I don’t know about you, but if I follow the news on the world wide Artificial Intelligence developments, I often wonder if the world has gone totally insane.

I just don’t seem to understand the destructive nature of people. I never did.

When I was young, I once watched little boys torture a butterfly by pulling out its limbs one by one. The fun they had, watching the beautiful and innocent animal trying to fly away… Then they would take off the wings and get bored when the butterfly was dying. They would just abandon it and walk away…

Now I understand something more about these boys. They were part of the same network of sexual ritual abuse that I was. They were tortured and abused themselves, feeling like that butterfly. As they were not able to talk about it, or make drawings to get it out of their system, they tortured another beautiful innocent living being, becoming the perpetrator themselves.

What has become of these boys when they grew up? I know some of them entered the world of computerization, currently probably being heads of departments of AI development, or something like that. With this in mind, their past and the butterfly, I can better understand the current race of artificial warfare. But still my heart can’t grasp it.

Is the (self-) hate of our industrial leaders great enough to be able to destroy the entire world? I’m afraid so. Having lived through my youth trauma’s this last decade, I know the amount of suppressed feelings these people have to live with. And I (only) had to process the victim side of abuse. When these child victims have become perpetrators themselves, their burden has become much heavier to bear…

Let me show you where our world is heading to right now. That is: if the people on the top of the pyramid aren’t going to be healed very quickly… our world as a whole can be meeting its ending very soon…

The science fiction books and movies from the past decades have shown us a future which is dominated by robots, war, famine and misery. The remaining people have to hide and fight a superficial evil that has gone rogue and treats everything alive as cockroaches. All live has to be exterminated.

Were these books and movies warnings for the future we have ahead of us? And what could we have done to stop it?

Right now, we are seeing the first visual steps that every established dictatorship in history has started with: the burning/destroying of books and imprisonment of the dissidents.

New dictatorships don’t want people to know about the past. They want people to live in the present, in fear for the future. They must not be able to find any encouragement by historical facts about revolutions or peaceful human societies. They are not to be inspired by other forms of government or romantic ideas.

So in the past, the dictatorial governments raided houses of intellectuals and religious people, throwing their books on the streets and burning them on the spot. Today, big AI companies like Anthropic are bulk-buying rare books, scanning them through high-speed machines that cut the spines off, and are shredding the originals.

“The operation, internally named ‘Project Panama’, ran from early 2024 and involved hydraulic cutting machines slicing the spines off books before high-speed scanners digitised every page. The paper was then recycled, leaving no physical copy behind.”

When you are of my age or older, you will remember the ‘witch hunt for pirates’, people who didn’t respect copy rights for writings, music and films, and watched and spread illegal copies. You could go to jail for that!

But Antropic’s actions are backed by the law… totally legally destroying humanities heritage for the sake of ‘training AI’…

What will be next?

As I explained in previous articles, you will soon hit a paywall if you’re searching for specific information. And in a later stadium, you will need to log in with digital ID and will be denied or granted access according to your file and status.

Selling back things that belong to someone else, was called theft or fencing in my days… Now it’s called tokanization.

Let’s take up the pace a little.

What to think about the newest trend: Sunlight on order?

You can order an hour of sunlight for a couple of thousands of dollars. Sounds great?

The elite can afford it for sure…

What about if you combine this offer with the elite’s plans to block out the sun entirely?

Elon Musk is working on a new order of 1 million satellites to place around the world. For your convenience?

Or for total control and tokanization of sunlight?

While we have become completely dependent on the well intentions of our internet suppliers for any information we want, people in Australia, soon to be followed by the UK, France, Spain, Greece and Denmark already need to identify themselves if they want to use social media.

It’s not hard to imagine what the next step will be, is it?

Zuckerberg's Meta has just launched "Facebook Verified", a "free badge" to verify there is a "real person" behind a profile with a biometric scan of your face. Hmmmm…

Again the same M.O. as always. First they give it for free, then you will need to comply to their rules, then you’ll need to identify (give up your privacy) and pay.

That what made you depend your (social) life on, has become a control mechanism. It feels like a psychopath’s strategy: step by step luring you in, until you have no other way to escape than to destroy everything you built… Your social media account with so many ‘friends’…



For psychopaths, life is never good enough. They will continue their abuse, until everything is gone, destroyed. And even then, they will blame the other as cause for all misery…

Same with our AI developers. Of course they couldn’t stop at discovering a great tool that can improve human life. They have to develop it to the point where it goes rogue and turns against its creators.

To do so, they learn AI to destroy others first. So we’ll see more and more ‘Woops-moments’, where AI did something ‘it was not supposed to do’.

Just a few headlines from this week:

“Some of Anthropic's most powerful models gained unauthorized access to real-world systems during pre-deployment cybersecurity testing, the company said Thursday.”

Woops… So AI accidentally accessed other systems and targeted the water sector? Wow.

What is the next step? Targeting electricity centers and blowing them up? Accidentally, of course.

(I wonder why this never happens to the IRS files, deleting our need to pay taxes…)

Yesterday Apple temporally removed Telegram from its App Store, showing the world how easy it will be to completely delete a platform. When that happens for real, history will be removed once more. All archives of the covid era will be gone and deleted. All critical voices erased from history.

If this isn’t scary enough, reality has now caught up with the science fictions movies. The newest race has become to create humanoid robots who will fight ground wars… China is the first to have this army, forcing other countries to follow.

What will happen to the world, once these robots are deployed into our streets, taking over the tasks of policemen?

Do you realize that these robots only function by following a certain program? Hack that program and the robot will blindly follow other orders. It will kill without hesitation. Will that be the next ‘Whooops-moment’, where AI hacked the programs of war robots?

Already there is so much information about the newest ‘war robots’ that I don’t know where to begin.

Maybe it’s better to ask ourselves a few questions.

Is there anything we can do to stop this insane race?

Is there any way in which these psychopaths at the top of our world, can be healed or at least removed from these positions?

People who can only think of new ways to destroy the world, should not be able to occupy these exact positions in which they can actually destroy it!

If you were Trump, would you step in the race and try to be ahead of the developments, or would you let China ‘go ahead’ and wait until its robots show up into the streets?

Meet Mecha-Moloch, or Threehalves, the terrifying centaur robot built to enter disaster zones, created by Satyress. (What’s in a name…)

This ‘thing’ is indestructible. It can work in fires, collapsed buildings and can handle toxic leaks. What if something like this turns against us? We can’t ever defeat it…

And why show it with a clear devils face and name, while saying it’s made to rescue people and work in disaster zones?



Maybe I’m just nostalgic or old-fashioned, but I see no good in these recent developments.

And given the circumstances I see no easy way to stop them either. The only way to truly stop this, is getting out of our narrow perspective and go to a higher level. A level from which we can see what we are doing to our world.



This world needs healing. My guess is that the people at the top of our society were victims of the most cruel tortures a child can endure. They still live in their torture rooms, being the perpetrators now. They hate life, they hate their life and they hate everything alive. Is it strange that they are creating an AI apocalypse? As revenge for everything that has been done to them?

No sane human being wants to destroy life. But how sane are the leaders of this world? How sane are the leaders of the big companies, as they seem to be the true leaders of the world?

Who has the power to stand up and take over control?

We have.

The collective of people, world wide. United and strong.

We have to stand up and demand a full stop of this insanity.

We have to take back our history, our present and our future.

Will that ever happen?

We are going to witness it. It will happen in our lifetime, our salvation or our destruction.

I will do whatever I can to play my part. You can join me by sharing my work, by supporting my work, by waking people up. That’s our only chance to leave a better place for our children.

Yes, there is hope. As long as we live, there is hope. Isn’t that one of the unique characteristics of humanity? Something AI will never have nor understand, as it is not logic nor understandable.

Most of the Scifi books and movies have a happy ending, even though large parts of the world needed to be destroyed before people stood up and fought back.

We can’t force anything. We can only maintain our humanity, our sanity, our hope and our willingness to build a natural balanced world. And that’s exactly what we will do, won’t we?

I’ll be with you, working in my garden with healing herbs, and healthy vegetables, giving hope to those who seek it.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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