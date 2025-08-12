Back in 2017-2020 Q posted about all sorts of topics on a daily basis. A lot of posts informed us about the treason of Obama, the election fraud and Russia Gate. To summarize a huge story in just two sentences: There seemed to be only one way to end all this treason and corruption. With the military.

This was only post 26! The stage seemed set, the endgame clear. I imagined we would see military patrolling every street, keeping order and making arrests. It was a scary feeling, and I couldn’t stop thinking whether this would mean a civil war…

Was this post informing us about North Korea or the US? North Korea (NK) was kind of a ‘hot’ issue at that time.

Being on the receiving end of the Q posts wasn’t always easy. Theories and interpretations were all over the place. Today it is much easier, as we can look at the facts. What else did Q tell us about the possibility of a civil war, now directed at the US?

The first post, from Februari 2019, tells us about the internal war, already going on in the US. The posts ends with the words ‘WE ARE AT WAR - Q’.

The second post, from November 2019, directs the ‘civil war’ to Washington. It emphezises the value of controlling the narrative. And exactly that is what we have seen being played out today!

Let me take you through the news of the past few days and see if the Q posts make sense.

It all started with Trump treatening to federalize Washington DC, after the violent incident of the attack of the DOGE employee.

A DOGE employee… what are the odds? Of course Elon Musk is completely on board again:

The perfect ‘narrative’ was shaped to form the basis for the deployment of the National Guard. The riots, violence, graffiti, homeless people… The same day footage from Washington DC emerged which confirmed the narrative. The police alone obviously can’t handle order anymore, even with more law enforcement around. I guess the citizens of Washington DC were ready for the next step.

From this moment on action was taken very quickly. The National Guard has been deployed and Washington DC is taken over.

Why is this so important? Washington DC is a Cabal’s den. It’s part of the 3 City States, who control the world. DC is the basis for the Military Industrial Complex. Please watch Part 2 of the Conclusion of the Fall of the Cabal to fully understand it’s importance.

Will this be the end of the Deep State? The Fall of the Cabal?

No, it’s just the beginning of the Fall. The first step is to bring the City under control of the Government again. Only then the ‘cleaning’ can begin. The civilians will see more safety on the streets, but the real cleaning will be done covertly. The Deep State players will be removed.

Q posted this meme 5 times. The Anons have been waiting so long for this moment to happen.

The plans to liberate the rest of America are already in place. Trump announced it, so buckle up as it will happen quickly and smoothly, as promised.

We can wait for the next message coming out. We may have to wait until November, but we have been prepared for this a long time ago:

People will tend to panic, but there will be no need for that. As you can already see; the narrative has been shaped in a way that all people will welcome the new situation.

The narrative is essential in situations like these. And I’m more than aware that this narrative can also work against us. That there is still a possibility that the army will take over completely and we will end up in FEMA camps.

Possible, but not likely. As we see how this all unfolds before our eyes, I’m becoming more optimistic every day. It is really happening! And that is a thrilling feeling, isn’t it?

In times of Information Warfare, only facts can tell us the truth. Fact is, that this new administration is exposing all our ‘conspiracy facts’. That is something that the ‘true enemy of the people’ would never do. They rather cornered us as conspiracy nutters and dangerous extremists, as we’ve seen in the previous years.

Operation Mockingbird is a program of the CIA to manipulate domestic American news media organizations for propaganda purposes. About this topic, I’ll write another day.

Have a great day!

With love, as always, Cyntha

