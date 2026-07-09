Have you ever heard about ‘The man who planted trees’? The man who created an entire forest out of nothing?

Meet Jadav "Molai" Payeng.

In 1979, Payeng encountered a large number of snakes that had died due to excessive heat after floods washed them onto the tree-less sandbar. That is when he planted around 20 bamboo seedlings on the sandbar. He not only looked after the plants, but continued to plant more trees on his own, in an effort to transform the area into a forest.

The forest, which came to be known as Molai forest, now houses Bengal tigers, Indian rhinoceros, and a herd of around 100 elephants who spend half of the year in this forest.

Payeng has been the subject of a number of documentaries, fictitious films and children books in the recent years. His story inspires people and touches something in us. Not just like a beautiful story, but something deep and profound is touched. Why is that?

I have been thinking about this for long sleepless nights, and I would like to share my thoughts and feelings with you, as I believe it’s important for our future.

I believe Payengs story touches us, as he is doing something that is fundamental for life. He is working on restoring a balance that has been distorted for a very long time.

Let’s dive a little bit deeper into this.

Life is all about balance. This balance can be distorted for a (long) time, but the natural impulse shall always be to restore it. We humans have proven to be the disturbers of this balance throughout history.

When we look at the old civilizations, they all seem to have ended when they structurally developed themselves away from the natural balance. Away from nature for far too long.

Often they ended after a great battle or other human-made disaster. The most ancient civilizations seem to have ended in natural disasters. Floods, mud streams, volcano eruptions and earthquakes. Nature’s way to restore balance.

We can find evidence of these happenings everywhere in the world.

These civilizations got lost and were forgotten. Literally buried by nature, only to be recovered millennia later by sheer luck.

People who survived these major disasters had to start all over again. Mostly in small communities, being forced to live in harmony with nature. Dominated by natural events and intense seasons they developed themselves back into natural living. They became part of nature again.

But as people always keep developing themselves, outgrowing nature by creating unnatural tools and weapons, civilizations started again.

Maybe we should conclude that people are not natural in their essence. We humans have been created, many thousands of years ago. Whether you believe the bible version or the story told on the clay tablets of Uruk, both narratives tell us that we are created from something higher than nature. And our human history confirms these stories time and again.

Our repeated cycle in history shows that the small natural communities grew into larger ones to end up in cities and countries. In my opinion ‘Civilization’ starts when people turn away from the natural balance.

They unite themselves in cities, they divide tasks among them, they start trading and using nature as a resource for their convenience. This continues until balance in life is totally forgotten. That’s the moment for the next big disaster and humanity can start all over again.

When looking at our civilization, both east and west, it looks like we have reached the end of it again. All balance in life is lost. Our lives are filled and regulated by technology. We live in a rat-race we don’t understand anymore.

Our natural core is longing to restore the balance. And that is exactly what you are feeling, when you learn about a man who is planting trees. He is doing what you feel deep inside, needs to be done. It resonates.

Are we as humanity, doomed to undergo the Apocalypse again?

Maybe.

It certainly is where the cabal is leading us to:

According to Agenda 2030 we will all end up in SMART cities, being completely dependent on the government, imprisoned by our technology.

When you look at our modern 15-minute cities, you can already see barriers, fences and gates. You will notice that all trees have been cut. A park will be a designated area, only accessible with a permit.

When these cities are installed, it will not be hard to imagine what can happen to its inhabitants. With a fence to keep them inside, everything can be enforced. Think about vaccinations and lock downs / curfews. With 5G/6G antennas everywhere, the people are constantly bombarded with whatever frequency the government desires. Depopulation was never that easy…

Sonic weapons and Directed Energy Weapons, both silent killers.

Once you live inside an area like that, there is nothing you can do anymore to restore any balance with nature. It will be your last destination, a prison.

And believe it or not, people will voluntarily enter these cities. They will stand in line and feel privileged for the opportunity to live there. The results of lifetimes of brainwashing.

But… Here comes the interesting part:

Not all people will enter these cities. Some will chose to live in remote areas, back in nature. They will start all over again, without having to endure a natural disaster or human made depopulation. They will work with nature again, respecting nature, restoring nature.

They will follow their natural desire to be free. This is the same desire that is touched when you read about people planting trees, rescuing animals or working with natural herbs. It’s a longing for a balanced life, where giving and taking are in balance.

The beauty of our particular period in time is that’s a transition period. We still can chose our destiny. When you let your deeper feelings guide you, you know exactly what to do.

Restoring the balance of life is about restoring your ability to give.

When you start giving to nature, you are able to create your paradise.

It feels good to give. It feels good to relieve unease for others, whether you do that for a human, an animal or nature. It feels good to make things better.

A balanced life is how life is intended to be. A civilization tends to forget that.

A balanced life makes you feel useful, fulfilled. It gives you peace of mind and heart.

How would it be if you aim to balance every impact you have on life?

That you at least give as much as you take.

At least.

You can find that balance in all your relations, giving at least as much as you take. Giving in relations means having interest and attention for the other. It means to really look and listen to the other person. Not all the time, but at least as much as you take from them.

You can do this in every aspect of life. To try and find a way to at least balance your stay on earth. To play even at the moment you leave this realm.

You can even try to have a positive impact on live, to have added more than you took. I know this can sound very ‘new-age bs’ to you, but I mean it in a very practical way. Once you start giving and are able to keep it up, you will understand what I mean. It’s an exercise in growing as a human being.

You can start small by creating a beautiful garden, a nice and welcoming home. You can clean the mess in the local forest and plant fruit trees for others to enjoy.

I used to seed sunflowers around the village I lived in, while living in the Netherlands. I gave me joy to see them growing, to see little children excitingly pointing them out to their parents.

Since I started traveling around Europe, living every few months somewhere else, I always made sure to leave a place more beautiful than how I found it. I have lived in many places and always leave apple-trees and a beautiful garden behind. If there was no garden, I seeded the environment with flowers and herbs, while gathering seeds from local flowers. I never have to buy them…

Fighting the cabal agenda is more than exposing the evil truth. It’s also working on something the cabal desperately tries to destroy: our humanity.

One way to find back our humanity is by giving. By giving to others and showing them you trust them, by listening and giving an unconditional helping hand. People tend to copy behavior, so doing this might set a new trend in your community.

Awakening humanity to the truth is the ultimate way to restore balance. Janet & I did so by making our documentaries and giving them to the world for free. Unconditional.

Yes, we asked for donations to be able to live. And receiving them is much easier and more fun, when you have already given to the world. This is also a balanced action.

The cabal is trying to prevent you from ‘breaking even’, by making you too busy with virtual reality, by imprisoning you in 15-minute cities. You will only be able to take, to influence the balance in a negative way. You will not be able anymore to add anything. That will be the moment depopulation becomes mainstream. We have become a plague to life.

The good news is that as soon as we change our perspective, we can change our destiny. Modern technologies can still be used to the good of life. Drones and AI can be used as killing machines or to plant trees at an incredible scale.

Dendra Systems promised to be able to plant 120 seed pods per minute, 400,000 trees a day, and 70,000 hectares restored across 12+ countries.150x faster than humans. 10x cheaper.

The AI scans terrain and picks the optimal spot for each seed before it fires it into the ground with 0 guesswork and 0 wasted effort.

It’s not clear whether this company is really active, but it is possible. Everything is still possible.

Nature will restore its balance. One way or the other. Nature will survive as it always does. The question is more whether humanity will survive.

As long as we are not imprisoned, we can make a change. It just takes one action at a time. One tree, one smile, one gesture.

As long as there are possibilities, we can change the world. The dreamers have seen it happening. I’m a dreamer and I live accordingly. I have my bunch of growing apple trees ready to be planted in autumn. I clean up mess when I see it. I answer people who take the effort to reach out, I do my thing to awaken humanity. Will you join me? In vision and action?

‘Together we can make this world a better place’, is not just a phrase to me. It’s how I live and how I breath. It’s how I survive the evil of this world. It’s how I survived my childhood. It’s my therapy and my motto. And it can be the rescue of the world…

Thank you for joining me, for supporting me, for sharing my work. It’s a good step for balancing life.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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