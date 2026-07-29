For the past months we heard Trump mention Cuba as the ‘next target’ in his quest for securing the Western Hemisphere under the ‘Monroe Doctrine’. Please read my articles about the Monroe Doctrine to understand the vision behind it.

Cuba, a lone center of communism since the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

Or should we say: ‘Alone, but not lonely’, as Cuba has been supported and aided by Russia, China and Iran ever since.

Being a ‘communist outpost’, one can expect a country like this to function as a den for spying and undermining western civilization from the inside out. But how serious is it?

Last week the Department of State issued a Report, titled: ‘Cuba, the Capital of 21st Century Communism’.

In short the report claims that for nearly seven decades, communist Cuba has run a ‘sophisticated, low-profile campaign of espionage, terrorism support, and ideological subversion aimed at the United States’.



The report portrays Havana not as a distant failed state, but as the operational heart of a long war designed to weaken America from the inside. A one sided war…

“I swore to myself that the Americans were going to pay dearly for what they were doing. When this war is over, a much wider and bigger war will begin for me: the war that I’m going to launch against them. I am saying to myself that this is my true destiny.” – Fidel Castro in a letter to his aide and confidante Celia Sánchez in 1958.

As always, (mis-)information and manipulation led towards the point that certain vulnerable groups started feeling powerful and belonging to a ‘shared mission’.

‘In Cuba’s telling, the oppressed peoples of the world – from Harlem to Hanoi – all shared one enemy. The same racist Yankee imperialism victimizing Africa, Asia, and Latin America was victimizing blacks and other minorities inside the United States. Che Guevara’s famous call for“two, three, or many Vietnams” in his 1967 “Message to the Tricontinental” – urging his fellow revolutionaries to open up a hundred fronts of war against the American empire – was not merely addressed to the Global South, but to American radicals in the belly of the beast.’

And the message was heard. In the years 1971 and 1972, left-wing violence exploded across the United States. In these 18-months, the FBI counted some 2,500 bombings on American soil, meaning a rate of nearly five a day.

‘The American underground ‘New Left’ was animated by Black Power, radical feminism, Third World liberation, and, above all else, the radical rejection of Western culture, history and identity in all its forms.’

After decades of growing and being financially supported by people like George Soros, an entire underground army had eaten the roots out of American values.

You can test their influence by looking to what rate you are allowed to criticize their violence or misbehavior. How ‘free’ has your freedom of speech become in the American streets? Do you have to fear for your safety when you dare to speak out your values and thoughts?

While far-left is yelling about freedom of speech, it’s the ordinary people that are gagged.

Let’s get back to the report, which gives a very clear understanding of the successful working of the Cuban Intelligence Agency, the Dirección de Inteligencia (DI). Communism being the key of success, as everything in society is linked together and everyone needs to report to one central agency alone.

On top of that, ‘Cuba’s intelligence strategy differs from the standard Russian, Chinese, or Iranian model in at least one major respect: rather than paid mercenaries, Cuba recruits diehard ideologues.’

‘Cuba’s most consequential and damaging American spies were what one might describe as “true believers.” Most were never paid significant sums of money, beyond occasional reimbursement for operational expenses.’

These people will not be traceable by following the money flow or scanning social media. True believers don’t need extra incentives, confirmations or guidance. They act for a ‘higher purpose’.

“The Cuban intelligence service has always been against the United States…Exclusively. All the other countries where they work, they do it to direct the activity against the United States.” – Gerardo Peraza, former senior Cuban intelligence official

The main targets for recruitment of Cuba’s spying agency are American students. As one former Cuban agent recounted, the regime’s intelligence operation seeks to identify politically-engaged leftist students at elite U.S. universities who will go on to “occupy positions of importance in the private sector and in the government.”

‘The DI tends to prioritize long-term placement over short-term collection. It targets candidates at their moment of maximum impressionability and ideological openness – frequently as undergraduate or graduate students in elite universities – and begins a development process that may span years before the asset is in a position to yield “results.” Cuba has cultivated spies who operated for decades before being caught by U.S. counterintelligence officials; in that time, they climbed to the highest ranks of the U.S. government and obtained access to the America’s most sensitive top-secret materials.’

Wow… So when entering University, you are either targeted by the cabal recruitment agencies, being the student associations/secret societies, or you are recruited by socialist/communist spies for their ‘greater cause’. Both ways these students end up to infiltrate the US government and private sector as ‘enemies of their own people…’. You have to be a strong patriot to not fall for these manipulators.

The report, which quality is outstanding (I love reading good reports and know they are scarce), doesn’t only paint the general picture, it also identifies persons and organizations and shows their stories and positions. It’s quite shocking to see how successful Cuba’s espionage program has been and still is. (please read the report for details).

‘The Venceremos Brigade, described in one Senate report as among “the most extensive and dangerous infiltration operations ever undertaken by a foreign power against the United States”, has brought some 10,000 American activists to Cuba since its first contingent in 1969. Its participants have included well-known elected officials, labor leaders, academics, activists, and a long list of other influential U.S. progressives. Since its creation, the Brigade has served as a tool for the Cuban regime to sponsor a wide range of subversive activities against the United States – ranging from influence campaigns to espionage and guerilla violence. It has been linked to the formation of some of the most infamous far-left terrorist movements in U.S. history.’

The Brigade’s fundamental purpose is to support “the revolution” in America. Is it a coincidence that the logo of Black Lives Matter and Antifa resemble the Cuban Revolutionary Fist?

The report explains in detail how the BLM movement originates and intertwines with Cuban interests.

In 1995, Barack Obama launched his first-ever run for political office in the living room of Dohrn and her husband, Bill Ayers, a former Venceremos radical, who would go on to become Professor of Education at University of Illinois at Chicago.

The Brigade’s alumni rolls also include two mayors of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa and Karen Bass.

For decades US politics allowed the Cuban Intelligence Services to operate without limitations. Trump is the only president who is willing to act upon this threat that has been established by the US Senate for years.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the machinery of the Cuban Government has been progressively organized over the years, to carry out its number one task – the export of Communist subversion…Cuba moved rapidly along the road to the fulfillment of its role in the international Communist conspiracy from the moment Fidel Castro’s hatred of the United States became manifest upon his taking power in 1959.”

– U.S. Senate report, 1966

‘After decades of operating freely under the innocuous and euphemistic pretenses of “friendship” and “solidarity,” ICAP (Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos) and its network have begun to garner serious scrutiny from the U.S. government. In June 2026, the State Department designated ICAP for sanctions under President Trump’s Executive Order 14404, identifying it as an instrumentality of the Cuban government that “supports Cuban intelligence and counterintelligence activities.”

The same action sanctioned Amistur Cuba SA – the “socio-political tourism” travel agency that operates on ICAP’s behalf – along with several other regime-linked institutions and actors. The following month, federal agents apprehended and deported a Cuban national and his family after Secretary Rubio terminated his legal status due to his long-standing association with ICAP.’

Under the pretense of friendship and openness, Cuba has established many groups that look like ‘sleeper cells’, groups of militant operators ready for action. Just take a look at the Black Alliance for Peace.

Black Alliance for Peace, a frequent collaborator with the American NNOC ( National Network on Cuba), describes the following image as a “map of U.S. militarization” in the Americas, which should be used as “a basis” for revolutionary activists to “collectively strategize how and where to organize and agitate.”

’It remains pointedly light on public details regarding what that “agitation” might entail, noting that “for security purposes,” it does not share in-depth information on the nature of what it describes as “active and mobilized resistance” taking place across the hemisphere.’

Judge for yourself about the innocence of these groups and the importance of the ‘control unit Havana’, being geographically located on the most perfect location.

The report names more groups that support the Cuba solidarity network, like the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO).

‘Created as an ecumenical organization for the hard-left wing of American religious life, it was “embroiled in controversy over its funding of community groups involved in militant and protest activities” from the very beginning – including black militants in the United States and revolutionary Marxist movements in Africa. Its founder, Rev. Lucius Walker, maintained “a friendship” with Castro “that lasted forever,” according to Walker’s daughter.’

The IFCO is a spider in its web, sponsoring and guiding a multitude of militant left-wing groups everywhere in the world.

‘The National Lawyers Guild (NLG), an association of extreme-left lawyers and radical street activists has played a key role in a disproportionate share of the far-left terror and violence that has plagued the United States from the 1960s up to today. It operates as a de facto communist front group, designed to organize and agitate for revolution in the United States.’

The report describes the NLG’s actions and financial support for the most radical groups in America in the past decades. Today’s NLG is notorious for working in coordination with Antifa networks. Guild members have openly admitted to directly coordinating with self-described Antifa groups, meeting before street confrontations to preemptively “discuss tactics.”

‘ The NLG has, unsurprisingly, been a vocal and aggressive proponent of the Cuban regime’s interests in the United States. As it declared in one 2007 resolution, NLG has “supported the Cuban Revolution since its triumph on January 1, 1959.”

At the same time, the Guild has also sought to exploit its institutional power and influence to legitimize Cuba’s broader leftist network in the hemisphere. For more than a decade, the NLG deployed delegations to socialist Venezuela to “observe” elections.’

What we see here is the working of the Shadow Government / Deep State in full force. Influencing politics and elections, inciting and facilitating violence when necessary for their agenda to destabilize the Western Hemisphere.

The Cabal is not just a bunch of people belonging to one group. It’s an international network, consisting of numerous organizations like these. Whether religious, financial or political, they all influence and support each other in their goal to destroy the free western nations.

And yes, at the end they all belong to the same group. But at ‘ground level’ they seem to exist in different organizations, sometimes even with seemingly conflicting interests.

Let’s have a look at two more groups:

’In recent years, the People’s Forum has emerged as one of the most significant left-wing protest groups in the United States, serving as a centralized hub for anti-Trump, anti-ICE, and pro-Cuban agitation.

The organization is intimately linked to the Cuban regime. Since 2024, the Forum has served as the fiscal sponsor for the Venceremos Brigade, accepting tax-deductible donations on the Brigade’s behalf while skirting donor-disclosure requirements.’

‘The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) serves as a particularly potent illustration of the ideological victory of Cuba’s effort to position itself as the spiritual capital of Third Worldist radicalism. It maintains a fierce, almost religious commitment to the cause of the Cuban regime – not because the group is controlled by Cuban agents, per se, but because that commitment is now simply the de facto policy orthodoxy on the American far left. The DSA testifies to the extent to which the native and organic ideological commitments of the American far left now mirror the interests of the Cuban regime.’

This means that the Cuban ideology has grown towards an independent ideology, being able to develop its destructive path on its own. The ultimate victory, one can say.

The report ends with explaining the roles of Russia, China and Iran in Cuba, citing that China and Russia have reportedly tripled their intelligence personnel at Cuba-based SIGINT sites since 2023.

‘Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran – both designated State Sponsors of Terrorism – are longstanding allies with deep economic and diplomatic ties, a mutual hostility towards the United States, and a longstanding intelligence partnership spanning decades.’

Please read the report yourself for more details of Iranian infiltration in the Western Hemisphere.

The chaos in the Middle East and Latin America are more connected than we thought. Militant groups are supported by all these destabilizing actors, united in their hate against America.

The conclusion of the report is clear: ‘Other hostile regimes have stolen American secrets, financed terrorism, armed proxies, spread propaganda, or sought to cultivate political influence inside the United States. Cuba did – and does – all these things and more; but the Cuban regime has never recognized the neat distinctions that so often structure the American government’s understanding of foreign threats. To Havana, there is no hard line separating these functions. It has integrated all of them into a single revolutionary project, around which every single facet and function of the Cuban state is organized.’

In the light of this knowledge (and much more when you read the report yourself), is it strange to conclude in the current ‘war for lasting peace’ that “Cuba’s Next”?

We don’t know the timeline, but Trump already announced he will grant himself some more time to add the Cuban Cigar to his victories… Trump 2028…

We live in a time where truth seekers are labeled ‘terrorists’, where free speech is punishable with jail-time, where honest elections are rare and the people are seen as ‘the enemy of the government’.

Everything is turned around to confuse us and make us believe that we are the cause for all misery. We have to applaud the ‘naked emperor’ for his beautiful clothes and we do. People stand in line, watching and applauding those who normally would not fit in. Our system is rigged in all facets. It will cost a war to take it back.

I’m not encouraging you into any form of violence. I just want you to see the truth. As when you understand the systematic destruction of everything that is ‘normal’ and good, when you recognize the agenda and actors behind it, you are not vulnerable anymore.

You will not be open to being groomed for any agenda. You can find your own truth and peacefully fight for freedom. For our future and that of our children.

Thank you for your support. It means the world to me. It gives hope and encouragement that we do this together and that we will win.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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