Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
6h

YEP!!! Right on Cyntha. God wins. May 17th is also a Norwegian national holiday of sorts I believe and my Great Grandma Olsen from St .Paul RIP. The Vikings and the rest of Scandinavia also needs to wake up and get their shit together. At least here in America, we are leading the charge though CA has a long way to go. Fair elections and we will elect a Republican governor I believe. I met Steve Hilton at a Freedom event up in OC a few years back. I think he is a Czech but studied at either Oxford or Cambridge and now naturalized as a Yank and running for Governor. I think DJT is endorsing him. CA still the 4th or 5th largest economy in the World and with all of our problems still a leading bellwether state of all trends be it TV, Film, Music, Tech, Fashion and now Sorensen's Revival. You should do a daily on Sorensen's new book coming later this month Dutch girl. A lot of trends do start here in CA.

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Jean Neff Guthrie's avatar
Jean Neff Guthrie
1h

I enjoyed the positive vibe if this post. Prayers connect us to our Divine Essence.

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