When we try to understand what is happening right now, we have to take into account that the majority of the world population is still vast asleep. More than 7 out of 10 people ‘trusted the science’ and took 1 up to 8 covid shots. Why? Because they believed they had no alternative. It was their ‘only option’ to participate in our society. These people are no rebels, they are compliant and fearful.

When you do something out of fear, you will not change your perspective just like that. You will search for confirmation that you did the right thing. The main stream media was always able to give this confirmation. Their main focus is on maintaining the narrative, not the truth.

So what does it take to wake people up, to change their perspective, to make them admit that they participated in their own genocide and that of their children?

I can image the fear of people who have taken that vaccine. Did they do the right thing? Didn’t they do it for others as well? Didn’t they vaccinate their children too, in good faith, because the doctors told them to? They did what was told, so why are all these confusing things happening right now?

Can you imagine what it will cost them to open up to the fact that they have been deceived and willingly took a vaccine with a deadly potion? It’s literally like having taken a vaccine full of cancer and heart/blood diseases. If they realize this, they will feel like a walking time bomb.

It will take a lot of exposure to convince the world of this incredible evil.

It’s one thing to show the facts. It’s another when the people are shown the perpetrators committing to their crimes.

Psychologically it’s a long road from going ‘We’re in this together’ to a setting like the Nuremberg trials…

What happened Wednesday in the Fauci hearing, was another step into awakening the masses. I cannot see it another way, having watched the entire ‘show’. I have posted some clips in my notes, so you can see for yourself.

We have seen the main figure in the covid era, completely humiliating himself. All his interrogators had to add, was making it more obvious, making him look more guilty. Because that is what happened, didn’t it?

The entire world witnessed a guilty man, broken, not able to defend his actions in any way. Gone is his confidence, his fame, his authority.

The man who made the entire world wear muzzles, who locked them up and excluded the non-compliant, was reduced to nothing.

What does that do to the sleepers?

How can the MSM turn this into something that supports the narrative?

They can’t. Most media outlets couldn’t do anything else than reporting what happened. Some still tried by putting emphasis on the eroding public trust in the medical profession. In fact they are saying: better not show the truth, as it will undermine the public trust…

I guess that is what we will be going to hear a lot from now on. When they can no longer present their story as the truth, they will try to bury it. ‘Leave it untold, as the truth will be too hard for people to hear…’

But that is not happening. This is the Great Awakening and the truth is what we have been fighting for, for so long. The truth will come out in a controlled manner, but it will come nevertheless…

What is the truth?

The truth is that Fauci knew about the cure for covid since 2005. We have to go back to archive sites to find articles from 2020 who expose this truth, as they have been effectively buried by the search engines since then.

In short, the story is this:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose “expert” advice to President Trump has resulted in the complete shutdown of the greatest economic engine in world history, has known since 2005 that chloroquine is an effective inhibitor of coronaviruses. How did he know this? Because of research done by the National Institutes of Health, of which he was the director. In connection with the SARS outbreak - caused by a coronavirus dubbed SARS- CoV - the NIH researched chloroquine and concluded that it was effective at stopping the SARS coronavirus in its tracks. The COVID-19 bug is likewise a coronavirus, labeled SARS-CoV-2. While not exactly the same virus as SARS-CoV-1, it is genetically related to it, and shares 79% of its genome, as the name SARS-CoV-2 implies. They both use the same host cell receptor, which is what viruses use to gain entry to the cell and infect the victim. The Virology Journal, the official publication of Dr. Fauci’s National Institutes of Health, published what is now a blockbuster article on August 22, 2005, under the heading: “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.”

“We report...that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” This means, of course, that Dr. Fauci has known for 15 years that chloroquine and it’s even milder derivative hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will not only treat a current case of coronavirus (“therapeutic”) but prevent future cases (“prophylactic”). So HCQ functions as both a cure and a vaccine. In other words, it’s a wonder drug for coronavirus. Dr. Fauci’s NIH said in 2005, “concentrations of 10 μM completely abolished SARS-CoV infection.” Fauci’s researchers add, “chloroquine can effectively reduce the establishment of infection and spread of SARS- CoV.”

Of course Fauci didn’t work alone, it was the roll-out of the cabal agenda to form a One World Government and rule the world by submitting the entire population.

So nothing happened with regard to the use of HCQ in the US. Even worse, Governor Andrew Cuomo banned the use of HCQ in the entire state of New York on March 6, 2020. The Democrat governors of Nevada and Michigan soon followed suit, and by March 28 the whole country was under incarceration-in-place fatwas.

Who noticed that Trump tried to put his foot down on March 20 and insisted that the FDA consider authorizing HCQ for off-label use to treat SARS-CoV-2?

Who noticed that on March 23, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko reported that he had treated around 500 coronavirus patients with HCQ and had seen an astonishing 100% success rate?

Nobody did, as this is what the science ‘found’ (copy/pasted) and newspapers printed:

Part of Q post 4104, May 4 2020

Do you want to know what Trump did related to HCQ?

Let me give you (part of) a timeline, printed in Forbes:

March 19, 2020. Trump announced that the FDA would fast-track approval of unproven coronavirus treatments, including hydroxychloroquine, which he said has “been around for a long time so we know if things don’t go as planned it’s not going to kill anybody.”

March 20, 2020. Despite NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci saying “the answer is no” when asked if the drug is an effective coronavirus treatment, Trump said “we ought to give it a try.”

March 21, 2020, Trump posted:

Trump added: “put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!”

On March 23, 2020, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko reported that he had treated around 500 coronavirus patients with HCQ and had seen an astonishing 100% success rate. “Since last Thursday, my team has treated approximately 350 patients in Kiryas Joel and another 150 patients in other areas of New York with the above regimen. Of this group and the information provided to me by aliated medical teams, we have had ZERO deaths, ZERO hospitalizations, and ZERO intubations. In addition, I have not heard of any negative side effects other than approximately 10% of patients with temporary nausea and diarrhea.”

Dr. Zelenko: “If you scale this nationally, the economy will rebound much quicker. The country will open again. And let me tell you a very important point. This treatment costs about $20.”

March 29, 2020. At Trump’s urging, the FDA approved emergency use of HCQ.

May 18, 2020. After a period of constant negative media attention and ‘studies showing the drug is ineffective’ and an FDA warning against wide use of the drug, Trump announced he had been taking hydroxychloroquine for “about a week and a half” with “zero symptoms,” reiterating “what do you have to lose?” and slamming an VA report that said the drug is ineffective as “very unscientific.”

May 19, 2020. Trump defended his promotion of the drug, saying he “worked with doctors,” referring to the VA study as a “Trump enemy statement” and a “false study”.

May 20, 2020. Trump said he would be finishing his hydroxychloroquine regimen in “a day or two.”

Can you see the battle here? The fight for the narrative?

A fight in which science and media, who should be ‘independent in their nature’ are used to convince the public of a lie? How could Trump possibly win this?

He couldn’t. The only option to prevent the world from going into a 7 year lockdown (as intended), was to execute ‘Operation Warpspeed’. This Operation, in which a vaccine was rushed through, has been the bottleneck for most former Trump supporters.

Despite the fact that Trump lost a substantial part of his supporters, Operation Warpspeed truly saved the world. How do you think the world would look like, when we would still be under lockdown?

The economy would be completely crushed, taken over by a few multinationals. The surveillance states would have become absolute and we would have had to submit ourselves to constant testing and exclusion. Dissidents would have be put in camps, for the sake of ‘safety’ and online access would have been restricted to compliant civilians only.

Instead, we were able to watch the total downfall this Wednesday of the ‘Master of covid restrictions’. And with him, many more should fall.

Personally I believe a public humiliation like this to be enough to completely break a person. I don’t believe life long imprisonment or the death penalty to do any good. It would be the ultimate punishment for our cabal members having to watch their empire crumble, their assets being given back to the public and the Western Hemisphere to flourish like never before.

Let them witness that, as our total victory.

I don’t believe in public lynch parties or death penalties, as it degrades us to animal level ourselves. Let them watch their evil plans being turned around, their empires shattered and their ‘Masters’ defeated. No punishment worse than that.



There is so much more to say, to explain. Fortunately you can find it all back in our episodes about Covid. Yes, we knew it all back then. The information coming out now is nothing new. It’s meant for the masses to wake up. And I will assist to that as good as I can, using our documentaries as basic knowledge.

Covid-19 will go into history as the biggest crime against humanity. Its vaccine will be known as a weapon of mass destruction. Its measures will be called out as mass torture.

When we do our jobs well, humanity will never fall for the same trap again. It will not let itself being locked down, muzzled, tested, vaccinated, censored or submitted to any other rules.

That is my goal, the long term freedom for our children. The awakening of a brainwashed humanity.

Of course it’s important to see justice be done to the perpetrators. Of course the autopen pardons for Fauci and Hunter Biden should be re-evaluated. It’s part of the process of healing. But healing can only be done, when the people are awake and experience their wounds, their broken trust and the grief of what they have lost.

To reach that point, much more will have to be exposed and spread main stream. RFKjr has also been working tirelessly in the past decade to expose every facet of Fauci’s false policy to the public. The information is all there. It just has to be picked up and shared. I use the notes on Substack for that matter.

In this video Rfkjr explains why Fauci had to suppress HCQ and ivermectine, in order be able to declare the emergency use for the vaccine.



The McCullough Foundation is another great source of independent scientific research. Dr Nicolas Hulscher exposes one truth after the other about the consequences of the covid vax. In this short video he explains that autopsies showed the alarming 73,9% of causes of death is from the vaccine.

It’s the sad truth that the vax caused 840,000 deaths in the US alone…

This is not anymore about ‘enjoying the show’.

This is about waking people up to the very very sad truth of our almost complete genocide.

We live in a complicated world, where nothing is what it seems. Where media spread lies, where doctors kill patients, where medicines, water and foods are poisonous.

‘The truth will not be for all, the choice to know will be yours and yours alone’, are not just Q phrases. They show us a deep understanding of the severity of our reality and the problems we have to face.

The good news is that the truth is out there. People are awakening en masse. Surely we have a long way to go, but we are together and together we are strong. Social media was never meant as an awakening instrument, but it has become the number one awakening tool, thanks to all of us. ‘We are the news now and nothing can stop it’!

Thank you for subscribing and supporting me! It helps me to continue give everything to the world for free.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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