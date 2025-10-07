This post is not written in my own words. I found it on a website, promoting Rife frequencies. It contains the entire life story of Royal Raymond Rife, a brilliant scientist who lived from 1888 till 1971. His life and his work are of vital value for the future of humanity. It’s very similar to the life story of Nicola Tesla. Both were brilliant, both were destroyed for their inventions and both will be honored in our new societies. I think it’s important for you to know, so here we go:

Rife developed technology which is still commonly used today in the fields of optics, electronics, radiochemistry, biochemistry, ballistics, and aviation. Rife practically developed bioelectric medicine himself. He received 14 major awards and honors and was given an honorary Doctorate by the University of Heidelberg for his work.

Because Rife was self-educated in so many different fields, he intuitively looked for his answers to solve problems in areas outside scientific fields. So, whenever new technology was needed to perform a new task, Rife simply invented and then built it himself. Rife’s inventions include a heterodyning ultraviolet microscope, a micro dissector, and a micro manipulator.​

By 1920, Rife had finished building the world’s first virus microscope. By 1933, he had perfected that technology and had constructed the incredibly complex Universal Microscope , which had nearly 6,000 different parts and was capable of magnifying objects 60,000 times their normal size. With this incredible microscope, Rife became the first human being to actually see a live virus, and until quite recently, the Universal Microscope was the only one which was able view live viruses. Modern electron microscopes instantly kill everything beneath them with the dying and slide preparation, so they view only the mummified remains of pathogens. What the Rife microscope can see is the bustling activity of living viruses as they change form to accommodate changes in environment, replicate rapidly in response to carcinogens, and transform normal cells into tumor cells.

The science of what he discovered was that light is electromagnetic radiation. He found out that atoms that come together to form a molecule are held together in that group or complex by a covalent energy bond which both emits and absorbs its own specific electromagnetic frequency. No two molecules have the same electromagnetic oscillations/frequency or energetic signature. When light is used to examine a molecule or organism, each molecule in nature reflects off of it a specific color signature or spectroscopic signature. Rife painstakingly identified the individual light signatures of each microbe (bacteria, virus, mold), using a slit spectroscope attachment. Then, he slowly rotated block quartz prisms to focus light of a single wavelength upon the microorganism he was examining. This wavelength was selected because it resonated with the light signature frequency of the microbe. So he used reflected light in his microscopes which was light years ahead of its time.

The result of using a resonant wavelength is that microorganisms which are invisible in white light suddenly become visible in a brilliant flash of light. Rife was thus able to see these otherwise invisible organisms and watch them actively invading tissues cultures. Rife’s discovery enabled him to view organisms that no one else could see with ordinary microscopes. More than 75% of the organisms Rife could see with his Universal Microscope are only visible with ultraviolet light. But ultraviolet light is outside the range of human vision, it is ‘invisible’ to us. Rife’s brilliance allowed him to overcome this limitation by heterodyning, which basically, is a technique of combining two signals to get a third and different signal. He illuminated the microbe (usually a virus or bacteria) with two different wavelengths of the same ultraviolet light frequency which resonated with the spectral signature of the microbe. These two wavelengths produced interference where they merged. This interference was, in effect, a third, longer wave which fell into the visible portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. This was how Rife made invisible microbes visible without killing them, a feat which today’s electron microscopes cannot duplicate. By this time, Rife was so far ahead of his colleagues of the 1930’s, that they could not comprehend what he was doing without actually traveling to Rife’s laboratory at San Diego to look through his Virus Microscope for themselves. And many did exactly that.

Royal Rife had identified the human cancer virus in the 1920’s. Rife then made over 20,000 unsuccessful attempts to transform normal cells into tumor cells. He finally succeeded when he irradiated the cancer virus, passed it through a cell-catching ultra-fine porcelain filter, and injected it into lab animals. Not content to prove this virus would cause one tumor, Rife then created 400 tumors in succession from the same culture. He documented everything with film, photographs, and meticulous records. He named the cancer virus ‘Cryptocides primordiales.’ It has since been renamed by someone who plagerised his work as ‘Progenitor Cryptocides’.

Rife concentrated on refining his method of destroying these tiny killer viruses. He used the same principle to kill them, which made them visible: resonance. By increasing the intensity of a frequency which resonated naturally with these microbes, Rife increased their natural oscillations until they distorted and disintegrated from structural stresses. Rife called this frequency ‘the mortal oscillatory rate,’ or ‘MOR’, and it did no harm whatsoever to the surrounding tissues.

There are literally hundreds of trillions of different resonant frequencies, and every species and molecule has its very own. It took Rife many years, working 48 hours at a time, until he discovered the frequencies which specifically destroyed herpes, polio, spinal meningitis, tetanus, influenza, and an immense number of other dangerous disease organisms.

In 1934, the University of Southern California appointed a Special Medical Research Committee to bring terminal cancer patients from Pasadena County Hospital to Rife’s San Diego Laboratory and clinic for treatment.

​The team included doctors and pathologists assigned to examine the patients - if still alive - in 90 days. After the 90 days of treatment, the Committee concluded that 86.5% of the patients had been completely cured. The treatment was then adjusted and the remaining 13.5% of the patients also responded within the next four weeks. The total recovery rate using Rife’s technology was 100%. On November 20, 1931, forty-four of the nation’s most respected medical authorities honored Royal Rife with a banquet billed as The End To All Diseases at the Pasadena estate of Dr. Milbank Johnson.

But by 1939, almost all of these distinguished doctors and scientists were denying that they had ever met Rife. News of Rife’s miracles with terminal patients had reached other ears. Even today, what would happen if you discovered a cure for everything? This is what happened then- At first, an attempt was made to buy out Rife. Morris Fishbein, who had acquired the entire stock of the American Medical Association by 1934, sent an attorney to Rife with ‘an offer you can’t refuse.’ Rife refused. We many never know the exact terms of this offer.

The last thing that the pharmaceutical industry wanted was a public trial about a painless therapy that cured 100% of the terminal cancer patients and cost nothing to use but a little electricity. It might give people the idea that they didn’t need drugs.

THE CRIMES

The first incident was the gradual pilfering of components, photographs, film, and written records from Rife’s lab. The culprit was never caught. Then, while Rife struggled to reproduce his missing data (in a day when photocopiers and computers were not available), someone vandalized his precious microscopes. Pieces of the 5,682 part Universal microscope were stolen. Earlier, an arson fire had destroyed the multi million dollar Burnett Lab in New Jersey, just as the scientists there were preparing to announce confirmation of Rife’s work. But the final blow came later, when police illegally confiscated the remainder of Rife’s 50 years of research. Then in 1939, agents of a family which controlled the drug industry assisted Philip Hoyland in a frivolous lawsuit against his own partners in the Beam Ray Corporation. This was the only company manufacturing Rife’s frequency instruments (Rife was not a partner). Hoyland lost, but his assisted legal assault had the desired effect: the company was bankrupted by legal expenses. And during the Great Depression, this meant that commercial production of Rife’s frequency instruments ceased completely. Doctors who tried to defend Rife lost their foundations grants and hospital privileges. On the other hand, big money was spent ensuring that doctors who had seen Rife’s therapy would forget what they saw. Almost no price was too much to suppress it.

Arthur Kendall, the Director of the Northwestern School of Medicine who worked with Rife on the cancer virus, accepted almost a quarter of a million dollars to suddenly ‘retire’ in Mexico. That was an exorbitant amount of money in the Depression. Dr. George Dock, another prominent figure who collaborated with Rife, was silenced with an enormous grant, along with the highest honors the AMA could bestow. Everyone except Dr. Couche and Dr. Milbank Johnson gave up Rife’s work and went back to prescribing drugs. To finish the job, the medical journals, supported almost entirely by drug company advertising and controlled by the AMA, refused to publish any paper by anyone on Rife’s therapy. Therefore, an entire generation of medical students graduated into practice without ever once hearing of Rife’s breakthroughs in medicine.

And so Rife saw the epidemic of cancer increase from 1 in 24 Americans in 1905 to 1 in 3 in 1971 when he died.

He also witnessed the phenomenal growth of the American Cancer Society, the Salk Foundation, and many others collecting hundreds of millions of dollars for diseases that were cured long before in his own San Diego laboratories. In one period, 176,500 cancer drugs were submitted for approval. Any that showed ‘favorable’ results in only one-sixth of one percent of the cases being studied could be licensed. Some of these drugs had a mortality rate of 14-17%. When death came from the drug, not the cancer, the case was recorded as a ‘complete’ or ‘partial remission’ because the patient didn’t actually die from the cancer.

The inevitable conclusion reached by Rife was that his life long labor and discoveries had not only been ignored but probably would be buried with him. At that point, he ceased to produce much of anything and spent the last third of his life seeking oblivion in alcohol. It dulled the pain and his acute awareness of half a century of wasted effort - ignored - while the unnecessary suffering of millions continued so that a vested few might profit. In 1971, Royal Rife died from a combination of Valium and alcohol at the age of 83. Perhaps his continual exposure to his own Rife frequencies helped his body endure abuse for so many years.

Fortunately, his death was not the end of his electronic therapy. Humanitarian doctors and engineers reconstructed his frequency instruments and kept his genius alive. Rife technology became public knowledge again in 1986 with the publication of The Cancer Cure That Worked , by Barry Lynes, and other material about Royal Rife and his monumental work. One day, the name of Royal Raymond Rife may ascend to its rightful place as the giant of modern medical science.

Until that time, his fabulous technology remains available only to the people who have the interest to seek it out. While perfectly legal for veterinarians to use to save the lives of animals, Rife’s brilliant frequency therapy remains taboo to orthodox mainstream medicine because of the continuing threat it poses to the international pharmaceutical/medical monopoly.

Anyone who wants to read in depth the fascinating history of RR Rife and the suppression of the technology he developed, is strongly encouraged to read the book; The Cancer Cure That Worked : 50 Years of Suppression by Barry Lynes.

The work of Rife has not been in vain. I strongly believe it will be at the core of our future healing programs. I have a decade of experience with the Rife frequencies and they never failed me. I would be my honor to help bring his life work to the world.

With love, as always, Cyntha