Since February this year, I started posting on this platform. I lost access to my Telegram channel and I decided to start over again. To my surprise Substack offers a very user friendly platform, with even the possibility to support the author, by becoming a paid subscriber. This will be the first opportunity since the creation of The Fall of the Cabal, that a monthly income is possible.

Janet and I started our Fall of the Cabal journey in 2018. Based on our research of the Q posts, she produced the Original 10-part Fall of the Cabal, while I dove into the Q map and the Depopulation Agenda. Based on this research we started the Sequel to The Fall of the Cabal together. It became a documentary series of 28 episodes, all free for the world to watch. We believed our research should be available for everyone, as information is essential to create a better world of free-thinking people.

After Janet’s passing, I decided not to finish the Sequel. Instead I started the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal, focusing on who the Cabal really is. This Conclusion is almost finished. As I needed a break from my research into satanism, I decided to make a short documentary series for youth first. The first episode is already available on my homepage here on Substack.

During all these years of hard work, we lived from giving presentations, your donations and some products we sold. Now I can sell our work as DVD’s and as High Resolution Downloads. But still it’s hard living from a few purchases and donations, as you never know if people will be there for you another day.

For that reason the paid subscriptions are very important to me. They will give me a monthly basis to live from. As a huge ‘thank you!’ for their support, I offer each month a gift, for about the same amount as their donation. A win-win situation, so to say. I am supported and you receive a monthly gift.

