all around you

Not in a mansion of wood and stone

Split a piece of wood and I am there

Lift a stone and you will find me.”

