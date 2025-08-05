In my previous post I ended with this image, saying: ‘All roads lead to Clinton’.

Hillary Clinton seems to be the center person in all kinds of probes, hoaxes and conspiracies. Let’s dive a bit more into this, shall we? We will start with the Russian collusion probe and the role of Hillary Clinton.

On July 25, 2016 a plan was concocted to ‘demonize Putin and Trump’. Two days later Hillary Clinton (HRC) confirmed that plan.

Mind you, this was 4 days prior to the FBI probe. This means Clinton was ahead of everyone and set out the idea of the hoax.

Clinton continued shaping the narrative, involving the entire Cabal top, like John Podesta (advisor of Obama). To convince the public, they use words as ‘beyond the shadow of any doubt’, and ‘It should concern every American…’ and ‘Trump’s own actions suggest…’

Words as ‘could be’ and ‘may be’ are used together with fact-like accusations. It is stated that the only thing Trump can do, is to acknowledge and condemn the Russian interference (brought as a fact).

With the use of these words, Trump is cornered and the reader is highly influenced. That is the reason most Americans believed these messages. These words come into the subconscious mind as facts.

Here Clinton does it again. Trying to corner Trump, demanding him to admit things that didn’t happen. She is an excellent liar!

We are 9 years later now. The conspiracy is still ongoing. The perpetrators are still lying, still protecting each other. They know they are in serious trouble, but they seem to count on the trust they still have of the majority of their followers. What if that trust falls away? Didn’t Q say, that at some point the streets won’t be safe for them anymore?

Listen to what Stephen Miller explains about the range and implications of this conspiracy:

The real conspiracy was always this, the Russia collusion. As true conspirators they turned the truth around and pointed to us, the people, as being conspiracy theorists. They hunted us, blamed us, expelled us, ridiculed us… All to hide their own crimes. We have endured and now we will conquer. ‘The hunters become the hunted…’

Finally after all these years of knowing, of trying to awaken people to the truth, the truth is coming out in the open. It will take time for the brainwashed people to see the truth. They truly believed the narrative and are now suddenly faced with the opposite. That will give denial, anger and confusion. They need time, more facts and compassion.

Trump is telling us where this will all lead to: JUSTICE!

Trump is continuously telling us, in his (bold) way, what will happen. All we have to do is listen and prepare:

Are you ready for the storm?

I’ll be here to explain, as you will be there for your friends and family.

With love, as always, Cyntha

All our documentaries are available for free on this platform. I continue doing so and giving my research for free to you. You can support me by becoming a paid member/subscriber, so I can continue my work. Thank you very much! Every support makes a huge difference for me!!