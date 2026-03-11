President John F. Kennedy showed us in multiple ways the dangers of the CIA. He tried to fight the CIA’s network and paid for it with his life.

It is clear that the CIA has always had too much power. Its interests were never with the American people, but with becoming more and more powerful. Declassified documents of their operations have already given us information about the crimes it committed against the same people it was supposed to protect.

Shocking as that is, a newly surfaced CIA document, shows us that the CIA withheld a possible cancer treatment for more than 60 years.

This document, produced in February 1951 and declassified in 2014, summarizes a Soviet scientific paper that examined striking similarities between parasitic worms and cancerous tumors.

The report describes how researchers believed both organisms thrived under nearly identical metabolic conditions and accumulated large reserves of glycogen, a form of stored energy.

The research also highlighted experiments showing that certain chemical compounds were capable of targeting both parasitic infections and malignant tumors.

One drug, Myracyl D, was reportedly effective against bilharzia parasites as well as cancerous growths, hinting that treatments developed for parasites might also attack tumors.

Other compounds were found to interfere with nucleic acid production, a process essential for the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells.

Experiments on mice even showed that tumor tissues reacted differently to certain chemicals than normal tissues, further reinforcing the perceived biochemical overlap between parasites and cancers.

Please note that the document itself does not say cancer is caused by parasites, only that a Soviet study noted biochemical similarities between tumors and parasitic worms and observed that some compounds affected both in experiments.

Still, it’s quite understandable that this document, even though it was declassified more than a decade ago, triggers a lot of outrage. During the Covid-era, some doctors noticed that treating ‘covid’ patients with anti-parasitic drugs, cured them fully. Soon after, these doctors were shamed and these treatments were abandoned. Products with Fenbendazole and Ivermectine were made illegal and unavailable.

Isn’t it logic that people who suffered during the Covid era, who lost family and friends, are deeply touched to see that their Intelligence Organizations withheld important information about cures before? Information that could have saved family and friends from cancer?

A lot of people woke up during or after the covid scam. They feel betrayed by their government and medical establishment. But they still may believe this was only a one-time incident, a solitary situation.

Now they will learn that it has always been this way.

Now they will learn that they were supposed to get sick.

Now they will finally open their eyes to the truth.

When they see they are withheld treatments, they will also see that they have been made sick deliberately.

And they are seeing it. Documents that have been disclosed decades ago, are suddenly going viral. And they should!

I promised you to connect the dots and explain what happened to you, following the main stream disclosure. So let’s see what else goes viral:

The most commonly used and prescribed birth control pill in the U.S. was classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) at the World Health Organization as carcinogenic.

In 2008, the IARC released its report on combined oral contraceptives, which determined that the female birth control pills were a Group 1 carcinogen—placing them in the highest hazard classification, alongside tobacco, alcohol and asbestos.

The IARC's 2008 classification of combined oral contraceptives, detailed that there was "sufficient evidence" they can "cause cancer of the breast, in-situ and invasive cancer of the uterine cervix, and cancer of the liver."

Mind you, these pills are still being massively subscribed by doctors to women and girls as young as 15 years old!

Isn’t it common sense to withdraw these dangerous pills from the market?

Well, no. Apparently it’s enough to warn people of these ‘side effects’ in the package leaflet.

"Packaging for hormonal contraception includes warnings about their most common risks," Dr. Eleanor Schwarz, professor at the Philip R Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at the University of California, San Francisco.

It has always been your responsibility, even though they never told you. You have placed your trust in institutions and professions who were never working in your interest, but solely for their own agenda…

More and more of this information will come out in the open. Whether it is already declassified information (on which we based our episodes of the Depopulation Agenda), or newly declassified documents, at the end people will have to come to the terrible conclusion that they have been deliberately poisoned by their governments and medical institutions.

They will see that not only good and cheap treatments were withheld from them, but that on ALL aspects of their lives they have been mistreated and abused. Than the entire picture will fall into place. The picture we gave you over and over again. From the air you breath, the water you drink, the food you eat and the products you use, even your kids toys, sun-creams and detergents, literally everything is poisoned in order to depopulate this world.

When this notion sinks in, the world will be a different place. Finally the people will take back their power. This up-side-down world will turn around. It will give back the power to the people, meaning the factories will make what the public demands, the governments will work in the interest of its people and health care will be about health again.

Is this an utopia? Nothing but an unrealistic day dream?

No! We only have to look at the actions of RFKjr, who is clearly reorganizing the health care system in the US, and we can see the US society is slowly but steadily moving towards this common sense system.

The most important step into creating an honest society, is that the population is aware. Aware of the risks of giving it’s powers away. Aware of it’s own power.

To gain this awareness, people need the experience of ‘the bad side’. Only by experiencing where it leads to when they give their power away, they will be willing to take this power back. They will be willing to take action, to never let this happen again.

We are in a very necessary episode of human development. We have to grow, to wake up and take our responsibilities.

We can see this happening right now, unfolding before our eyes.

The declassification of secret files is meant to wake the people up. To show them how they have been mistreated. Only an awakened society will be able to prevent a hostile take-over of it’s systems. We are almost there.

It was never enough to warn the people. They need to experience it for themselves. Our warnings will go viral once people have opened their eyes. It apparently has to be this way.

The red pill (knowing and understanding) will often lead to the black pill (trusting nobody, seeing no light).

Let me show you the White Pill. After the knowledge and understanding, a period of reflection will follow. And a choice. A choice to love humanity. To choice for empathy. A choice to trust the goodness, to feel that in your heart and reflect it in your actions. These are the first steps towards a new and better society.

You can observe that in Robert Kennedy jr, you can see it in Donald Trump (not when your eyes are blinded with hatred or by the black pill). You can join them.

Thank you for joining me. For giving me the chance to share my perspective with you, based on years of research and fact-finding. And thank you for supporting me. It makes a huge difference in these turbulent times.

With love, as always, Cyntha