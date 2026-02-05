Being one of the backbones of Agenda 2030, the artificial food market has been artificially brought to life. Companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat were funded with millions of dollars from the pioneers in AI, like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and BlackRock.

By buying up millions of acres of farmlands, they tried to ensure a market for their fake food, creating a shortage of natural food and filling that gap with their bio-engineered lab-grown food.

You can call this ‘the artificial creation of a market’. But despite all their efforts and money, the fake food market doesn’t seem able to survive. Beyond Meat is almost bankrupt and Impossible foods struggles to survive. With the new US food policy, their chances of survival have diminished even more.

Finally people seem to become less gullible and refuse this fake meat. Let’s be honest, food that is presented to you as being ‘impossible’ is not very attractive to eat…

I wonder whether people really think about the consequences of having to eat bio-engineered food. How would these artificial cells, created to grow into a meat-like substance, react inside your body? And how does the body react to these cells? Nobody knows yet.

Agenda 2030 has been pushed upon us, worldwide, without many people even noticing it. The aim was to take over the entire food system. Starting with babies, drinking bio-engineered ‘breast milk’.

There we are: replace everything natural by artificial products and humanity itself will change into whatever the Agenda desires.

BioMilQ has filed for bankruptcy in the beginning of 2025.

While being sold to the public as a ‘green alternative for baby formula’, they have been working to ‘artificially produce human breast milk from cultured human mammary epithelial cells on a commercially viable scale’.

Again my question: what does this do to the baby body, receiving bio-engineered (cloned) cells? Nobody knows…

Now let me tell you the other side of this story; the main reason why babies must drink artificial milk, instead of real mother milk.

Meet Katie Hindes, a pioneering researcher and biologist.

In 2008, Katie Hinde discovered something that science had overlooked for centuries: breast milk is not a fixed recipe, but a constantly changing message.

During a study of macaques, Hinde noticed a strange pattern. If the mother had a male infant, her milk was thicker and rich in fats and proteins (a high-octane fuel). If she had a female infant, the milk was more abundant and rich in calcium. How did the mother’s body know to adjust the chemical composition to the sex of the baby?

This led her to discover the most fascinating mechanism in human biology: the ‘retrograde flow’.

For years, we thought that milk only flowed in one direction (from mother to child). We were wrong. When a baby sucks, the vacuum created sucks a small amount of the baby’s saliva into the mother’s nipple.

And then something magical happens: the breast tissue analyzes this saliva. It is a biological scanner.

If the saliva contains signals indicating that the baby has a fever or an infection, the mother’s body begins to produce antibodies specific to this disease within a few hours.

If the baby is stressed, the milk changes its hormone levels (such as cortisol) to influence its temperament.

The milk changes between morning and evening. It changes when the baby is sick. It changes depending on whether it is a boy or a girl.

As Hinde concluded, “Breast milk is food, medicine, and signal.” It is the most advanced communication system in nature, a silent conversation between two bodies that even modern technology will never be able to reproduce.

A breast-feeding mother knows this. She knows that her body is adapting to the needs of her child. I have experienced it myself. I know it works this way. This is how nature is supposed to work. This is the symbiosis between mother and child. Something that Agenda 2030 desperately wants to break.

This is the reason why mothers as pushed to bring their babies to daycare and to feed them with a bottle. To break the one connection that makes us very human.

You may ask yourself why you don’t see more researches like this?

Well, apart from the fact that it doesn’t fit the Agenda, these researches are almost impossible to find funders for. Why? Because there is no profit to make!

Breast feeding cannot be patented! You cannot force people (yet) to pay for feeding their own child. If Agenda 2030 would have dictated the world, they probably would have found a way to make you pay for feeding naturally. Fortunately Agenda 2030 is NOT winning! We, the people, are winning, by means of a contra-revolution in common sense.

I can be so incredibly grateful when I look at the current developments. RFKjr, who brings the US back to natural and healthy food. Trump, who encourages new families by giving babies a fund for life.

These actions completely work against Agenda 2030.

More proof for those who need it, to see that Trump and his Administration are NOT part of the Cabal.

It’s such a relief to be able to share positive news! In the years behind us, we could only warn people for the Agenda’s being played out. We have come from far, from a desperate place in which no light seemed possible.

We have crossed the darkness and the light is showing clearly.

Lot’s of people are still asleep. They will awaken in a new world with new priorities. They will not understand what happened. And for that, you can show them all the documentaries of the Fall of the Cabal. So history will not be forgotten.

With love, as always, Cyntha






