We have all heard about the new Board of Peace that Trump created. But do you have any idea about the huge implications it may have? Can you imagine this Board to be like a bomb underneath all the globalist cabal institutions? Let me explain…

The creation of the Board of Peace started with the proposition of Trump in September 2025 as Peace solution in the Israel - Gaza conflict. On November 17, 2025, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 mandated its formation. This will turn out to be a brilliant move, about which later on.

The charter itself was signed during the WEF meeting on January 22, 2026. It felt like Trump was taking over the entire WEF with this action. The WEF being one of the cabals cornerstones, now giving stage to a new Board of Peace, completely out of their control. It felt unreal…

Trump commented on the UN resolution: “Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World. This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion! … ”

Why is Donald Trump using these words, while the Board of Peace is only ‘intended to function as a new international oversight body’ in the Israel–Hamas conflict?

While the UN resolution only mentions the Boards role in the Gaza conflict, Trump already put it into the world with ‘the stated purpose of promoting peacekeeping around the world.’

He had invited leaders from all around the world to become members. The most interesting fact is that leaders can ‘buy’ a permanent membership. This already tells you that this Board is here to stay!

For both the short and long term, this is a brilliant strategy. Israel suddenly faces a world wide organization, being dedicated to peace in the region. While Israel never had to comply to any cease fire agreements before, as it was always backed by its allies, it now has to account for its actions towards a ‘not-so-forgiving’ council. This feels like a check-mate. Netanyahu has totally lost control in the region. The world has taken over and will not accept hostile action from any of the parties.

For the long term, this Board of Peace will take over the job the world expected the UN to do. The United Nations, founded in 1945, with the aim of promoting international cooperation and maintaining peace, failed miserably. Well, it only failed in the eyes of the people. In reality, the UN was the Cabals’ major World Government Organization, waiting for Agenda 2030 to fail so it could take over the world.

That was the occult/hidden purpose of the UN.

But reality took another direction. President Trump intentionally took over the role of international peace maker. With him being accepted by the world leaders in this role, he is authorized to create a Board of Peace with him as chairman.

As being mandated by the UN itself, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this Board will outgrow and indeed replace the UN as Peace Institution. Meaning that a truefully active peacemaking organization will take over the role from the warmongering and failing UN.

Of course the cabal sees the Board for the threat that it poses. They show themselves to the world, by refusing to become a member of the Board or even block it entirely, as the EU does.

Can you see what is happening now?

The Cabal is forced to openly show themselves, while ‘created enemies’ can constructively work together on world peace! What does it do to the cabal’s narrative about Russia, being the big threat, when Russia and the US are working side by side to create peace in the world?

What does it do to the credibility of the EU, when they refuse to join a Board for World Peace? This can really be the end of the EU as well, as the people of Europe can wake up to the truth and see the EU for what it really is: a very costly, fraudulent institution, that takes away people’s freedoms and rights, while scaring them with endless warmongering.

On top of that, also the NATO as Cabal Institution can become in existential danger due to the coming successes of the Board. The NATO was founded in 1949 to ‘provide collective security against the Soviet Union and to promote political integration and military cooperation in Europe after World War II.’

Well, if ‘the Sovjet Union’ doesn’t pose a threat anymore, but instead becomes an ally, why would the western world want to pay 5% of their GOP to maintain an unnecessary war machine?

The more money NATO gets, the more it aims to spend. Isn’t this the world ‘upside-down’ again? NATO received and spend 1.59 trillion USD in 2025, and aims to grow to more than 4 trillion in 2035! Only due to the narrative that Russia is the ‘great threat’ to the western world…

The western world can better use those trillions of dollars to end world hunger and create world peace, together with Russia.

So… is it farfetched to believe that Trumps Board of Peace can become the end of the UN, the EU and the NATO?

Not at all.

This Board of Peace can finally guarantee the peace, the people of the entire world long for their whole lives.

This Board of Peace can expose the entire Cabal’s war engine for what it is and will be able to replace it.

Of course this will not happen overnight. Trump will mention it now and then, claiming he wants to keep the UN, emphasizing the value of the UN and exposing them along the way…

The narrative of needing common enemies to ensure people to be scared and pay more taxes, can finally come to an end, together with the war in the Ukraine. The Ukraine will expose the EU’s rabbit hole of corruption, money laundering, fraud and human trafficking.

Russia will turn out NOT to be the enemy of the free world.

Allies and enemies will be redefined very quickly.

Am I living in a dream? Is this just fantasy?

Of course it can be. It’s much easier to unravel history than to predict the future.

But because I studied the history of the cabal, I can now clearly see how afraid they are of Trump and his Board. And because of that, I’m able to see the possibilities of it.

Let me share one last brilliant side effect of this Board of Peace.

Do you remember the EU holding more than 210 Billion euro in Russian assets since 2022? To use it, unlawfully, for their war in the Ukraine???

Also the US holds appr. 300 Billion USD of Russia’s assets frozen since 2022. As a fist step to unfreeze this money, Putin suggested to use one billion USD of it as his membership fee for the Board of Peace and thus for the Palestinian people. He even suggested that the remaining frozen funds could be used to ‘rebuild territories that suffered during hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, once the peace deal is signed.’

Why is this brilliant? Because those who oppose to this proposal, will clearly show their hand. They will show the world that their goal is war, not peace. That they don’t want to really help the people of Palestine and the Ukraine.

That Russia is proposing to use this money to rebuild the land of it’s enemy, is saying a lot about the true face of this war.

Trump has already accepted Putins proposal with saying:

So, is this Board of Peace an innocent institution, raised to secure peace in Gaza?

Or is it another brilliant strategic move to unite the world in the war against the cabal?



The more I study the current developments, the more I understand the complexity of this war. I see it as my job to explain to the public that we are indeed in a war. Never has the world seen a war that is so hidden from their sight. Trump and his team are fighting the enemy with a minimum of casualties. They create institutions to conquer institutions. No bullet is fired, all that is needed is some rough diplomacy and throwing around and threatening with tariffs.

Will the world ever see the truth? Maybe not the entirety of it.

Maybe evil will be silently replaced. Maybe only the obvious will be shown.

Q told us the truth will not be for everyone.

You know now. You understand. So let’s enjoy the show.

We are living in a unique time.

Perspective changes the world.

I think that is what we see happening every day. Waking up is changing your perspective.

That is the true contribution of my work. Revealing the truth and thus changing your view of reality.

Thank you for supporting that!

Together we will win this information war!

With love, as always, Cyntha