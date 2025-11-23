Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Philippa Rees
9h

Yes, partly it is exhaustion due to confusing messaging, but the anti-Trump propaganda (and Epstein issue) has clouded certainty. People who were brave enough to stand against the crowd still wanted a saviour, not (yet) brave enough to stand alone! I have been there, surfing the waves (and going under), but hope in ourselves IS the REAL hope and for that self-belief is essential.

Bubblehead604
6h

For me, it is largely the exhaustion of knowing the truth, but then realizing how few actually care; apathy abounds. They have their careers and family and don't have time or interest for the truth, irrespective of how important it is. I believe most of us who are "wake-able" have been awakened, and we now need the scare event or something highly dramatic that the MSM cannot ignore. Cardinal rule of salesmanship: Until you have their attention, you won't sell them anything.

