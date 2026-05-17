In a speech on the National Prayer Breakfast on February 5, 2026, President Trump announced May 17, 2026 to be the day to ‘re-dedicate America to One Nation under God’.

What did he mean by this and why is this important?

On the website freedom250.org, we can find this description: ‘On Sunday, May 17, 2026, the National Mall will be the scene of a historic gathering as Americans of every background across the country prepare for the nation’s 250th birthday with Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God. From morning fellowship in front of the U.S. Capitol to an evening filled with music anchored at the main stage on 12th Street, Rededicate 250 will be rooted in giving thanks for God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history and asking for his guidance for the next 250.’

Americans of every background are invited to join into a celebration for God’s presence for the past 250 years in America and to ask for guidance for the next 250 years.

Why is this significant and so much more than just symbolism?

To answer that question we have to go back 250 years in time.

The Continental-Confederation Congress, a legislative body that governed the United States from 1774 to 1789, contained an extraordinary number of deeply religious men. This first national government of the United States, was convinced that the ‘public prosperity’ of a society depended on the vitality of its religion. Nothing less than a ‘spirit of universal reformation among all ranks and degrees of our citizens,’ Congress declared to the American people, would ‘make us a holy, that so we may be a happy people.’

Congress proclaimed days of fasting and of thanksgiving annually throughout the Revolutionary War.

This proclamation by Congress set May 17, 1776, as a ‘day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer’ throughout the colonies.

This highlights the moral dimension of being ‘under God’: a call to recognize heavenly authority in governance, law, and moral life. It placed God above Kings and with that, placed the responsibility to act according Gods will in the hands of the people.

As an illustration of this, Massachusetts added the motto ‘God Save This People’ as a substitute for “God Save the King.”

Citizens were urged to confess their sins, fast, abstain from work, gather in prayer, and ask for divine intervention against what Congress called the ‘cruel purposes of our unnatural enemies’; Britain.

Only a few months later the Declaration of Independence was adopted by Congress on the 4th of July, 1776…

So when the President of the United States calls to re-dedicate America to One Nation under God, he refers to this; bringing back America to its Christian roots and free it from all ‘unnatural enemies’.

Trump is fighting the ‘enemy from within’.

This enemy is trying to destroy the American Society and replace it by Socialist -Marxism.

Stimulating the nation to find back their way to religion, is a way to fight this enemy in its core, as they fervently deny the existence of God. This enemy only acknowledges Satan as Ruler of this earth.

Satan to replace God. So when a nation embraces God again, it will deny Satan.

To dedicate “One Nation Under God” is the aspiration for a people or country to acknowledge and submit to divine authority.

As soon as the nation turns back to this divine authority, it will be able to create a new system of government. A system of transparency, of personal responsibility and dedication to the ‘greater good’.

In 1776 the American people intended to break free from the British Kingdom. They did so by placing the divine above the kings’ authority.

Today it will be the same.

To break free from the cabal, one has to acknowledge a higher authority in its place. Name it God, name it Spirit, name it Divinity.

It doesn’t matter how you name it.

What matters is that you feel a bigger meaning in you life. That you feel accountable for your deeds. That there is a higher purpose to your life, as Trump usually says it.

As soon as people align to this feeling, they will turn their backs to all the sorts of demonic exposure we are already used to. Just think about the ‘modern art’, pop music and fashion shows.

Think about the mutilation of children under the transgender agenda.

Think about men in women sports.

Think about the promotion of the LGBTQIA+ agenda in schools.

Think about the rise in popularity of satanism and demonism.

To bring back common sense into a society, one has to turn away from the lawless evil and embrace personal responsibility again. A collective way to do this, is to re-dedicate one’s country to God again.

People in the UK united yesterday in the Kingdom Rally. A huge group of people, being labeled ‘far-right’ and ‘extremists’ by politics and media, gathered to demand their country back.

The telling highlight was their praying together. Just have a look and allow the feeling to come in, when thousands of people unite to say the Lord’s Prayer:

“Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. For light is the kingdom, the power, and the glory for ever and ever. Amen.”

The people in the UK, in Europe, Canada and Australia need to wake up. They WILL wake up. Their common faith will unite them and save the west from going down.

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With love, as always, Cyntha