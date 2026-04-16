For years Janet & I have warned you about THE GREAT RESET, the Cabal had planned for the world. Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum have infiltrated the entire world and rolled out their Agenda’s 21 and 2030. Where these Agenda’s will lead to, we explained in part 27 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal:

Did we see any escape from these plans? Our only strategy was to expose them and hope that it would help humanity to wake up and say ‘NO’. The Great Awakening would be the only hope for humanity to save their future. Q offered great help in finding the truth and exposing it. Trump offered hope, that we would have some help from the top, but would that be enough to wait for? We didn’t dare to pin our hopes on one man, and persisted in doing our job of exposure.

Right now, the world has changed. We have almost reached the point that it’s for all to see. But as the majority of people is still blinded by mind control and the rest seems to be confused and filled with doubts, I believe it’s very important to keep explaining and showing it to you until it has become common knowledge.

Informing the world should begin somewhere, so why not here?

These are the words Trump posted on Truth Social last week. Is he talking about The Great Reset of Klaus Schwab? Oh no, but he is talking about a complete transformation of world power. Power and security through trade. Controlled trade which creates stability and welfare for the entire world. That’s the way businessman Trump knows how to deal with and be successful.

Trump managed to leave the path leading to a one world government, and is directing the world towards strong sovereign nations, strengthening themselves and each other through trade.

It still may sound scary, so please allow me to explain. I already wrote multiple articles about it, as it’s crucial to understand what is happening right now. You can read them here:

With this information as a basis, let’s see what happened next.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Monday a “major” defense partnership with Indonesia following a meeting with the Southeast Asian nation’s defense minister at the Pentagon.

Why Indonesia?

First of all, Indonesia has the strongest military in Southeast Asia, according to the Global Firepower defense analysis site.

And while Jakarta says it maintains a non-aligned diplomatic posture, last year it joined the BRICS bloc of emerging economies that includes Russia and China. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last Monday for oil talks.

But Prabowo has also signed a trade deal with US President Donald Trump and joined his so-called “Board of Peace”.

So Indonesia is an ally of all the superpowers, being also strategically located on the Malacca Strait, the world’s busiest chokepoint for oil and petroleum liquids, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

This starts to sound familiar, doesn’t it?

Trump wants to add this Strait to his list of strategic global oil shipping chokepoints, like the Panama Canal, Gulf of ‘America’, the Arctic and the Strait of Hormuz. When he manages to control all of these strategic points, he will be in power of the entire world oil transport system.

The Strait of Malacca, Indonesia, is the busiest Oil Corridor in the world. 80% of China’s oil imports pass through here and 29% of the total maritime oil flow.

The Strait of Hormuz is 2nd highest volume oil chokepoint on Earth.

And with the current ‘oil crisis’, which makes the world stand in line for Venezuelan and American oil, the Panama Canal is going to become a major player as well.

When Trump secures the Arctic route, by acquiring Greenland, he has all leverage he needs to control the world through trade. Combined with his Tariffs Strategy, he can force the current world powers into a complete reset.

America, Russia & China. Three world powers controlling their Hemispheres. Securing peace and stability through trade & tariffs.

When you look at the moves Trump has made, this is more than likely his goal and according to the reactions of Russia and China, they seem to work along with him.

Didn’t China and Russia hold back on Panama, Venezuela, Iran, and Cuba? And by doing nothing, don’t they allow Trump to secure these world’s energy supply lines? They wouldn’t do that, if they didn’t trust the plan, would they?

Never before has it been possible for a POTUS to gain this massive amount of trading power, without the other superpowers getting involved. They show their consent by their mutual visits and open displays of friendship.

The sworn enemies of the old, which only served the plans of the cabal, have now become allies and trade partners. A brilliant and genius plan is being rolled out before our eyes. We have to understand it to enjoy it.

And Europe?

As I said before, Europe is still run by the cabal. The European Union is desperately seeking for another war, to establish its power and submit the people. Its worst case scenario is Russia turning from enemy to ally. That will mean the end of their dictatorship. Even worse, it will mean the end of NATO.

Trump is pushing Europe into the direction of becoming sovereign and strong again. He points out their weaknesses and offers solutions. But it’s up to Europe as a whole and the individual countries as sovereign nations to take their destiny into their own hands and fight for their survival.

Europe needs to become self sufficient again, which is possible when they abandon their ‘net zero’ and ‘green policies’. They need to understand their hypocrisy when they import 60% of their energy from abroad, thinking this helps their ‘net zero’ policy. Letting other countries dig their oil and gas, to ensure their own fulfilling of quotes.

Right now, they can watch Trump taking over the oil markets and holding all the leverage. Europe can only watch their own demise. The dismantling of their warmongering and money laundering Union and NATO is inevitable.

Trump is holding all the cards. He carefully worked out this plan, while the world was busy calling him out as clown and ‘man-without-a-strategy’.

When you are committed to a huge outcome, you don’t care what people say about you. They will not understand and they didn’t need to. Their ignorance helped Trump to do his work, unhindered by their obstruction.



Let’s listen to how Stephen Miller explains the current situation:

Checkmate it is.

Not only with Iran, but with the Cabal as well.

There is nothing they can do to stop this.

They can try and continue to discredit Trump. It will delay their exposure, but not for long. People will see a new world, more fair, more prosperous. Their opinion about Trump is irrelevant. Their hatred and doubts will be forgotten, once the blossoming of the new world has started. They are the 99% that can only follow. You are now the 1% that understands and sees how it develops.

Trump has always had a plan. A very complicated plan, only to be executed in a particular way, step by step. Only to be understood with foreknowledge.

Q provided this foreknowledge, the understanding we needed to be able to inform the world. You are one of us now. One to understand where this is leading to and why it’s a good thing:

You understand the difference between ‘The Great Reset’ and the current Reset. You know about the Cabal’s plans, their global Institutions and how they almost succeeded. You can explain you family and friends, by showing them the Fall of the Cabal Documentaries, and sharing the knowledge I give to you.

Please do! By spreading your understanding, you make this transit so much easier for them. Because it will happen, nothing can stop that. It’s up to us, how we receive and perceive these changes.

Thank you for becoming part of this movement by subscribing to ‘paid’.

With love, as always, Cyntha