Today we have entered the seventh sign in the Chinese zodiac, the Horse.

The Chinese zodiac is based on a 12-year animal cycle, but each year is also influenced by one of the Five Elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water. When an animal sign combines with an element, it creates a more specific zodiac type.

The Fire Horse is formed by combining the Horse (马) zodiac sign with the Fire element. In Chinese symbolism:

The Horse (马) represents speed, independence, confidence, and forward movement.

The Fire element symbolizes passion, intensity, ambition, and transformation.

When you combine the Horse’s free spirit with the dynamic Fire element, you get a combustible mix of passion, courage, and radical change. Fire intensifies the already vibrant nature of the Horse and brings more heat to everything it touches.

Action, combined with passion…

Isn’t that exactly what the world needs right now?

So many people are feeling lost and confused, not knowing what or who to believe. Feeling completely overwhelmed by all the exposure of fraud and abuse. Feeling like a little child, being told that Santa Claus was just a fantasy…

When a child is being told that the ‘highlight of the year’, the ‘mystery man who knows everything about you but nevertheless gives presents’ is nothing more than a fraud, the child needs time to process. It still desperately longs to believe and even though it sees evidence of the contrary, it wants to hold on to hope and faith. What if…

I remember children in the Netherlands asking each other: ‘Do you still believe in Sinterklaas?’ St. Niklaas is the predecessor of Santa Claus, a wise old man bringing cookies and gifts to the children, helped by his ‘black helpers/slaves’. Of course with the enrollment of Agenda 2030, these black helpers have been replaced by rainbow all-gender idiots, confusing the children even more.

Anyway, the confusion children feel when their ‘faith’ falls away, can be seen similar to the confusion a lot of people feel right now. People who always believed in the ‘good’ of Liberalism/Left versus the ‘bad’ of Conservatism/Right. They still want to dismiss the truth, wanting to go back to the ‘safety’ of their belief system. They say ‘ignorance is bliss’, and most people would agree, as they long back to the feeling of comfort and trust.

Instead of being able to fall back into their old faith, the entering of the year of the Fire Horse will take them on a rollarcoaster of emotions and actions, forcing them to join into a new system and leave the old behind.

We have just left the year of the wood snake, a year of strategic planning, of renewal and growth. Energetically humanity is prepared for what is to come. The past year of the snake guided us through a ‘slow, steady transformation, with purpose and precision, without too much action’. People who aligned with this flow are ready for what is to come.

And yes, the restless and eager anons, who have waited impatiently for any action, will not be disappointed this year. This is not a year to give up! This is a year to join and enforce. But also a year to ground yourself and force yourself in order to not lose yourself in the process.

In other words: this is a year to grow up!

To not let emotions guide you through the day. To show some wisdom and compassion to those who suffer and can’t keep up.

2026 will be a year of quick transformations. The Trump Administration will be immensely helped by this new energies, as the Fire Horse energy doesn’t wait for permission. It acts. And in doing so, it clears a path that others might not have even considered. This is the time for leadership, risk-taking, and following gut instinct, on a personal and collective level, even if the road ahead feels uncertain.

Fire Horse years are traditionally seen as powerful. Success during these years is believed to favor those who act decisively, stay focused, and channel energy constructively. It will be a challenge, but it will also open opportunities that weren’t there before.

This year might be the Turning Point in just about everything.

The balance between good and evil can turn to our merit. The Information War can have a huge impulse towards the truth. Huge decisions will be made on all levels.

Don’t underestimate the chances for the cabal, though. Of course also the cabal can also profit from these energies. This fight is far from over. The next Chinese sign shows us the turbulence will not end in 2026.

2027 will be the year of the Fire Goat. In Chinese astrology, the Goat is associated with peace, kindness, and creativity. But combined with the element fire, Goat will become unpredictable, making all directions possible.

So, as always, our future is open. All we can do is make use of the energies available to us. This will make 2026 a turbulent year, with lots of huge changes.

While controlling our emotions, it will give us the opportunity to grow on a personal level. This is a year to celebrate, as we have wanted to change our society for so long now.

We can and will do this together. By exposing, sharing and explaining. I will be here and invite you on this amazing ride!

With love, as always, Cyntha