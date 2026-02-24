“We are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” Trump posted late Saturday.

Posts like this have always triggered me, as they contain vital information of what is to come. If you have watched the Fall of the Cabal documentaries, you are aware of some of the previous important hints Trump gave in the past. They have led us to discover major networks of criminality and human trafficking.

As I expect this post to be no less than an important hint, I would like to take you with me on the journey to discover what it means. Let’s start with Trump’s post:

Of course this post triggered some primary reactions.

“Greenland does not need medical assistance from other countries”, Denmark’s defense minister said.

A bit of research shows us that the West Coast-based USNS Mercy (it’s name is vaguely visible on the above drawing) is currently in a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, according to maritime tracking information. The US Mercy is in the middle of a one-year maintenance period that began last July.

On top of that, the Pentagon has received no orders to deploy any U.S. Navy vessels to Greenland, according to U.S. officials.

Now that we have determined this post is not to be taken literally, we can start our search for it’s real meaning.

The first thing that stands out is the word ‘boat’. As it is not appropriate to use the word boat here, it draws attention to it. So let’s start with some Q posts, in which the word ‘boat’ appears.

Q post 3800 definitely shows us a boat. The colors of the painting also resemble that of the painting used in Trump’s post.

Washington's covert crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas night 1776 was the unexpected and genius move, that lead to a surprise attack and final victory in the American Revolutionary War.

The text in this Q post is even more interesting.

‘Anons found the subtle hint dropped in the beginning’.

’Think ‘Q’ start’.

’You have more than you know’.

Wow. It feels we are right on track here, aren’t we? Isn’t it exciting to find the story like this?

Even though this post confirms to us that this is indeed a hint, the more important message is that it symbolizes the ‘Q start’. What does that mean?

It might mean that we can expect a lot of DELTA posts from now on. Posts, written in the past, but proven in the present. I will explain it in detail when this appears to be the fact. That will also be the moment to introduce the Q clock to you.

‘You have more than you know’ is an encouragement to have a look again at the Q posts. If you do, you will discover an entire new world, filled with intrigues and explanations about everything that is being exposed right now.

Let’s continue our search, as we are far from done yet.

Another Q post that might be relevant is post 4793. It contains a part of the emails of Hillary Clinton. You know, those emails she desperately tried to destroy…

To ‘Swift Boat’ means to execute an unfair or untrue political attack, a smear campaign. We have seen a lot of ‘Swift Boats’ being prepared and executed against President Trump during the last several years. The fact that they discuss it this openly, shows the arrogance they had. The Q phrase: ‘They never thought she would lose..’, describes that perfectly.

Interesting find, but not really something Trump would hint to I guess, as this is already out in the open.

We’ll have to search in a different direction, a bit deeper. Let look at the role of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

Landry, who is appointed as the Special Envoy to Greenland, shared that many Greenlanders stated healthcare is the biggest day-to-day problem they face.

“A healthy Greenland is vital for America’s national security. America is committed to defending Greenland, and that begins by ensuring its people are defended against basic illnesses and ailments,” he wrote.

President Trump has mentioned repeatedly that Greenland is “paramount to U.S. national security” and that Landry’s goal will be to make the Danish territory “part of the U.S.”

OK, now we’re getting somewhere: Part of the deal of acquiring Greenland, is to take care of the people and making sure they are healthy. When a President deems it necessary to talk about sending a huge medical ship to such a low populated area, you can be sure he is not taking about the official population. We are getting closer to something huge…

Only 3 days ago, this came in the news:

Meet Camp Century, the city under the ice…

Camp Century was located roughly 120 miles inland from Thule Air Base. Construction started in June 1959, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began by digging a series of trenches in the ice. Prefabricated wooden structures were then placed inside that held modern bathrooms, dormitories, a kitchen and cafeteria, laundry facilities, a recreation hall, a communication center, a chapel, and even a barbershop.

The longest of these trenches, known as “Main Street,” stretched 1,100 feet with a height and depth of 26 feet, but the camp comprised 21 tunnels totaling 9,800 feet in length. Around 200 soldiers could live in these underground facilities, which were powered by a nuclear reactor.

Camp Century itself was not a secret. Its establishment was known, and the Army even made a promotional video for the project. The scientific research angle was only a front for a major U.S. nuclear weapon strategy of which the Danish government wasn’t even aware. Known as “Project Iceworm,” the plan was for Camp Century to house ballistic missiles under the Greenland ice. An additional 52,000 square miles of tunnels were planned, enough to fit 600 missiles. It would require 60 launch centers to be built, and would be manned by 11,000 soldiers living full-time in the city under the ice.

Apparently, Project Iceworm never came to be because of a litany of obstacles. By 1967, Camp Century was decommissioned, abandoned and officially forgotten. What remained were over 47,000 gallons of nuclear waste of the 33 months the nuclear reactor was operable, according to the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History.

But even today, Camp Century could still be fully operational. Maybe used by the army, maybe used by the international human trafficking cartels.

Fact is that only a day after this discovery comes to light, Trump announced to send a medical ship to Greenland. It’s not hard to connect the dots now.

Did you know that during the Covid-era a medical ship was used in NYC? Officially it was deployed for treatment of non-covid patients during the crisis, but was never used. Still, we heard a lot of rumors about military being deployed in the New York tunnels and children being rescued. Only second hand testimonies came out, only some vague pictures of small figures under white blankets, but still enough action to trigger the anon’s awareness…

And now we have this: same situation. An enormous complex of tunnels and facilities, a medical ship that may be needed. Will the truth come out this time?

Is there any other hint given to support this claim?

What about these ones:

Coincidence?

The size and the way of walking of the penguin can remind us of little children, can’t they?

Are these the first steps towards exposure of huge child trafficking rings?

I wouldn’t be surprised.

Are you ready for the ‘truth that will unite humanity’?

I will guide you along the way. Just like I take you on this journey to understand hints given to those who walk ahead of the masses. When we are prepared, when we are ready, we can help our fellow citizens cope with this terrible truth.

Step by step. Let them lead the way. I’ll explain when necessary.

“We are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” This makes a lot more sense now, doesn’t it?

With love, as always, Cyntha