The war in Iran is showing us the perfect example of the workings of Information Warfare.

Let me start with asking you some questions:

- Is the war ended, on halt, or ongoing?

- Is the Strait of Hormuz open or closed?

- Will Iran end their nuclear programs and surrender their ‘dust’ to the US?

During this entire conflict or military operation, every statement made by one of the parties has been denied by the other party. On top of that, ‘at home’ the misinformation campaign was very busy creating chaos and confusion.

Who was/is the target?

You.

You, who are desperately trying to make sense of this all.

You, who want to believe we are heading towards a better world.

You, who still have doubts about Trump and his ‘plan’.

You, who want to, but feel incapable of trusting politicians ever again.

I can’t blame you for being in this position. I completely understand.

I’m in the favorable position to have been informed beforehand, by studying the Q posts and doing my own research. Co-creating the Fall of the Cabal documentaries has been a blessing on so many levels. It took me past all doubts, it learned me to see the strategies and taught me which sources to trust. This puts me into a position in which I can explain to you how I see and understand the currents events. I can still be completely wrong, but it doesn’t look that way, does it?

Let me take you up to 10,000 feet to look at what is happening on an information level to see who we can trust, based on the facts.

Already from the start of the military operation in Iran, Trump claimed that the United States had already won the war against Iran militarily, stating that ‘extensive military strikes have significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities’. He mentioned that the conflict could conclude in a matter of weeks, asserting that Iran's military strength has been "decimated."

Wasn’t the Main Stream Media all over him? For weeks they claimed this would end up as a ‘ground war’, like Iraq. They even created fear for a nuclear war.

Weren’t some major MAGA influencers ‘all over him’? For weeks they stated Trump was nothing less than an Israelian puppet, doing Israels dirty job. They made you doubt Trumps physical and mental health. They withdrew their former support for Trump and created lots of confusion and doubts.

Now even the Pope condemns Trumps actions, emphasizing the loss of lives. But didn’t Iran just kill more than 40,000 civilians who protested its regime? And didn’t Trump warn that he would attack as soon as Iran would start killing its own people?

During the war, Iran denied everything Trump stated and visa versa. But when looking at the facts, the number of attacks etc, we can only come to the conclusion that Trump was right. While the media and the former Maga influencers used to cry out that Trump had lost, that he acted impulsive and without a strategy, they are now awfully quiet.

While Trump tells us the Strait of Hormuz is secure and open, Iran tells us the Strait is closed. When trying to find some real news, these contradictionary messages are all we can find:

The only way to know whether this Strait is open, is by looking at facts. Can we actually see ships moving through this Strait or not?

It’s terribly time consuming to fact-check every little detail, but it’s the only way to find any truth.

Trump has told us the war in Iran is over. He acts upon it, by refocusing his attention elsewhere. He is already mediating peace between Israel en Lebanon, showing us who is in power by bluntly prohibiting Israel to throw any more bombs on Lebanon.

While Israel had been damaged severely by the Iranian bombardments, Trump emphasizes to help Lebanon, showing his purpose to Make Lebanon Great Again.

Where are all these loud voices now? Those who were screaming that the war would become a ground war? That Trump is a puppet of Israel?

Just like Trump, they moved on to the next topic. They are now making noise about the negotiations, trying to make you believe that Trump will lose those.

But don’t you think it’s time to realize that they were wrong all this time, while Trump was right?

So why would you still listen to them?

Why do you allow them to confuse you?

Until now, they have been wrong about everything!

The war has been settled in just a few weeks, the Strait is in the hands of the US, oil flows again, markets settle…

The only thing in which the ‘critics’ were right, is the following:

Iran has won the war on social media.

True.

And with that, it made many casualties.

Good trusting people, who are totally confused. Who can’t understand why Trump is still in power… Why the world allows Trump to withdraw from NATO… Why Trump is talking to the ‘enemy’, being Russia and China.

They believe their governments are now underway to secure the Strait of Hormuz. They don’t understand the hypocrisy of that action. They will only see that Trump is ‘failing the world again’.

The same people who lied to you about everything, will continue to lie about everything else. They will lie about the peace process between Israel and Lebanon. They will twist the truth and try to make Trump responsible for the Lebanese deaths. They will tell you the cease fire will not hold. And if it holds, they will tell you it will not last…

For years and years I’ve watched these people, channels, MSM spread their poison over your heads. But as they still seem to have some authority, people still turn to them for information. They bend and forget about the past lies, believing ‘they couldn’t know’. But if they didn’t know, why did they try to convince you that they did know? How hard is it to tell the truth?

It’s time to understand that all these platforms have an agenda. Whether it’s money, power or blackmail, whether it’s the ego-trip of the number of followers, they have a reason to not tell you the truth.

That is why Janet & I never allow(ed) any adds nor sponsors. To be able to bring the truth, one has to be completely independent.

It’s time all fake news is going to be exposed. Not only the Main Stream Media, but also all fake-Maga influencers. All those people, who have called for years, that they had ‘inside information’, while they had not. It’s time that the people will be able to trust information again.

Trump suggests to issue a list of ‘good, bad, and somewhere in the middle’.

It might be a good idea, even though a list like this can be very tricky. But exposing the lies is important. I’ve seen channels with hundreds of thousands of followers, spreading some truths, mixed with clear lies. This is done on purpose to confuse you. And as they also told truths, people still tended to give them their trust. It’s criminal to intentionally mislead people like this.

What this major misinformation campaign achieved, is a world filled with confused people. People who only learned to not trust anything or anyone anymore.

This is done on purpose. Once the cabal knew their game was being exposed, they used this technique of destroying peoples trust, in order for people not to trust ‘the other side’ as well.

These same games have been played by every toddler in the world: ‘If you don’t like or trust me, I’ll make sure you don’t like or trust the other ones either’. That’s still the emotional level of the cabal.

Isn’t it time to break away from this level of emotional blackmail?

The way to break lose from psychopathic behavior is to completely ignore the psychopath and ‘do your own research’. Make sure you know the facts. Make sure you find the truth on your own.

When we stop ‘feeding’ the liars by ignoring them, they will starve and dissolve. That’s the power that we, the people have, and we should start using it.

Misinformation has always been used as a major tool to control the world. The internet has proven to become a huge threat to this power. Hence the censorship, the ridiculization & radicalization and again the increased level of misinformation.

This is Al Gore, warning for the dangers of social media:

“Algorithms pull people into rabbit holes. Do you know what is at the bottom of a rabbit hole? Artificial Insanity”

“Q Anon is the best known version of Artificial Insanity”

“These devises are the enemy of self-governance, and of democracy. We need reforms”

In other words: more censorship and government control over the information people can have. Back to the ‘good old days’ before internet. Only the controlled news outlets will feed the people...

The first thing that happened in the Iran war, was closing the internet. People were not able to show the truth, to tell their truth. This strategy is as old as warfare is. During every war, ‘underground’ newspapers are the best source of information.

It’s all about information, about your trust. Nothing new under the sun.

What is new, is your ability to choose. To search for the facts and make up your own mind. That’s what they fear the most.

That’s what they have always feared. Informed people are strong, independent and vigilant. The cabal needs obedient sheep to be able to rule.

Honest people don’t fear transparency. That’s how you can distinguish truth warriors from the cabal. Transparency is the only way forward. And those working for transparency are the ones you can better trust than those working behind closed doors, like the Bilderberg meetings, committees of 300 etc.

By the way, Trump is not a politician. He is a businessman, who runs his country like a huge enterprise. And so far, he is doing a really great job, isn’t he?

‘They’ don’t want you to look back at any conflict or crisis to learn from mistakes being made, as these were not mistakes. Every lie, every ‘measure’ is meant to subdue you and confuse you even more. To tighten the mind control they have over you.

The way to escape is to study, to research, to find your own truth. I’m here to give you directions, to point you to the truth. Why? Because I long for a better future, for me, my children and the generations to come.

I can’t change the past, but I can influence our future in the present. And that’s what I’m doing. Thank you for being with me!

With love, as always, Cyntha