You may have experienced that when you search the internet for medical assistance, you end up being confused at the least. Whether you search through the ‘alternative’ sites or scientific, they all come up with contra-dictionary statements.

Most main stream websites will bluntly follow the statements from the FDA and CDC. If a treatment of product is not recognized as GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe), than it’s dangerous. Period.

It’s remarkable that lots of poisonous chemical food additives are recognized as GRAS, but natural additives aren’t. Can that have anything to do with the impossibility of natural products to be patented?

If they can’t be owned, they can’t be patented.

If they can’t be patented, it’s not lucrative to test it.

If it’s not tested properly, it will not be recognized as safe.

Is that the reason why so many natural and homeopathic products are not ‘deemed safe for human consumption’?

The industrial solution to this ‘problem’ is often to chemically copy the natural product. The chemical product can be patented and tested, and will be marketed as ‘safe’, while it’s natural counterpart is prohibited from use.

This is the current status in Europe anyway. As the scientific consensus is that natural medicine and homeopathy is not effective for treating any condition, given the argument that it ‘has not been properly clinically tested’, natural medicine has been ‘outlawed’. While it used to be available everywhere, even in apothecaries, now one has to search the internet of find a ‘natural healer’, to obtain some natural drops or tablets. Its chemical and patented copies are allowed to freely roam the markets.

Anyone with common sense can see that the current medical field has become the monopoly of the chemical industry, completely bypassing nature. The patent and thus the revenue business, made natural medicine undesirable as it is not lucrative.

A research states: ‘With barely 100 full-length articles, the volume of peer-reviewed clinical trial research in homeopathy is minuscule compared with that in orthodox medicine. Since homeopathic medicines cannot be patented, homeopathy attracts very little research funding, and so this imbalance may never be redressed. However, statistically significant and positive data have been reported in about half of those published trials’.

Let’s have a look at one example.

Silver.

Silver was first used therapeutically during the Han Dynasty in China around 1500 BC, where it was applied to wounds to improve healing. During history its use has been forgotten and rediscovered multiple times. We can see it recurring in all ages for currency and jewelry; for food serving; for water purification; and, more recently, for electrical and industrial applications.

Ionized silver (Ag+1) has known antimicrobial properties and has been employed in burn wound care for over 200 years. More recently, the health-promoting properties of silver have been touted in a number of consumer products, including silver-containing clothing, refrigerators, and washing machines that claim to deodorize or sanitize by ‘killing germs’. Several new wound dressings and gels containing silver ion or silver compounds are currently being marketed.

“Colloidal silver” is the term used to describe tiny particles of silver suspended in a liquid. The size of the silver particles in colloidal silver varies, but some are so tiny that they’re referred to as nanoparticles. This means that they’re less than 100 nanometers in size and invisible to the naked eye.

Colloidal silver was abandoned in the early 20th century when antibiotics were discovered and found to be more effective (and lucrative) than colloidal silver in treating health conditions and disease.

Since the 1990s, colloidal silver has started to regain popularity as an alternative medicine. As antibiotics have proven to have undesirable side-effects, more and more people were open to rediscovering this ancient medicine.

Claims were made that the consumption of colloidal silver could treat or cure 650 different diseases or disease organisms including HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, malaria, lupus, syphilis, typhus, tetanus, bubonic plague, cholera, warts, Menieres Disease, hemorrhoids, ringworm, prostatism, acne, sinusitis, appendicitis, anthrax, Hanta, Ebola, and flesh-eating bacteria.

The popularity of colloidal silver started to increase significantly as did the resistance from the medical establishment. The widespread adoption of new silver dressings, in their view, will cause ‘skin to turn blue, result in universal cross-species resistance of bacteria to all known antibiotics, and irrevocably destroy ecosystems’.

In 1999, the FDA declared that colloidal silver products were neither ‘safe nor effective’ and even took legal action against several manufacturers for false health claims.

After the FDA ruling, many drug stores stopped selling colloidal silver products. Since then, some manufacturers have rebranded these products as dietary supplements or homeopathic remedies. That’s because these don’t need FDA approval.

For a while the use of colloidal silver seemed to have been effectively suppressed. But as long as humans are curious and free, they will continue to research and discover.

In 2013, a team led by James Collins, a biomedical engineer at Boston University in Massachusetts, researched the effectiveness of silver. Its report described how silver can disrupt bacteria and showed that the ancient treatment could help to deal with the thoroughly modern scourge of antibiotic resistance. The work is published in Science Translational Medicine.

“Resistance is growing, while the number of new antibiotics in development is dropping,” says Collins. “We wanted to find a way to make what we have work better.”

Collins and his team found that silver — in the form of dissolved ions — attacks bacterial cells in two main ways: it makes the cell membrane more permeable, and it interferes with the cell’s metabolism, leading to the overproduction of reactive, and often toxic, oxygen compounds. Both mechanisms could potentially be harnessed to make today’s antibiotics more effective against resistant bacteria, Collins says.

Many antibiotics are thought to kill their targets by producing reactive oxygen compounds, and Collins and his team showed that when boosted with a small amount of silver these drugs could kill between 10 and 1,000 times as many bacteria. The increased membrane permeability also allows more antibiotics to enter the bacterial cells, which may overwhelm the resistance mechanisms that rely on shuttling the drug back out.

That disruption to the cell membrane also increased the effectiveness of vancomycin, a large-molecule antibiotic, on Gram-negative bacteria — which have a protective outer coating. Gram-negative bacterial cells can often be impenetrable to antibiotics made of larger molecules.

“It’s not so much a silver bullet; more a silver spoon to help the Gram-negative bacteria take their medicine,” says Collins.

The main stream medicine advocates still emphasize concerns about the possible toxicity of the internal use of silver.

Wouldn’t it be common sense to invite them to investigate these risks, together with the health benefits? Or do we still have to come to the conclusion that this is not so much about the people’s health, but about patents and profits?

Can Colloidal silver become a threat to chemical medicine or anti-biotics?

Or would it be possible that the two can co-exist?

Wouldn’t it be great if people would be able to choose what kind of treatment they would like for their health?

Freedom of choice between chemical and natural healing?

Both on the basis of honest information and facts?

Hopefully Robert Kennedy Jr will open the path for honest testing of natural medicine, for providing clear information on both the risks and benefits of chemical and natural medicine alike.

Because let’s be honest and use the correct term for our current approved medicines: they are all chemical and thus not organic/ natural as our body is.

The era of common sense has to find its way into medicine and open the path to health care again.

The new generation doctors should be able to choose whether they want to study medicine or health care. Whether they will become advocates for chemical or natural drugs.

In our future, there should be possibilities for the both of them, as suppressing one truth will never work.

Thank you for supporting me, for helping me and spreading the truth!

With love, as always, Cyntha