Since this last term of President Trump, we have seen the complete exposure of the Deep State fraud and treason in America. It has been a drip-drip disclosure, with lots of time in between to process the facts.

Behind the scenes, law enforcement has worked tirelessly to build up solid cases. Everything has been done on a tight schedule. It all has to come together into one point. My guess is that focus point will be the midterm elections.

The Trump Administration is working very hard to ensure safe and fair elections. Without fraud, the Democrats will be wiped of the charts. The American people will be surprised to see how the political landscape had been ‘made’ for the past decades.

Once they see this, they will want to know about the treason. They will cry for accountability. And at that moment, everything will fall into place.

Q started the exposure of fraud and treason.

The Biden Administration openly showed their fraud and treason.

The Trump Administration exposed this fraud and treason with facts.

Now we can go one step further. Show the world the consequences of these treasonous actions.

Trump is always the first to tell us about it. He usually does it in his unique and very loud way. But when you look behind that masquerade, you can see a brilliant plan being unfolded.

When we only look at what Trump posted yesterday (for me last night), you will get quite a picture of what we can expect the coming months. I gathered Trump’s posts and sorted them by topic. It gives a good overview of the treason. People need to know, to understand what has happened and why.

Let’s have a look:

Mind you, the posts, comments and videos are not new. What is new, is that Trump posted them all in one bunch yesterday. When the President of the United States does a mega information dump like this one, we can expect a new phase in our Information Warfare.

These posts, all accompanied by videos, describe the complete illegal spying on the Trump Campaign in 2016. Whistleblowers from the CIA and FBI confirmed the fabrication of the Russia collusion dossier, ordered by Obama.

And please notice the name of the channel of the second post. Trump knows what he is doing, nothing is coincidence. Janet expressed her hopes for the return of JFKjr in part 10 of the Original Fall of the Cabal.

The third post exposes the lies of James Comey. Willingly and knowingly. I explained his treasonous crimes in more detail here:

The posts I gathered next, explain that even before operation Crossfire Hurricane started, which was the spying on Trumps campaign, the CIA instructed the ‘Five Eyes’ to spy on Trump.

The Five Eyes is a collaboration between the Intelligence Agencies of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to spy on each others civilians, when the law prohibits the national intelligence agencies to do so. They then exchange this intelligence, having formally bypassed the law. The law that tried to protect its citizens rights…

The second post is again from an interesting player, showing Trump’s support.

The last post is showing a new detail, which can become very important for the prosecution of crimes. It’s about the role of Adam Schiff in leaking classified intelligence in order to damage Trump and the prosecution of lying to the FBI.

The Cabal has used many tricks to get rid of its opponents. These tricks may be used against them in the near future, as it’s the Deep State itself who is now proved to have been lying about everything under oath.

The treason didn’t stop with the spying on Trump’s campaign. As I explained in previous articles, it continued from that moment on. They even managed to clearly cheat in the elections. All evidence is being brought to light now and efforts are being made to prevent this from ever happening again.

But as always, informing the people about the cheating is a very important part of the process:

People who tried to expose the election fraud have been prosecuted and damaged. This information war has made many casualties. It’s time people will learn about the sacrifices true patriots made, in order to save their country. These heroes should be re-installed and honored.

As I said, all posts I share here are accompanied by videos. It’s too much to share them all. Please go to https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/ if you would like to watch them.

All treason leads back to two players at the top, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. When one is prosecuted, the other will fall too. For that reason, Obama has always protected Clinton. Many scandals have been exposed about her and her Foundation, but never was she prosecuted. It’s time people start to see that:



The Clinton email scandal goes even deeper, as Obama is now ‘proven’ to have also used the same server, using a pseudonym.

Due to the exposure more and more people will stand up and speak out. As the cabal’s fraud has been so massive, including almost every topic in government, we can expect more and more to come out. Senator John Kennedy is now exposing the 120 million USD that Obama earned with his ‘Obamacare’.

People are demanding justice for years now. But for the first time, it’s possible to show them that ‘justice is under way’. The first arrest has been made, the justice department is openly showing its progress and the president is proven to be right about everything…

With the removal of enriched uranium from Iran and Venezuela, Trump is most likely going to prove that the Obama Administration placed it there. It was their ultimate threat to the world, having centers of mass destruction on all strategical places around the globe. No country would be safe.

These threats are going to be removed now. Just as all the biolabs, used to develop biochemical weapons.

Under the Trump Administration, the people are not the enemy anymore. They don’t need to be suppressed, misinformed or threatened. They don’t need to be depopulated, their culture doesn’t need to be scattered, their faith doesn’t have to be destroyed.

Trump has been telling us today, that the treason is not only going to be exposed, but all perpetrators will face justice. About the question whether Obama has presidential immunity, Trump posted this interview:

How I understand it, is that also Obama is fully accountable for his crimes, as he misused his power for illegal deeds. He can simply be sued and it’s on him to prove his deeds fell under ‘Official Acts as President’. I don’t think treason will be seen as an official act, will it? Didn’t he even start off his presidency already being a fraud, by misleading the public about his birth certificate?

“Barack Obama is the most demonic force in American politics in decades.”

”He is an evil man, who is a Trojan horse for the Marxists.”

Doesn’t it feel great that we have survived the era in which these people were in charge of us? When they ruled us and tried to kill us all?

Of course we are still sprayed upon, vaccinated, and misled. It takes time to take down the cabal empire. But we are already on our way with Robert Kennedy jr, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard in charge of our health and safety.

Just listen to Tulsi’s words and appreciate the fact that she is watching over you now:

We are blessed, having lived through this all.

We are blessed, being awakened and able to see.

We are blessed to be in a position to help others.

At the end, this fight is all about the children. As President Trump told the entire world: he will do everything in his power to help each and every one of them. This man is nothing less than a hero.

Thanks to your support I can continue my part in this fight against evil. The fight for the children. The fight for our future. Nothing less.

With love, as always, Cyntha