Did you ever wonder why President Trump pushed the UFO / Alien disclosure all of a sudden?

After all, everything about UFO’s and extraterrestrial life has always been classified as the highest top secret. Even presidents are not allowed to know. The normal procedure for government officials regarding this topic is to tell people ‘I don’t know anything about it’. Not denying nor confirming.

We, the people, are not supposed to know. We are supposed to look at the skies and see weather balloons or satellites in every unexplained phenomenon. We are supposed to stay calm and trusting, while watching movies on alien invasions and intergalactic battles.

So what is going on now?

Please remember we are at war with an unseen enemy. An enemy who has infiltrated our societies and is doing everything to destroy it. Their biggest obstacle is we, the people. Our number, to be precise.

If we wake up and rise, they will not be able to fulfill their purpose. So top priority is to keep us afraid and submissive.

History has taught us that a fearful and submissive population will turn to their governments for rescue and guidance. As long as the governments pretend to have the solution, the people are willing to give up their freedom and critical thinking.

It has always worked this way and it will continue to work as long people are not aware of the process.

Yes, it is that bad.

Yes, we have been lied to for ages, deliberately.

Yes, this is done on purpose to keep us small and unknowing.

‘They’ pretended to ‘liberate’ us during WW2. But what ‘they’ really did, was rescuing all high German officials and scientists and bring them to the Americas. During Operation Paperclip, more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians, many of them being confirmed members of the Nazi Party, the SS or the SA, were taken from Nazi Germany to the US for government employment. This relocation lasted until 1959.

The Nuremberg Trials, which were meant to bring justice to the victims of WW2, were merely a show. Only 24 Nazi government officials and organizations were put on trial. Did you know that?

Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels, and Heinrich Himmler were long gone by then…

One of the rescued Nazi officials was Dr. Wernher von Braun. As German elite, he was always surrounded by the highest ranked. Nothing changed after the war.

During the Nazi regime in Germany, Von Braun was Director of Rocket Development. After his ‘rescue’ to the US, he immediately became Director of Rocket Development for NASA.

From NAZI to NASA.

From 1974 until his death in 1977 Wernher von Braun told his colleague and protege Carol Rosin about a sequence of false flag attacks, which would artificially invent “enemies” of society and lead to the militarization of space, to scare the people into a New World Order.

Please listen to Carol, as she tells us exactly what we are seeing happening today:

The fabricated enemies are:

- Russia

- Terrorists

- Migrants (‘third world country crazies’)

- Asteroid Impacts

- Alien Invasion

These were seen as the 5 trump cards, meant to scare the people and build up a space based weapon force.

And isn’t this exactly what we have seen being played out during the last decades?

Aren’t these fabricated enemies exactly what took away our freedoms and human rights?

And isn’t this exactly the same order in which President Trump is eliminating the ‘threats’?

The cabal only has the last two options left. We have been warned already a lot about asteroids closing by, posing a possible threat for life.

As Trump is moving on in an incredible speed now, securing borders, elections and prosecuting the fraud and treason, the cabal is ready to play its last card.

And that is what happened when Barack Obama ‘suddenly and un-expectatly’ told the world that ‘aliens are real’.

You can see this as the first move on the chess-board.

Trump reacted immediately by telling that Obama made a mistake saying that and that he would do Obama a huge favor by directing Pete Hegseth and multiple federal agencies to begin identifying and declassifying all records related to extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and UFOs.

He also showed us this:

Please notice that Trump is showing us SIX cards.

The first five cards are held firmly at the same distance, but the sixth is standing out a bit.

To make his point abundantly clear, Trump posted a series of memes last week, showing us he has absolute power on this topic:



This is not a game. This is warfare.

Scientists who were experts on space programs have been missing or killed.

Also David Wilcock, one of the most outspoken experts on this field, suddenly ‘committed suicide’.

Wilcock was a major voice in ufology. Not a traditional field investigator, but a prolific researcher, lecturer, filmmaker and New York Times bestselling author (The Source Field Investigations). He co-hosted Cosmic Disclosure on Gaia, claimed telepathic ET contact, and was seen by some as Edgar Cayce’s reincarnation.

He also served as Director of Advanced Technology and board member at Stavatti Aerospace, where he promoted next-gen military fighters, exotic propulsion (Exotic propulsion refers to advanced and theoretical methods of spacecraft propulsion that go beyond traditional chemical rockets, often involving concepts like negative mass or warp drives. These methods aim to enable faster-than-light travel or more efficient space travel, but they remain largely speculative and unproven in practical applications.) and advanced aerospace concepts.

He knew, he could have told the difference between ‘real and fake’ and he is now no longer among us.

What can we expect?

My bet is we are going to see a lot of disclosure from the side of the Trump Administration.

At the same time, we will be flooded with fear mongering news from the main stream media, eventually followed by visuals, projected via project BLUE BEAM.

Project Blue Beam is an alleged plan to use advanced holographic projections, 5G/6G frequencies, and directed energy weapons to stage a fake “Second Coming” of major religious figures (Jesus, Mahdi, Maitreya, etc.) and a full-scale alien invasion worldwide.

This is not fiction. No conspiracy. This is what they have in mind for us.

This is the reason Trump urges people back to religion, back to the church.

This is the reason why so many church leaders have been summoned and instructed about the coming alien disclosure.

Do you see how everything falls into place? You and me are going to be needed to inform and help our fellow citizens, as they will be very afraid when this all starts.

These sky-based spectacles would convince billions that gods, angels, and extraterrestrials are real and intervening, with the goal of dismantling all current religions and replacing them with a single unified global spirituality — one secretly tied to groups like the Order of the Black Sun.

Later phases involve engineered crises, mass mind control, and a staged alien invasion to create chaos, collapse governments, and usher in a New World Order under one spiritual and political authority — ultimately enslaving humanity through technological deception.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I will write anther post to explain about the Order of the Black Sun.

For now I urge you to watch the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal, especially parts 2 and 3 about the Military Industrial Complex and Religion.

As I knew what was to come, I have been able to make these documentaries to explain it to you. I didn’t yet include this alien card, as you wouldn’t have believed me. Now it’s time to explain everything to you, and these documentaries form the basis for that.



We have already arrived in the phase that aliens are being described to the public by the Main Stream Media. They tell you about the four types of Aliens: Insectoids, Reptilians, Nordics and Greys. All with two arms and two legs like we have.

We have seen all of these in the numerous Hollywood movies made about them. We will be afraid, horrified even, when we actually think we see them arriving on earth.

The most important thing right now, is to realize that Trump is showing you that he has it under control and is always a step ahead (showing 6 trump cards).

Second important thing is to keep your head together and use common sense.

Do you really believe we are the only living species in this immense universe?

Do you really think are alone?

Wouldn’t it be a fact that more evolved species exist, who have watched us evolve over the past millennia?

Why would they suddenly attack now?

Think about the timing, now the deep state is under severe attack.

We are living in information warfare.

Keep you head cool and be informed.

I’ll be with you all the way.

And if you ever considered supporting me: now is a very good time. I can really use your support, either via donation or buying DVD’s, presentations, Downloads or Shungite, or via becoming a paid subscriber. I’m most thankful for every form of support.

With love, as always, Cyntha