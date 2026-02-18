Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Evelyn Byrne
15h

Cyntha they also kidnap and rape boys. We lived in Paris from 85-88. Our boys were still very young. By the grace of God I foiled 2 attempts to abduct my little guys: one at a playground and one at a traffic light when a man stepped off the curb and tried to yank my door open. Another Mom from our school just walking home after classes, experienced her kindergarden aged son grabbed by a man who ran off with him. She had a baby in her arms. She ran and caught up with him and managed to pull the older child away from the man’s grasp. Before the guy left the scene he said to her “Il est beau, n’est-ce pas?” (He’s good looking, isn’t he?). These monsters also torture and rape boys. There’s a grainy photo that was taken underneath Epstein Island where a group of boys are sitting on buckets. I showed it to a nurse friend. She said when boys are sodomized their rectal muscles are so damaged that they become incontinent.

Robert ODonnell
13h

Great job Dutch Girl as usual. One of your best yet. I thought the plan was to replace the UN with Trump's new Board of Peace which Putin is helping to fund? Maybe the UN 2.0 can redeem itself as we replace the New World Order with the "Truth World Order" (another phrase I coined along with "Trump Re-arrangement Syndrome". That would be so cool. The thought of Nuremberg 2.0 is most enchanting. Big Pharma, Globalists, WEF, Secret Societies, Intelligence Agencies, Medical Profession, Journalists, News Organizations, Politicians and Govt. Employees, Tryrannical Govts, and of course the Child Trafficking and other horrors done to women and children (including boys as Evelyn mentions below). God is good and exposing Satan's work like never before. Keep hitting it out of the park Cyntha though I don't think they play much baseball in Holland. Great speedskaters though.

