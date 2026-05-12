Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
1d

The exposure at this level of corruption is unimaginable! Hopefully the domino effect will roll down to our local level so justice and accountability will also transform our counties and communities.

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CHAZT's avatar
CHAZT
1dEdited

Twelve years ago (pre-Trump) I told my son we were entering a time where everything would be exposed and the world would change. I did not count on an immense, indoctrinated community of blind muggles ("normies") who refused to see. Exposure is not enough when such a large constituency of the Human Collective prefers the lie. We still have a LOT of work ahead. Blessings to all !

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