Have you ever heard of the International Energy Agency?

The IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organization, established in 1974, that provides policy recommendations, analysis and data on the global energy sector. It was set up in the aftermath of the 1973 oil crisis to respond to physical disruptions in global oil supplies.

This Agency gives projections based on sets of assumptions called scenarios, one of which is the Net Zero Scenario. This means that its proposals will always be based on reaching the 2050 net zero emissions while meeting the key UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In their own words: “In a net zero scenario, oil demand is projected to peak and then decline significantly, with a reduction of about 75% by 2050. This scenario emphasizes the need for a transition to clean energy technologies, which will largely displace fossil fuel use.”

In other words: this is their goal:

Replacing oil by ‘clean energy’, based on the myth of human made climate change.

To understand this myth, please watch part 28 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal:

In part 28, Janet & I warned you about new Lock-downs based on ‘climate change’. The Cabal has tested the lock-downs during the covid era, and as this test worked out really well, it’s only a matter of time before they will impose a new one. This time more structural, lasting for decades.

Originally the covid lock-down was meant to last for years as well. It would establish a permanent socialist government worldwide. A One World Government.

How?

With the help of the lock-downs, elections would be only possible with mail-in ballots. Right now, the US is exposing the immense fraud, caused by mail-in ballots. That is the reason why Trump is fighting that so hard, and wants the Save America Act to be passed. I will explain this in a next article, right now we have to understand the cabal’s need for a new lock-down.

As I explained in my previous article, a new plandemic is being rolled out in Europe.

This could easily lead to new lock-downs. Unless the people see through the lies and agenda’s. In that case another plan needs to be in place. This time based on the ‘energy crisis’.

As the narrative of human made Climate Change is crumbling before their eyes, the cabal is looking for other opportunities. Iran has given that exact opportunity, by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Can you already see where I’m heading to?

The IEA has already brought out a new plan, which is extremely fast for such an International Agency. It almost looks like they were prepared for this to happen…

The plan is titled “Sheltering from Oil Shocks,” and it proposes a series of steps for governments, to deal with the current ‘oil crisis’. Please have a look for yourself:

The IEA: ‘Governments can support households and businesses to take actions to quickly reduce their oil demand and costs. In this report, the IEA offers 10 options that households, businesses, and governments across the world can pursue immediately to manage their oil demand and help shelter themselves from the oil shock. All 10 options can be implemented quickly, with savings achieved in a matter of weeks.’

The IEA tells us it only offers options, but these options are to be implemented by ‘regulations and mandates’:

‘In responding to the current crisis, governments can take the lead, both through measures they implement for the public sector and through regulations and mandates, complemented by public information and awareness campaigns.’

The Agency wants their measures to be implemented on every level of authority, followed by households and companies:

‘Ultimately, however, sheltering consumers from the impacts of the oil shock is not only a matter for national governments. Several of the measures can be implemented directly by other layers of government – such as state, regional or local – or just voluntarily followed by households and companies, enabling them to reduce their consumption of oil and save money.’

Can you already see the parallels with the covid era?

It were the International Organizations who gave the ‘suggestions’.

It were the National Governments who implemented them in ‘regulations and mandates’.

It were the companies and ‘households’, who were the ‘executers’ of the regimes.

It were the companies who made the regulations even more severe, by refusing people to enter their stores when they didn’t wore a mask (which was not lawfully mandated).

It were the companies who demanded people to show a ‘proof of vaccination’, which is absolutely not lawful.

It were the ‘households’, the people, who were aggressive towards the non-vaccinated.

It were the people who bullied their neighbors, their colleagues and even their family members.

Can the foreseen new measures lead again to this kinds of aggression and exclusion?

Of course it can!

We did it before, didn’t we?

But…

There is a huge difference with the covid-era. Since than, many people have woken up. They saw their governments were wrong. They are ashamed of their own behavior. They regret being so compliant.

Maybe that is enough, to prevent humanity to fall for the same trap again.

Maybe they will see that the proposed measures, like reducing driving, limiting air travel, encouraging remote work, and shifting away from gas-powered appliances, will lead to new exclusions and lock downs.

Just like with the Covid Lock-downs, it is President Trump, who is working extremely hard to prevent them. People never understood the reason for Operation Warpspeed. But now they just might. It was to prevent a lock-down for many years.

Also now, we can hear Trump saying over and over, that the Strait of Homuz will be secured very soon. That the oil will flow again soon, that the prices will lower, and that there will a deal soon.

He tells you this, so you won’t see the need for these new oil measures. So you can see through the new lies and won’t comply again. Trump removed the sanctions on Russian oil to guarantee countries their oil supplies. You now understand why Ursula vd Leyen of the European Union refused to go along.

Trump demanded the NATO to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and called them out for their refusal.

Every new crisis will lead to more (digital) control. That’s how we can see these crises are created to change the world as we know it. Just have a more detailed look at the suggested measures:

Among the measures highlighted are alternating driving days based on licence plate numbers, lower speed limits on highways, and recommendations to avoid air travel where alternatives exist. The plan also encourages households to transition from gas cooking to electric appliances and promotes working from home where possible to reduce energy demand.

More control, more sanctions, more restrictions.

More behavioral measures and turning civilians against each other.

‘1984’ was not just a book. It could have already been our society and it may still become like that. The only thing that keeps this scenario from becoming reality is us.

We, the people, the ones who need to comply.

If we don’t comply, their game is over.

If we unite, their power is gone.

We were very lucky to have overcome the first world lock-down. Let’s not enter a new one, in which the government will have all control of the energy distribution. In which we will be rewarded with some oil and punished with exclusions and limitations.

Public awareness can prevent this from happening, so let us spread this awareness.

We will not fall for a new plandemic, nor a fabricated energy crisis.

United we are strong.

Where We Go One, We Go All!

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With love, as always, Cyntha