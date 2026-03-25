Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
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Good job as usual Cyntha. I like the new format. Very nice. I just gifted subscription to an employee in Kyiv who has been in a war zone for the past 4 years. Regarding the New Green Deal, what a bunch of total bullshit. Climate change hoax. What's next I wonder? Maybe the measles bullshit as you stated in your post. Fat man Al Gore is an embarrassment to all America as he flies around in his private jet, and he definitely doesn't eat bugs. Whatever happened to Greta Thunberg or whatever her name is. The young Swede should have been on the soccer field enjoying life though she is pretty famous for the wrong reasons. Please pray for her. And Deutschland especially changing to renewables solar and wind and devastating the world's fourth or fifth largest economy. The Germans are finally waking up and the rest of Europe will follow in time. God Bless Orban in Hungary and his counterparts in Poland, Slovakia and maybe Italy. What the hell is going on with Espana?? And the United Kingdom of Muslim Hood? God please save Europe. It's so beautiful with amazing cultures. Trump should send ICE agents to Europe and send the bad Muslims home.

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