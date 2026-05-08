Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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BevSP's avatar
BevSP
1d

Years ago, a trained pharmacist whose name was not credited on the quote wrote the following words. They are just as true today as they were then:

Some "facts" are considered so true that they are not tested to be true. If you tested them, you would find out they are not true. Thus "science" is only as true as which "facts" are first tested before a premise is established.

We are seeing this play out with flu shots and the C19 bioweapon. Yet we still see an abundance of advanced trained people who recommend "getting your shots" years after funeral homes and embalmers sounded the alarm about the number of younger than normal deaths and the fibrous multi-inch blood clots they often pull from the bodies of these deceived people. Or the parents and doctors who still recommend vaccines in spite of the abundant evidence of a connection between the vaccines and autism, not to mention ADHD and childhood allergies.

RFK Jr surely is making a difference. I rejoice in that and hope that the sick-care that we have today will indeed become health-care. It will happen only if the people demand it and stop submitting to doctors and big pharma as though they are gods. Lone voices can only do so much, especially against a well entrenched demonic enemy who is hell bent on destroying 80-90% of mankind.

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Pauline Chartrand's avatar
Pauline Chartrand
1d

I have been using colloidal silver for over 40 years in my personal life. I always have some at home and bought a good reserve when covid hit. I mix it 50/50 with my DMSO before I consume it! I also add silver and cooper ions in my water reserve (135 gallons) in the garage. The water has not been changed in almost 4 years and is still clear, no smell, no weird coloration, nothing. Keep a silver bullion in your milk if it tends to turn sour and it won't! Silver is so much more than what meets the eyes. God did place this silver lining for us for a reason. USE IT and the heck with big pharma!

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