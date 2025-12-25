When I write about happiness, joy and love, I very often receive the question whether it is OK to feel good, while there is still so much suffering in this world. When confronted with positive feelings and possibilities, people tend to feel their own tiredness and disappointment.

Let me share one beautiful message with you:

“It sounds like an idyllic world Cyntha. But how do we attain these feel good feelings when we know there are powerful people trying to kill us off? For the past five years I’ve been awakening to the horrific truths that most of the population is still blind to. And I’ve naively thought - all we have to do is to educate and we can form a powerful army of our own to defeat this evil. This is not the case. People simply don’t want to know of horrors. They want to stay asleep. I’ve had people say to me “don’t tell me. It’s too scary”.

I’m tired now. I’m getting to the point where I too want to go back to my old life when I thought our government was good and would protect us from harm. That our children and grandchildren would grow up in a world that is safe from evil doers. I’m getting tired of trying to fight for those who close their eyes and don’t care. Ignorance is bliss. Until it’s not. Perhaps people will only awaken when the world gets so dark that they are forced to awaken.”

Can you relate to these feelings? They are very understandable.

Let me explain something about healing. I can only speak from my own experience, but that might be enough for you to see things from another perspective.

My years of healing were very intense years in which I learned to know and understand myself. Years in which I learned that every intense emotion I felt was caused by a childhood experience/trauma.

I learned to dive into my past and recognize the first time I had this intense emotion. Memories unfolded, accompanied by the fear, pain and intense sadness. Like a tsunami they flooded over me, and very often I had the feeling I would drown in them. But step by step, with the help of the Emotional Freedom Technique, I was able to let these emotions flow away. Really away, to never return.

If you want to follow my healing in detail, I wrote a book that takes you along on this journey: https://www.fallcabal.com/product/e-book-my-second-journey-inside/

I can still be deeply touched by things that happen around me or when I am confronted with the sufferings of others, especially children or victims of child abuse. Sometimes it feels like triggers and I have to dive back into my past, but mostly it is a feeling of deep sadness. Sadness for the world we live in, for the suffering and pain that people carry with them.

I have learned, by going through my personal hell multiple times, that my entire life experience is something that happens inside of me.

So when I experience one of the feelings this beautiful lady expressed in her message, I know that I should not look outside of me and wait until the world awakens… I know my issue has something to do with me alone. The world is only there to show it to me.

If you are able to look at the world from this perspective, you can find peace and quiet underneath all the turmoil of emotions. You know you still have some work to do, still have some battle to fight. You know you are tired of fighting and wish someone else would do it for you. But at the end, it’s only you…

So after watching your own reluctance, you pick up your armor again and ready yourself for the battle with your own demons, the pains in your past.

There is no other way, no other option. To heal, you will have to fight. To make this a better world, you will have to fight.

Yes, it can be very hard at times. Almost impossible. So much pain, so alone…

But it’s the only way. At the end, it’s all worth it.

Would you want it any other way? Why do you think you choose this life? To let others solve your problems?

No, the only way to truly grow, is to do it yourself. That way your victory will be eternal. When you have walked the path of the warrior, you will be able to protect the children. And that is absolutely necessary to make this world a better place. Because who else will step up and protect them? Fight for them? Shield them?

In this dark world, every act of love, every honest smile, every sincere hug, will bring more light into it. So if you have the ability to feel love, please stand up and spread it!

So many people are not able to feel love.

So many people struggle to get through these holidays.

So many people feel sad and lonely.

Your love, your laughter will heal the people touching it. Never feel any form of guilt, when you feel happy. Enjoy it to the fullest and share it! It will lift people up, even if it’s only for a short time.

Going ‘back to sleep’ is not the way to make a better world. Dreaming and talking about a better world, does. Enjoying your life, does. Enjoying your own company does. Being alone is something else than being lonely.

When you feel lonely, heal yourself! Give to your inner child whatever it needs. You will know what to do, if you let it be. It’s your ticket to a happier life, a merry life.

I will continue exposing evil.

I will continue posting about a better world.

I will continue showing the positive signs, the promising developments.

I invite you to enjoy all of them. A healed person can cry for the pain in this world and be happy soon after. Grateful for the blessings you received and ready to fight for those who can’t.

Try to see the bigger picture as often as you can. We are entering a new age, a new era. And instead of letting it happen, we actually can participate. How cool is that?

Don’t give up now. You may regret that in a few years. We are facing this together.

So, are we allowed to feel merry while the world is suffering? Please do! We are fully capable of feeling happiness and love, while exposing evil. In fact, I see that as the only way.

Feel invited to enjoy these Christmas days in the way that feels good for you. Feel good with yourself! You are so worth it!

Together we can heal.

Together we can heal the world.

Thank you for being here! Thank you for supporting me! It matters…

With love, as always, Cyntha