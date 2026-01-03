In my previous post, I told you about the deliberate creation of the Great Awakening, in order to make people start to think for themselves again. After generations of brainwashing, people are simply not able anymore to think clearly.

With the birth of TV, brainwashing entered a whole new era. Television has been doing exactly what it promised: Tell-a-vision. It told you the narrative ‘they’ wanted you to believe. They regularly tested the people to see how far their brainwashing techniques had come:

All generations, everywhere in the world, watched the ‘moon landing’ on TV. No one challenged the narrative these days. The Intelligence Communities had found their instrument of mass hypnosis, a mass brainwashing devise which had to be installed in every household.

Yes, it was all done on purpose.

Yes, it had an agenda behind it.

Yes, they took their time to be able to fully control humanity…

Journalists, who undoubtedly started their jobs to bring truth into the world, were forced to comply to the disinformation agenda. Either they complied or they would lose their job and would be discredited. No other options. The narrative was set and unquestionable.

Despite whistleblowers like Udo, who conveniently died in 2017 of a heart attack, the narrative didn’t change. People were so successfully brainwashed, they dismissed any form of criticism. Even when they were shown the absurdity of ‘safety demands’ during the covid era, they obediently complied.

How do you break such a deep embedded brainwashing?

To be blunt: To undo the brainwashing, you will need to apply the same techniques as the brainwashers did.

To de-brainwash the people, a word-wide information campaign is needed. To create a group of front runners who can shape the new narrative, you need a platform to inform them. To teach them how to think for themselves, how to research and find the truth.

There has always been a group of critical thinkers, ‘conspiracy theorists’ who could think outside the ‘narrative’. They were isolated and worked only for themselves. With the creation of a world wide platform, these critical thinkers could unite and search together for the truth.

I think you know where I’m heading: the creation of Q. A military psychological operation (psy-op) to de-brainwash the people.

It was probably never Q’s purpose to become mainstream. It was solely meant to reach a certain group of people, who would find out the true narrative and spread that to the world. It is thanks to these ‘anons’ that the Original Fall of the Cabal saw the light of day. Even though nobody asked any anon to do anything, the feeling of finding the truth and being heard is so overwhelmingly powerful, that most of the anons are still active today, doing their important job of informing ‘the people’.

And here we are…

Trump and his administration are exposing the truth to the world. The world is slowly becoming open to accept it, as they have already heard everything from the anons. Hearing and dismissing was the first step. This happened during Trumps first Presidency.

The second step was seeing with their own eyes. That was the purpose of the presidency of the ‘autopen’ Biden.

Now we are living the third step. The exposure is being accepted. People are realizing that they live in a society where their tax money has been used to fill the pockets of corrupt politicians. Where immigrants are being welcomed into their country (with their money), with the sole purpose of destabilizing it and to cheat with elections.

They are starting to see, that their hard earned money is spend on war, personal gain and sexual abuse. Still, the realization has not landed into their daily awareness. People are numb, overwhelmed and confused. They are vulnerable and still long back to the safety of the previous narrative. A narrative in which they were not challenged to think or feel for themselves. Where ignorance was still bliss.

In this current state, it’s still too early for real action. People first need to be able to see and think for themselves. They need to become independent from the controlled narrative. There still seem to be two sides to the story, which is very confusing.

When people open their eyes to the role of the media, when they see who controls the media and thus the narrative, they will turn away from it. They will start to look for facts, proven facts, to deal with their confusion.

This is the moment the brainwashing will be broken. At this point people will be able to welcome real change in society. They will want accountability for the harm done. And when they see that accountability is exactly what is happening, they don’t need to revolt or takes measures into their own hands.

Can you see how delicate the current situation is? Trump has to find balance between informing the public and taking action. When the action is taken too early, people will fall back into believing the old narrative that Trump is an aggressor and dictator. When Trump waits too long, a civil war might be the result.

For now, people still don’t fully realize how they have been abused and robbed. The same moment this realization hits them hard, the outrage comes. You can see it happening at some places already, where civilians clash with immigrants and casualties are falling.

Un-brainwashing hundreds of millions of people, in a short period of time, is a very hard task. Having them to accept high-profile arrests without massive uprising, takes the roll-out of a well engineered script.

That is the most confusing part of today’s life. We are in the middle of an information warfare. The fight for the outcome of being brainwashed or free-thinking. Like in a ‘normal’ war, both sides use the same means. Like in a ‘normal’ war, the people are the victims, those who need to be conquered.

That is why Trump is working so hard to tell the public about his accomplishments, why he has to con the media (thinking he would declare war on Venezuela) to give him ‘air time’ to tell the public about his successes. This is why he shares so many comments and interviews of ‘common’ people, as he needs more voices to tell the story.

Together with showing his successes, that will gain the public’s trust, Trump and his team have been showing us all the corruption, like the Russiagate hoax, Covid, USAID, JFK files, voter fraud, Epstein, January 6th, Antifa, widespread embezzlement/money laundering, etc.

Trump has the almost impossible task to convince the people about the truth. And the best way is to show them. Prove it to them. Show the corruption. Show how Great America can be.

The Great Awakening is all about de- brainwashing the people.

The cabal still fights back. Their major weapon has always been ‘labeling’, like calling people conspiracy theorists, anti-semitics and racists. Now that the conspiracy labeling doesn’t seem to work anymore, they try to silence your critical mind with pushing AI. AI is a tool that can make people dependent very quick, to the point that you will not think for yourself again. As long as AI will give the desired answers (for now), you will believe it and get used to it.

Wait for it: the moment you are totally used to AI in your life, will be the moment that you will have to pay for it. And you will be paying big time! Imagine what will happen to you when they will calculate your share of AI in your ‘carbon footprint’! A Dutch researcher has calculated that in 2025 AI required as much electricity as the entire city of New York, and the amount of water consumed corresponds to the global annual consumption of bottled water.

In my opinion, AI is a diversion. It’s all fake. All it can do is replicate (see my post about the replicator).

But the information warfare has included AI now, as it’s major weapon. Same as with the weapon competition (Arms race), the fear of missing out on AI and it’s influence is major. He who owns AI, owns the information. It’s as simple as that.

That is why billions of dollars are involved and why (literally) the sky is the limit for its development.

My advise is to stay away from it. Use your own mind, heart and feeling to live. Find your own truth and research until you have the facts. The truth will come out. Only a small percentage of people will probably fail to be de-programmed.

This means that we have a bright future ahead of us. A future in which we might be able to develop our brains in the way they are meant to be used. But that might be a topic for another post.

With love, as always, Cyntha