The Juridical Machine runs slowly. The Main Stream Media still decides whether an item is worthy to be shown to you. These two facts work in the benefit of the ‘big players’ in the covid era.

While more and more reports come out that the ‘treatment’ for covid was forced upon humanity without any legal alternative and without proper testing, humanity itself seems not interested anymore.

When it’s ‘not in the news’, it just doesn’t seem to exist.

That is why the alternative news channels are so important. They have told you for years that covid is nothing more than the flu. They showed you experts and reports, giving you the facts. Not only about covid, but also about the vaccin.

Even if you don’t want to ‘believe the conspiracy theories’, the alternative news channels will give you something to think about. They form the bridge between this divided society. They provide you with information that may help people to find each other again, to understand each other.

The Main Stream Media (MSM) had decided to ignore a very important lawsuit. They have ignored as well, that the originator of this lawsuit, Mr Arno van Kessel, had been violently arrested and kept in solitary confinement for months, without a proper trial. As he couldn’t formally be arrested on initiating this lawsuit, he was seen as a potential terrorist.

I wrote an article about this in June 2025.

Arno van Kessel has been released last week, just in time to witness a new step in his important case.

An important case it is! Wouldn’t you want to know about a court case against Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who will have to appear in person in the Netherlands to testify at a hearing in a COVID-19 vaccine injury lawsuit?

So, please allow me to inform you.

The court order relates to a lawsuit filed in 2023 by seven people injured by COVID-19 vaccines. One of the victims has since died.

The lawsuit centers around the question “of whether the COVID-19 injections are a bioweapon.” In addition to Gates and Bourla, the suit names 15 other defendants, including former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch state, and several Dutch public health officials and journalists.

A short time line:

In October 2024, the District Court of Leeuwarden rejected Gates’ motion to dismiss the case, ruling that it has jurisdiction over Gates and ordering Gates to pay the defendants’ legal fees.

In June 2025, the plaintiffs increased their claims against the defendants and petitioned the court to accept the expert witnesses’ testimony.

On Dec. 7, Stassen submitted written statements and the recorded video statements by the expert witnesses to the District Court of Leeuwarden.

The hearing last Monday was not about deciding the case itself. It was about whether the court should allow an appeal against the refusal to examine key evidence and expert witnesses before trial. The main lawsuit will proceed regardless of the outcome – but if the appeal succeeds, it kicks the door wide open to early scrutiny of the evidence… and disclosure from the defendants. If it fails, the claimants may still present those experts later during the normal trial process.

Attorney Peter Stassen became leading lawyer during Van Kessels absence. In the words of a witness during the hearing, ‘Stassen was an absolute rottweiler (but clear humanitarian) in court. He held nothing back, stated that Bill Gates was a “satanist in the Epstein files,” “protected by black cloaks” and that he should be charged as a criminal. He argued the global significance of this case and is pushing relentlessly for the right to bring expert evidence before the court. He made it clear he intends to pursue this case from every possible legal angle, and that he will not stop until that evidence is heard.’

The ruling on Monday’s appeal will be delivered on 9th April 2026. The decision will determine whether the high court will allow the district court to hear expert witness testimony from Dr Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer VP), Sasha Latypova (former Pharma executive and researcher), Katherine Watt (international law expert and legal analyst), Catherine Austin Fitts (financial analyst and former US government official), and Dr Joseph Sansone (clinical psychologist) in a preliminary pre-trial evidence hearing ahead of the main civil case. That civil trial - brought by seven Pfizer ‘vaccine’-injured claimants - is currently expected to take place sometime between May and October 2026, though no exact date has yet been set.

Let’s hope we will see headlines like these, show up in the news coming month:

It takes a lot of courage to pursue a case like this. It costed Arno van Kessel 7 months of his life spend in jail and possibly even more, depending on his trial.

He is not the only lawyer being jailed for pursuing those responsible for the covid crimes. We should never forget Reiner Fuellmich, who is also been detained since 13 October 2023. He was sentenced last year to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, repayment of two allegedly embezzled sums of money (€200K and €500K) plus court fees.

This is an insane sentence, after already an insane inhumane treatment in prison. Fuellmich spent 6 months in isolation, his hands and feet being chained and cuffed, while accompanied by heavily armed guards, during transport. Isolation, in Germany, is normally limited to 15 days. Being locked up for six months without having contact with fellow prisoners has been qualified as psychological torture by former UN rapporteur Nils Melzer.

Let’s be honest, Fuellmich is being treated as an enemy of the state, but trialed for fraud and embezzlement. One can ask itself whether this case is fabricated under pressure. Meanwhile, to prevent Fuelmich for ever becoming a free man, a second trial against the German lawyer, based on sixteen charges, is being prepared.

As I said, in this ‘sophisticated era’, it’s still very dangerous to oppose the government.

I will leave you with what Peter Stassen left the court Justices with: “You, your honours, will have to decide who are the children of God in this room, and who are the children of the Devil.”

With love, as always, Cyntha