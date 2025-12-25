Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

CHAZT
15h

Merry Christmas to everyone sharing this journey of Enlightenment, as jarring as it can sometimes be.

Dave and Dianna McGowan
11h

Dear Cyntha. Once again, your comments are heartfelt and truthful. I, too, feel like I am on a rollercoaster of ups and downs when it comes to what is taking place in our world. Like many here, I am trying to expose the truth concerning the New World Order plans and agenda. You and Janet's educational videos are the powerful tools that I like to use to get the message out.

Speaking for myself, I believe in Jesus Christ / God. Jesus Christ / God is my shield. I have sent out thousands of emails over the last five and one-half years to Canadian mainstream media, my Mayor, MLAs, MPs, my Premier, Canada's Prime Minister, Canadian Senators, family, friends, (even the World Economic Forum), and many blogs (some of which I found were controlled opposition) to express my concerns. The number of replies is less than ten. I have lost two good friends for just offering them information. Why would they turn against me for giving them information? You know it really doesn't matter; the truth will eventually shine a powerful light on the evil darkness that we are being exposed to.

The Cabal is attempting to achieve their plans and final agenda by stealth. The first test case is Communist China. So far, contact tracing, social credit scores, and facial recognition (total control of the Chinese population) have been accepted there. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gSU_Xes3GQ

I have informed the World Economic Forum (WEF) that this agenda may work in Communist China; however, it will not work for the G20 nations, as well as others.

The three main countries that the Cabal is attempting to apply their whole agenda to are England, Australia, and Canada. In Canada, we have 15 minuite Cities, C40 Cities, and LED Smart Street Lights. The Canadian federal government, Provincial governments and Municipal governments have not been totally transparent with the Canadian population. They are attempting to accomplish this plan by stealth. Canadians are waking up to these plans as they see them rolling out.

The Canadian federal government is trying to pass many draconian Bills like the hate speech Bill C-9 https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/45-1/bill/C-9/first-reading They want to control our thoughts, just like they are doing in England.

Their plans and final agenda will fail catastrophically.

Merry Christmas to all

Dave

