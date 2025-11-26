Of course you all remember what happened during the last pandemic. We will not easily forget. But did you know it was rehearsed in October 2019, a few months prior to the first outbreak? Organized and financed by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

We have told you everything there is to know in our 8 episodes about Covid. Please watch them all and show them to others, so we will never forget and won’t fall for it again.

Part 18, Covid-19: The Greatest Lie Ever Told Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Covid-19 and 5G: the ultimate Cabal weapons of mass destruction. However, did you know that the SARS-CoV2 virus has never been isolated and thus never proven to exist? According to the scientific facts, Covid-19 is just another flu. So how come the entire world shut down? What was so different this time, compared with other flu seasons? It sure weren’t … Read full story

Just like I told you in my post yesterday: they have tried it and will keep on trying it, until we freely accept our new social prison system. And here we are: for the past 3 months a major new pandemic simulation was held in the UK.

Under the name of Exercise Pegasus, the largest pandemic simulation in UK history was held, to ‘prepare UK officials for the potential emergence of a new pandemic similar to previous health crises’. This comprehensive drill involved participation from all major government departments, simulating a scenario involving a novel virus referred to as ‘EV-D68’.

The drill hinged on a hypothetical outbreak of the virus, which was posited to be particularly hazardous to children. Do you remember politicians already warning us that the next pandemic would hit the children? Well, here we are. They just practiced for it…

To the press, it was revealed that they rehearsed with a fictitious virus, which was imagined to have originated on a made-up island in Southeast Asia before rapidly spreading worldwide, associated with severe respiratory issues and, in some rare instances, paralysis among young individuals.

But did you know that this virus is listed as very real, by the CDC?

Just as Covid was nothing more than an ordinary flu, the CDC describes this virus as just as innocent:

Children are the ones most at risk, especially children who already have respiratory problems, like asthma.

While the CDC describes this as a very innocent and mild cold or flu, the simulation presented it as a very dangerous disease. As no vaccine (!) is available yet, major measures to prevent the spread are justified…

The fictional virus was inspired by a real enterovirus first identified in California in 1962, known to cause severe respiratory infections and meningitis, alongside a polio-like condition in children termed acute flaccid paralysis.

There we go: the stage is set. A common disease has been transformed into a monster. This time children are the target. Let’s see how the new pandemic will evolve:

‘During the first phase of the exercise, participants were informed of an outbreak on the fictional island of Musiyana, which had connections to recent local festivities. By the second phase, the World Health Organization had declared a pandemic, leading to school closures and increased pressure on hospitals, alongside public unrest regarding social distancing mandates. The final phase simulated a national lockdown, driving non-essential businesses to shut down, with concerns raised over potential impact on food supplies due to infectious risks to livestock.’

Wow, that sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Do you fancy another round of years of misery? The government is ready for you! They are prepared, especially against the rising of the people, more social unrest and misinformation…

‘As part of the drill, ministers also had to strategize for an array of responses, including travel limitations, the wearing of masks, and public health protests in reaction to lockdown measures. Exercise Pegasus, classified as a ‘Tier 1’ national emergency exercise, involved a comprehensive simulation that required collaboration across the four nations of the UK and engaged COBRA— the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms.’

Maybe the governments were surprised by the public disobedience and outrage during covid. This time the legislation is in place: dissidents can legally be silenced and arrested. This time, your government is determined to win.

Are you ready for the next round?

Or can we stop it beforehand by exposing them now?

Please share.

For our children.

Your paid subscription matters! It helps me to continue this fight for out future. You can also chose to support me by granting me a donation via www.fallcabal.com/donate or buy something (like DVD’s, downloads or Shungite) in my shop: www.fallcabal.com/shop.

Thank you so much for your support!

With love, as always, Cyntha