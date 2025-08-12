Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Dave and Dianna McGowan
Aug 12

Dear Cyntha, I am still sitting on the fence so to speak when it comes to President Trumps 2025 plans and agenda. I keep going back to your excellent documentary’s discussing (The Crown Council of 13 and The Committee of 300), as well as what Mr. John Coleman had to say.

I remember reading many years ago that FEMA had thousands of bullets and black plastic coffins stored somewhere in the US. If true, I wonder what that is all about.

I do believe the only way to drain the swamp is by use of the military.

As you suggest we will have to wait and see how this all plays out.

Anna Nikander
Aug 13

Dear Cyntha, these are exciting times to be sure! I have waited since 2020 for this time to arrive, but I know others have waited much longer. Thank you for your article. I always enjoy reading your take on things. I appreciate that, even though you are cautiously optimistic, you continue to use facts, research and discernment to make sure things are as they seem. It's what we all should do when evaluating news and events. Keep creating and disclosing and stay safe. -Anna

