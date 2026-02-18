UN Experts classify Epstein files as Crimes Against Humanity!

Knowing what I discovered the past decade about the UN, I never, ever expected a move like this. I still can’t believe it, but as it’s really published on their websites, I have to share it with you. My god, I’m shaking and trembling by the enormity of this news!

Let me start by giving you the UN’s own words, from a statement they made on their website:

‘The so-called ‘Epstein Files’ contain disturbing and credible evidence of systematic and large-scale sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation of women and girls, UN experts said today.

According to the experts, these acts could amount to sexual slavery, reproductive violence, enforced disappearance, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, and femicide.

“These crimes were committed against a backdrop of supremacist beliefs, racism, corruption, extreme misogyny, and the commodification and dehumanisation of women and girls from different parts of the world,” the experts said.’

My God…

Reading it in their own words, makes it so ‘official’. This feels like a nuclear bomb laid under the entire elite of this world.

We have hardly entered the year of the Fire Horse, and ‘off we go’! The roller coaster is already on full speed, nearing the first loop. People have started screaming, knowing there is no way back anymore.

Let’s continue, as it gets even ‘better’:

“The ‘Epstein Files’, which are suggestive of the existence of a global criminal enterprise have shocked the conscience of humanity and raised terrifying implications of the level of impunity for such crimes.”

“So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity,” they said.’

As you may know, I have worked a few years for the Police in the Netherlands, at the Department of Severe Organized Crime. The major tool to dismantle a criminal organization and to reach everyone involved in the crimes, was to indict everyone as a ‘member of the criminal organization’. Back in those days, it was a new phenomenon. It included the collaboration of the IRS, who had more tools to investigate people for money laundering and fraud.

Right now, we can say that the Epstein narrative has transformed from ‘conspiracy theory’ to ‘conspiracy fact’, to ‘global criminal organization with crimes against humanity’. Wow, this is huge!

This means each and every person mentioned in the Epstein files will be investigated for its role in this criminal organization. Not only for abuse, but also for their financial roles (lots of money has been moved around) and political roles, like treason.

The Epstein files will be the trigger for mass awakening. And it will be a cruel one.

As almost all the elite are tied in a way to Epstein, all their crimes will be exposed. The Cabal can no longer stay hidden. Their perverse hunger for power and abuse has become their downfall.

The role of the anons and thus the role of Q has played a vital part in the UN now being ready to call these crimes, crimes against humanity. In their own words:

‘Under international criminal law, crimes against humanity occur when acts such as sexual slavery, rape, enforced prostitution, trafficking, persecution, torture, or murder are committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population with, with knowledge of the attack. The experts warned the components reported patterns may meet this threshold and these crimes must be prosecuted in all competent national and international courts.’

WE TOLD YOU SO!

And it is this same exposure, that is now vital for addressing their crimes as crimes against humanity!

They tried to silence us, they tried to divide us. It didn’t work. The psychopaths lost. Permanently!

It has never been so exciting to read an official UN statement, I can tell you that. So please, let me share some more. The UN experts also take the interest of the victims into account:

‘The experts hailed the courage and resilience of victims in seeking accountability at significant personal cost. A group of these survivors recently met with the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

“The failure to safeguard their privacy puts them at risk of retaliation and stigma. The reluctance to fully disclose information or broaden investigations, has left many survivors feeling retraumatised and subjected to what they describe as “institutional gaslighting.”

The experts urged US Authorities to urgently remedy these failures, ensure full disclosure to understand methods of the criminal enterprise, full remedy and reparation for victims for all harms sustained, and end impunity for perpetrators. Statutes of limitations preventing prosecution of grave crimes attributed to the Epstein criminal enterprise must be lifted.’

I often wondered what the value of a diplomatic status or protection is, when it can be lifted. Now you know: at the end, nobody is above the law!

Right now a new investigation against Prince Andrew discloses Human and Child sex trafficking via Andrew’s private flight terminal.

Trump has played his role brilliantly. The more he backed away from the Epstein files, dismissing them as unimportant, the more the cabal took the bate. Also the UN is pressing to the fact that these files must never be dismissed or forgotten:

“Any suggestion that it is time to move on from the ‘Epstein files’ is unacceptable. It represents a failure of responsibility towards victims,” they said.’

Will it be sufficient for our elite to resign or disappear from public duty? It sure looked that way, as that’s what they usually do. When their crimes come to light, they normally resign and move to a ‘friendly’ country, to live the rest of their lives in luxury. Some already did, also trying to control the damage for those who were left behind. Just think about the UK, where Starmer appointed Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US. Mandelson is now under investigation for leaking information to Epstein.

This is called treason. How can Starmer get away with this? The UN experts answer:

“Resignations of implicated individuals alone are not an adequate substitute for criminal accountability,” the experts said. They welcomed steps by some governments to probe current and former officials and private individuals named in the files. They called on other states to do the same.

“Failure by governments to effectively investigate, and prosecute those responsible for these crimes, including by complicity or acquiescence, where jurisdiction exists, risks undermining legal frameworks aimed at preventing and responding to violence against women and girls,” they warned.’

I have nothing to add to that…

We have an interesting time ahead of us, my friends!

“It is imperative that governments act decisively to hold perpetrators accountable,” the experts said. “No one is too wealthy or too powerful to be above the law.”

This world, our world is going to unite because of their crimes. The horrible crimes against humanity. The Epstein files contain almost everything, even to the planning of the pandemic. All crimes against humanity will come out. Finally!

