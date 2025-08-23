Did you follow the news last week? Did you notice the enormous change in the global narrative? In March, after the disastrous meeting between Trump and Zelensky, the European leaders arranged a separate meeting to support Zelensky in ‘his’ war.



They promised to step up and keep the war going. Ursula vd Leyen even ‘found’ 800 Billion euros to arm Europe and send more weapons to the Ukraine.

European citizens were told to prepare for war.

More meetings were held to instruct Zelensky.

It felt like World War 3 was inevitable. Europe seemed to have no other option.

Stretegies and instructions were laid out. The opinion of the people was, as usual, completely ignored. These men needed their war and nothing could stop them.

Then something strange happened. Another meeting of Zelensky and Trump was sceduled, after the succesful meeting Trump had with Putin.

It looked like the European leaders were in panic mode. Apparently they didn’t trust Zelensky to be able to deal with Trump alone, so all the ‘war mongering overlords’ joined him. I never saw something like this happen before.

Accompanied by European chief Ursula vd Leyen and NATO chief Mark Rutte, the entire delegatioin flew to the US. But instead of fierce negociations, something bizarre was shown to the world….

Instead of strong ‘war talk’ we were shown submissive and shy leaders, smiling at every word Trump said. There seemed to have been no negociations, just admiration. Trump looked like the world’s Headmaster and the European leaders it’s students.

Their comments after the meeting:

Zelenskyy: “I think that we had a very good conversation with President Trump… it was really good. We spoke about very sensitive points.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: “I really want to thank you, President of the United States, dear Donald, for the fact that you, as I said before, broke the deadlock basically with President Putin by starting the dialogue … From there, here we are today.”

Finnish President Alexander Stubb: “I think in the past two weeks, we’ve probably had more progress in ending this war than we have in the past three-and-a-half years.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “It is an important day — a new phase — after three years that we didn’t see any kind of sign from the Russian side that they were willing for dialogue, so something is changing — something has changed — thanks to you.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “I think today will be seen as a very important day in recent years in relation to a conflict which has gone on for three-and-a-bit years, and so far, nobody has been able to bring it to this point — so I thank you for that.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “This is extremely helpful that we are meeting and hearing that the two of you are having such a good meeting today … The path is open. You opened it last Friday — but now the way is open for complicated negotiations.”

French President Emmanuel Macron: “Thank you, Mr. President, for organizing this meeting and for your commitment… everybody around this table is in favor of peace… this is why the idea of a trilateral meeting is very important because this is the only way to fix it.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “We had a fantastic NATO Summit… We had the largest trade deal ever — agreed. And now, we are here to work together with you on a… lasting peace for Ukraine. Stop the killing. This is really our common interest.”

Wow, what happened? We can only guess…

My guess is that we are watching, again, a carefully played out script. A script to prepare the world for what is yet to come.

The US is getting used to Trump being a bringer of peace. This way their fear will lessen and they will be ready for the next step.

What will be the next step? Again I have to guess, but I think the US will see a lot of military in its cities. Trump is preparing the narrative for that already for some time.

Under the pretence of having to solve criminality and the amount of illegal immigrants, the National Guard will patrol the streets, making arrests and clean up the USA.

When it’s safe again to walk the streets, the people will be ready to accept the swamp to be drained. To arrests of politicians to be made. For military trials.

We’ll have to wait and see if that is what is going to happen. In the meantime, people will get used to the military in their streets.

When the corruption is so deeply rooted in society, the only way to deal with it, is with the military. When a POTUS has the trust of his people, it will be a smooth and quick operation. Exactly the words you can hear Trump say repeatedly.

No one can say anymore that nothing is happening. That Q was just a hoax.

It is happening. Arrests are being prepared.

Still the narrative is the most important. The people must be informed. Their brainwashing runs deep. Things will take time.

Keep watching, my friends and stay vigilant!

With love, as always, Cyntha

