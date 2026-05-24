Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

Cyntha — thank you for this wonderful post! My book “An Unorthodox Truth” is based solely on Plato’s Cave, specifically how the last 200 years of that cave was formed: https://www.unorthodoxtruth.com/

I agree 100% and love how you ended this piece: “You will see the world with different eyes, you will need to learn some new skills, but you will be perfectly equipped for your new task.

We are going to build this new world, my friends. Together.

Our exact position in this journey, is that we can clearly see the light and shapes of our new world, but we are still inside the tunnel.

So I will continue to expose and explain the old world, while also showing you new images of the new world. You can see by the changing of the topics, how far we are on our journey.

Even when you already find yourself outside of the tunnel, you are still subject to the digital dictatorship coming from the cave, as you still brought your digital devices with you. Inevitably we are with one foot inside the tunnel, whether we like it or not. We have to be vigilant about that.

For now: enjoy the mild sun of springtime. We are exactly where we are meant to be.”

This is the message here! We are in the tunnel and we need to enjoy the springtime, but we are on our way out!

Wonderful piece, thank you for sharing — and here’s a piece I just recently wrote on how the cave was placed just 10,000 years ago, shunting us to just how large our world truly is: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/weve-been-living-wrong-for-10000

Learning new skills and new ways of living is key and I’m here to help anyone with that — and work to build this community to move forward ❤️💪🔥

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1 reply by Fall of the Cabal Official
Cat Thompson's avatar
Cat Thompson
1h

It's good to be reminded of so many things, but this especially. For those who left the cave decades ago, it has been a lonely, often traumatic path with loss at every step. Yet there remains an unquenchable optimism because once out of the cave, pure potential is available to dream the world most yearned for into existence. This is a big responsibility and one that I hope more and more people realize - we are co-creating an experience together. What do we really want that to look like? Thank you for your continued educating/inspiring/pithy essays.

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