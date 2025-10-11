When you want to know if what you see happening in front of you is part of a meticulously planned military operation, you need to understand a bit more about the playbook. A military operation is planned into every small detail.

‘A military operation is the coordinated military actions of a state, or a non-state actor, in response to a developing situation. These actions are designed as a military plan to resolve the situation in the state or actor’s favor. Operations may be of a combat or non-combat nature and may be referred to by a code name for the purpose of national security.’

I’m not part of the military, nor any intelligence organization. To find information, I’m limited to open sources. One of those open sources is Q. Despite all the censorship, the Q posts are still available for everyone to study. And as Q has stopped posting, it has become far more easy to study them.

In the early days, when Q dropped multiple posts a day, I was busy trying to understand them. But as they weren’t meant for that time frame, my interpretations were mostly nothing more than a guess. Today they make so much more sense. Let me take you on a small journey to find an answer to the question whether all current political developments are part of a military operation.

When you search for the words ‘military operation’ in the Q posts, you get only one (very early) hint:

Q explains about the information warfare and the scare tactics that are used. Mind you, this was still way before the covid narrative. We have been prepared, as you can see. This is why so many people saw through the covid BS already from the start…

Did you see that Q told us twice, the sequence in which the world will be liberated: Saudi Arabia (SA) first, followed by the US, Asia and Europe. Israel will be saved for last.

Isn’t it good news that Israel is being so completely exposed right now? The global taboo of criticizing Israel is falling away.

Does that mean we’re almost there? Let’s hope so.

In an information war, informing the public is the biggest job. Arrests can be made quick and smoothly. But there is a sequence, a playbook to be followed. How can they make arrests, when the justice department is corrupt? First they need to ‘clean the house’, which is exactly what is happening right now. So many people are already fired, and much more will follow.

When you read the above Q posts, you see that they read like a book. They make sense and explain a lot. Still, we need to go into more detail to get an answer to our question. That detail is provided by the ‘stories’ of General Flynn and Admiral Rogers.

All these questions… This was one of the first Q posts. We had so much to learn!

To be very short: Admiral Rogers went (unauthorized) to Trump Tower to inform Trump of the spying of Obama on his campaign.

This was the same Adm. Rogers who didn’t want to comply to Obama’s demand to make up the Russia hoax. He had become a huge liability and was forced to retire.

Also General Flynn didn’t want to cooperate on the Russia hoax. Q needed 59 posts to tell the story of Flynn, so I need to summarize here and leave parts of the story out.

General Flynn, as part of a group of MI (Military Intelligence) generals visited the White House during 30 days. Something was [done in 30]. A ‘house cleaning’ in which the ‘White House was secured’.

Flynn ‘knows where the bodies are buried’ and ‘Flynn is safe now’. What does that mean?

Did they put General Flynn in a witness protection program? Is the General Flynn we see today, the same man as back in 2017? I’m always told to look at the ears and nose, to see if it’s the same person. Judge for yourself, please.

Fact is that General Flynn knew too much. He was a danger to the Russia hoax story and he needed to be silenced. This is a letter from Susan Rice, warning her co-conspirators about Flynn.

Flynn was set up. Against all protocol his name was kept unmasked in the FBI documents.

Flynn was charged for lying to the FBI and found not guilty. But during this process, Flynn gave a lot of information about the FISA process and Project 5-eyes, a spying agreement in which 5 countries shared information about their own citizens with each other.

The stories of Admiral Rogers and General Flynn reveal us a lot about the deep state. Due to their contributions an entire new world of lies and deceit opened up before our eyes. This made it possible for the new Trump Administration to act upon it. Not during his first term, mind you. That first term was used to inform us. The second term was used to show us (yes, I bet Trump was also the 46th POTUS) and this term is used to really ‘drain the swamp’.

We are witnessing a military operation that has been prepared for decades. Trump was asked to play his part. But is it really the almost 80 years old Donald Trump we are seeing on a daily basis, or is his ‘person’ used? Again, please look for yourself. Compare the Donald Trump we see daily (first picture) with the other, more personal pictures:

I still have so much more pictures and information to share, but already Substack warns me that my post is too long.

I’ll leave it with you to marinate. When more information is exposed, you already know this basis and I will be able to explain in more detail.

It’s important to know that nothing what you see today is real. We are living our lives during a psy-op. A military operation in a scale never seen before. The entire world is involved. You are involved. Seeing the truth is scary, but necessary.

More to come soon!

Please support my quest to inform the world by sharing all my posts and documentaries. Only together we can change the world! Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, buy my products or grant me a donation via my website www.fallcabal.com. It matters!

With love, as always, Cyntha