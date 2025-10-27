What if the entire Covid hoax went by, unrecognized by you for the hoax it was?

What if you despise the fact that you complied so easily to all the idiotic demands?

What if you feel deep down, that you wanted to resist, that you wanted to be a hero, but you didn’t?

What if you have regrets about this missed chance?

What if you get a second chance?

The Covid era has woken up a lot of people to the truth. Whether you saw the truth before, during or after the covid hoax itself, the most important fact is that you are awake. You are no longer a gullible sheep, giving away your trust to every ‘scientist’, ‘philanthropist’ or government puppet alike.

You understand the role of the media, as mind-control instrument of the cabal. You understand that as long as scientific research is paid for by the stakeholders, the scientific reports will give the desired outcomes.

You know who NOT to trust.

But are you ready for the next step?

The step that tells you WHO you can trust? The step that allows you to Do Your Own Research? Have you become an active truth seeker already?

By watching The Fall of the Cabal, its Sequel and its Conclusion your way of thinking may have changed. Did your actions change accordingly? How often did you hear the voice of Janet say that it’s time for action?

To go from compliant citizen to active nee-sayer, is a huge step. Maybe too big. This is not the place nor the time for judgement. It never will be, as far as I’m concerned. This is the time to start working together. To unite. To accept.

This moment in time offers you an amazing second chance. A chance to make the step towards the free society we all long for.

With the roll-out of Digital Currency and Digital ID, your government offers you the opportunity to really feel what you want for the future of humanity. Your government holds its vision before you and gives you the chance to think. Now that you are awake, it’s much easier to see what your government is offering you.

When you know what is at stake, meaning your fundamental freedom and that of the generations to come, you can make a well-considered decision whether to comply or not.

The covid demands may have taken you by surprise, but this time they won’t. This time, you can see it coming. This time you are awake.

Just like during the covid-era, I only advise you to do 2 things: Inform everyone around you and don’t comply.

Always from the position of respect. Always with empathy. A simple ‘No, thank you’, is often way more powerful than yelling at people.

Max Igen tells you the same message in his own words:

This is your second chance.

While the covid era was a testcase for everybody, this time it’s even more serious. This time it involves digital imprisonment. Your freedom to spend your money and move around as you please, is at stake. This time they start where they had to leave it during covid: the vaccine passport.

This time it’s for real.

Do you accept my invitation?

I can remember my generation always asking their grand-parents what they did during WW2.

Can you imagine explaining to your children and grand-children what you did during this war? This confusing information war? Did you take your stand? Did you refuse or comply? Were you an active part of the Great Awakening?

Just join me and become the hero you always wanted to be. Be proud of yourself and act accordingly. This is about our freedom and about the future of your (grand-)children. This is serious.

Please share all the 44 parts of all the Fall of the Cabal series. They are made to inform humanity. Your sharing and explaining is of vital importance!

You can find them all here on substack:

With love, as always, Cyntha