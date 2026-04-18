Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
2d

As you said "strong, independent and vigilant" people are not sheep! For too long people have simply followed their favorite idols or personalities and have forgotten how to think for themselves. It's time to wake up!

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Peggy Flint's avatar
Peggy Flint
2d

Thank you Cyntha! A very good reminder to trust the plan.

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