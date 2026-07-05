Unbelievable.

The timing is perfect.

The preparations were perfect.

The people were ready.

And it worked!



You can think of Trump whatever you like, but he did it!

Trump is Making America Great Again.

Trump is Making America Proud Again.

A Great Nation cannot easily be defeated by its enemies.

A Proud Nation cannot easily be defeated by its enemies from within.

What the Deep State planned and worked on for decades, Trump undid that in just a few years.

With a great vision for America and a strategic planning, he did the impossible.

A people, almost defeated, passive and tolerant, have turned into patriots again!

The perfect speech of Trump, combined with perfect timing did the work.

It didn’t happen overnight.

Trump has been saying things like these from the very beginning. But as I explain in part 3 of the Fall of the Cabal for Youth, it takes the ‘100th monkey’ to integrate a new truth. We have just witnessed this principle of the hundredth monkey in real time! (I’ll send this episode right after this article, with an extra gift…).

Speeches that emphasized America’s successes, combined with the restoration of national treasures, combined with the display of military power and lots of firework, awakened that little spark of national pride in the American people.

A compilation of yesterday’s celebrations

A compilation of some restored national treasures

And the beauty is that it doesn’t only touches Americans. People from all over the world are watching. They too have this spark of patriotism inside. They too want to be proud of their country again.

Like Trump said: ‘All it takes is one good President, who is willing to fight for his country and make his country great again.’

Canada, Australia and Europe are still waiting for that.

But more and more countries already have great leaders and together they are changing the world.

It takes a leader who stands strong for his country. A leader who will not bow for anything and whose only focus is to make its country strong and great again, amidst other strong and proud nations. A leader who doesn’t bow for a storm, who waits it out and gives a great speech for all those people waiting. A leader who always puts his country first.

Did you hear the emphasis Trump placed here on the word ‘prouder’? It’s that important. A proud people will not bow. A proud people will see miracles. A proud people will stand in its own power and is not afraid to declare that ‘All men are created equal’.

And this will also mean that no man is more equal than others. No one is above the law…

Trump puts emphasis again on religion, saying 'We are made in the image of one ALMIGHTY GOD'… 'A COMMUNIST will never say that.'

If you’ve read my article about communism, you’ll understand what Trump is doing and why he is exposing the threat communism poses to America.

A confident leader is able to lead his troops into battle. Moreover, a confident leader will be able to prevent wars, as his enemies see his strength and respect that. For too long, people in the West have been brainwashed into believing that we should not show our strength.

We have learned to confuse strength with arrogance and narcism. It’s time to leave the brainwashing behind and enjoy good leadership. Be proud of good leadership, as a good leader will make a country safe for people to live in.

Trump is not worried at all about communism. He is only exposing it, showing much confidence that ‘the people can handle it’.

A confident and strong leader builds a strong country with confident people. It only takes people to throw away their brainwashing, their reluctance to pride and they will be strong again.

The work is not done yet. The Information Warfare is maybe at its highest point right now. Censorship doesn’t allow us to easily find the successes and the restored pride of America. It’s even hard to find any good images of the Reflection Pool and restored statues and fountains. We are not supposed to know…

That is why Trump is sharing all of it himself. Sad, but the reality.

We are the news now. Be strong. Be proud. Don’t allow negativism to find a place in your heart. People will try to make you doubt yourself. But you have the truth on your side.

I always say to people who try to black-pill me, that I only watch the facts. If I turn out to be wrong about Trump, I will bow and admit my mistakes. But so far, I only see successes, evidence of the path we are on. And why wouldn’t we celebrate the bright future we have ahead of us?

Be proud to be an American, your future lies in your hands again!

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With love, as always, Cynth

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