We have been living in darkness for a very long time. We have literally lived through the allegory of Plato, when he described us living in a dark cave.

In his allegory a group of people is sitting in an underground cave, facing the walls. They are chained up and they cannot move their heads. Behind them, a fire is forever burning, and its flames cast shadows onto the cave walls.

Between the fire and the cave walls, there is a road, and people walk along this road, carrying various objects: models of animals made of stone and wood, human statuettes, and other things. The people who walk along the road, and the objects they carry, cast shadows on the cave walls.

The people who are chained in the cave and facing the wall can only see the shadows of the people (and the objects they carry): never the actual people and objects walking past behind them. To the people chained up in the cave, these shadows appear to be reality, because they don’t know any better.

Reality, to these people chained in the cave, is only ever a copy of a copy: the shadows of the original forms which themselves remain beyond our view.

Then someone comes and unchains the people in the cave. Now they’re free. Let’s say that one of them is set free and encouraged to look towards the fire behind him and his fellow cave-dwellers. He can now see that the things he took for reality until now were merely shadows on the wall.

But this knowledge isn’t, at first, a good thing. The revelation is almost overwhelming. The light of the fire hurts his eyes, and when he is dragged up the slope that leads out of the cave, and he sees the sun outside, and is overwhelmed by its light.

In time, however, he comes to accept that the sun is the true source of light in the world, the cause of the seasons and the annual cycle of things. And he would come to feel sorry for those who remain behind in the cave and are content to believe that the shadows on the cave wall are reality. Indeed, the people who remain behind in the cave believe he wasted his time in going outside and simply ruined his eyes for nothing.

But the man who has been outside knows there is no going back to his old beliefs: his perception of the world has changed forever. He cannot rejoin those prisoners who sit and watch the shadows on the wall. They, for their part, would resist his attempts to free them, and would sooner kill him than be led out of the cave, as he was.

The road towards the light is a tough one. It hurts. It changes you as you need to adapt to another reality. A reality which is not filtered, which bluntly shows you the truth.

People who have been living in the comforts of our present society, taking in the main stream news as true, are shocked to the core when they are confronted with the information from the Fall of the Cabal documentaries:

Only by watching them, their reality changes. It shakes them up, it changes them. The shadows on the wall, they have been watching their entire lives, suddenly turn out to be nothing more than lies.

At this point, they become very confused. They still watch the images on the wall, but they know these images to be only projections. They can’t believe them to be real anymore.

Now they have arrived at a turning point. Their chains are broken, but they still sit and watch. Will they chose to knowingly forget or will they get up and look at the fire, even seeing the exit far in the distance?

Many, many people wrote me, that seeing the Fall of the Cabal series woke them up. The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal even saved their lives, as they choose not to comply to taking the covid vax.



But their main pain is that they feel lonely.

They are standing either in the tunnel, seeing the light at the end if it, or have already arrived in the bright, harsh sunlight. Either way, they are alone. They had to leave their loved ones behind.

They are ridiculed, laughed at and even treated badly. Their family and friends turned their backs on them and told them to leave them alone. They wanted to continue watching the images on the wall and not be disturbed by anyone telling them how wrong they are.

They want peace of mind, not caring about freedom nor truth.

What are your options? Can you go back to your loved ones? Will you be able to adjust back to the darkness of the cave and to the shadows on the wall? If you try, you will notice that you are at a disadvantage to your fellow cave-dwellers, who have never left the cave and seen the light. You will always feel that longing for truth and freedom.

Another option is to continue your path in this new reality. To leave the (digital) prison behind you and start a new life. An honest life.

When you leave the cave behind you, you leave every projection behind you as well. Once you have seen the sun, felt the seasons, and used your hands for the first time, you will want to build an entire new world.

Fortunately for us, our reality is not as harsh as Plato’s allegory. Our time spend in the tunnel will reveal us step by step the reality (or falsehood) of the society we are leaving behind.

During this trip, we gain insights in the new society we want to build. We meet other people, who are experiencing exactly the same challenges. We exchange our expertise and insights and together we get a fairly good idea of how to continue.

Once we leave the tunnel behind, it feels like throwing a away an old, heavy and dusty coat. It feels like the butterfly leaving its cocoon. It’s a re-birth, the rising of the phoenix.

You will see the world with different eyes, you will need to learn some new skills, but you will be perfectly equipped for your new task.

We are going to build this new world, my friends. Together.

Our exact position in this journey, is that we can clearly see the light and shapes of our new world, but we are still inside the tunnel.

So I will continue to expose and explain the old world, while also showing you new images of the new world. You can see by the changing of the topics, how far we are on our journey.

Even when you already find yourself outside of the tunnel, you are still subject to the digital dictatorship coming from the cave, as you still brought your digital devices with you. Inevitably we are with one foot inside the tunnel, whether we like it or not. We have to be vigilant about that.

For now: enjoy the mild sun of springtime. We are exactly where we are meant to be.

Please hit the button to subscribe to paid. It helps me enormously to get through my challenging times through this tunnel.

With love, as always, Cyntha