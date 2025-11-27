Are we watching a script unfold?

Is there anything left to chance?

Or are they making extremely good use of the ‘circumstances’ and is it all just ‘coincidence’?

What do I mean?

November 19th, the sedition video of the 6 Democrats calling for insubordination.

November 26th, Two National Guard members gunned down by an Afghan warrior.

This is the shooter: Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal (29), former member of Afghanistan’s Special Forces (QSF) in Kandahar. A warrior, trained to kill.

Allowed to immigrate into the US in 2021 as part of ‘Operation Allies Welcome’.

As a result of this attack, Trump issued the immediate order to employ 500 more NG troops in DC.

Apart from that, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it had suspended the processing of all Afghan immigration applications.

“Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests from Afghan nationals is halted indefinitely pending a further review of security and vetting protocols,” the USCIS said.

This full review of security and vetting protocols for immigrants will mean new and strict immigration regulations. This is a step further than removing the illegal immigrants. This is about revising the regulations on operations like “Operation Allies Welcome.”

Psaki, when asked if these people are SAFE: “I can absolutely ASSURE you NO ONE is coming into the US without a thorough screening and background check process.”

Well, we just saw how that worked out…

The current Administration will have to take all necessary steps to clear the US of illegal and violent (‘legal’) immigrants and to make sure it will not happen again.

Thing are ramping up right now. The fact that politicians feel so threatened that they call for insubordination is very worrying. Violence is inevitable, as some people see it as a holy duty to become a martyr. The Trump Administration has to respond quickly to prevent more escalation.

At the same time, the public seems to get ‘groomed’ to agree to more military in the streets. To see the dangers of the open borders and the former immigration policy.

The waking up process is being accelerated. You can expect some interesting talks during your Thanksgiving celebrations…

Please cherish the intimacy of today’s celebrations. I’ve never experienced a Thanksgiving, nor ate a turkey before, but it looks like a real good celebration. If you can find the original meaning of it and truly can be grateful of all the blessings in your life, than this day can be warm and nurturing.

So I advise you to count your blessings. Be silent and observe. Don’t try to convince your family of anything tonight. They will see for themselves now. Just show that you understand what is going on and are ready for them, when they are ready. In love and understanding you will make more progress than in fighting and yelling "I told you so…”.

And when your heart and belly are full, please consider ‘filling mine’ by becoming a paid subscriber, donate or buy the beautiful and protective Shungite for your loved ones. You can even help your family to be informed by buying the complete Fall of the Cabal series on DVD or as High Digital Downloads (to watch them immediately).

Thank you so much!

With love, as always, Cyntha