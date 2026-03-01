My work of exposing the truth has always been controversial. During the Covid era, Janet & I have experienced all forms of censorship and political pressure. People turned their backs on us out of fear, like leaves falling from an autumn tree. It was scary at times to realize how isolated we were.

As many of you know, we felt forced to leave the Netherlands in 2020 and drove through Europe from north to south straight through the lockdowns. As in a miracle we were never stopped. We crossed empty highways and deserted villages. Finding a place to sleep was kind of a challenge. But we managed and were able to continue our work, changing houses all the time.

The only way we could be limited in our work was the fierce censorship of our documentaries. On top of that we were blocked financially. It started with Paypal, followed by the Dutch Ideal and several credit card companies. Our bank account was closed, which forced us to make an entire new website. Fortunately we were able to open an ‘expat’ bank account and your support pulled us through. This was the moment I started to sell Shungite (manually) to keep things running.

After that things settled a bit, but now a new wave of censorship has arrived. American Express won’t let any payments through and more and more I notice that payments are being blocked again.

So I’m doing what I did before: I have made a new website and changed the name behind it a bit. Today I launch this brand new website as a way to counteract this new round of censorship.

And I’m very proud of this website!

It’s simpler and better than before. The previous problems with the shop are history and all credit cards are accepted again (for now). Even my Dutch friends can pay with IDEAL again and even Paypal might follow also if I get accepted.

I invite you to have a look at my brand new website, you can watch the documentaries and have access to all the translations. You can buy something beautiful in my shop and support me with a donation.

The menu on the left side will guide you through my shop:

Again, I want to thank you for your support!

You have made it possible that the world now has access to 45 documentaries, which will open people’s eyes to the truth. You make it possible that I can continue to do this work, now focused on explaining the current developments, here on Substack and Telegram.

Thank you and please feel encouraged to continue your support. One day the truth will become mainstream. And you made that possible.

With love, as always, Cyntha