More than ever before, this is the time to inform people. But we, the people, are more divided than before. Even within the group of awakened people, the information war has made many victims. I notice a lot of people giving up. They are probably tired, they will think they have seen it all and know it all. They have given up hope.

Others are turning against each other. They argue about who has the ‘best truth’. They want to focus on one enemy and one enemy only. They take a position and dismiss everything else. This leaves a very small group of open minded people, who are still willing to research and change their mind when new facts show up.

Just now, when the masses are ready to awaken, the group that they can turn to for information, is more divided than ever. That’s what scares me the most.

I notice it in my daily work. People demand me to take a position. I won’t. The truth is not a position, it’s the revelation of facts. It’s exposure of what happened and is about to unfold. I don’t need to take a position against or pro anyone. That’s not what the truth is about.

I see the number of followers on my Telegram channel going down. A year ago it was still 92,000, now it’s in the 87 thousand. Why did they leave? I think they stopped caring. They’ve had enough. They heard the story and want to go back to their lives. They don’t want to change anything. Comfort is more important again than truth. They might love AI, fall for its tricks.

Isn’t that what you always see, just before the ‘big event’ happens? People are comforted, and fall back to sleep. Their vigilance is gone. Nothing is threatening their lives now, does it?

During Covid, when we brought out a new episode, we got tens of thousands views a day. Bitchute saw a huge spike every time we posted a new episode. Now it doesn’t even give a ripple. People don’t need it anymore.

This is not only sad, it’s dangerous. Nothing fundamental has changed in our societies. The Agenda’s for world domination and depopulation are still active. We are on the eve of the ‘big event’ and people go to bed!

The children are still being trafficked, raped, bred and abused in so many ways. They are still being indoctrinated at schools, with TV programs and via social media. Our work is still only preparatory.

The fact that you have been reading until this point means that you care. Thank you! That is very important. We need to revive the truth movement. Get these ego’s out of the way and remember why we started this fight in the first place.

We started this fight for a better future, for the children and to make sure we won’t end up in slavery, digital or not. We are far from done.

Don’t let the coming ‘holidays’ distract you! Take your time to enjoy them and relax, but please don’t forget what life is really about.

I will be here, waiting for you. Help people who are lost. Give direction to what is truly important. After all, without the children, there is no future.

With love and hope, as always, Cyntha