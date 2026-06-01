President Trump uses his Truth Social Platform to communicate with us.

But who is ‘us’?

We, Trump’s audience, are divided in all thinkable ways. We are not only divided in pro- or con-Trump, we are divided in our intellectual and perceptional capacities as well. What do I mean by that?

The covid-era has taught me a lot about people and their intellect. Where I used to think that intellect had something to do with learning abilities and having a ‘high place’ in society, the covid era taught me that true intellect has nothing to do with that.

The school system teaches people to reproduce factual knowledge and by doing so year after year, people lose their ability to think for themselves. They don’t only lose the ability to solve their own problems, but they have placed their entire ‘capacity to live’ outside of them. They have learned that people ‘higher’ than themselves have the authority to make all decisions for them.

Even though they complain about everything being placed upon them, they comply, as they are no longer able to think of themselves as independent people.

Contrary to this compliant majority is a group of people who, for some reason, have not been indoctrinated by the school system. They either fell out of it or found a way to not get infected by its main principles.

The ‘fall-outs’ are generally labeled ‘stupid’, meaning not-intelligent. But in reality, they are far more intelligent in way of common sense. Again, it was during the covid era that exactly these people stood out for sanity. It was this group of people, who immediately saw through the lies and deceit of their governments. They were not impressed by the ‘experts’ and used their common sense to figure out what really happened.

This group has always been labeled ‘conspiracy theorists’, as they can read ‘through the lines and hear through the words’. It are they, who understood the Q posts, how ever difficult they were to unravel. It was the educated elite and middle-class, who blindly followed self-destructing instructions and can’t manage to understand anything about Q, thus labeling it as sect, hoax or conspiracy.

They are the brain-washed majority, vast asleep and ignorant of the truth.

So when Trump uses his Truth Social to inform the people, we can see him using multiple strategies in order to reach multiple groups of people. His main purpose seems to show his side of the truth, exposing the fake Main Stream Media on the way.

He entertains and signals his ‘Q followers’ by regularly posting Q phrases, pictures and Q+ confirmations.

On top of that and maybe most importantly, he tries to educate his public on common sense. As common sense is like an antidote to blind obedience.

It seems that common sense is the complete opposite of what people have been used the hear the last decades. It’s a huge process to de-brainwash them and it looks like Trump’s posts have reached a new phase.

Yesterday Trump posted a huge sequel of common sense memes, spread out in a mixture of other posts, clearly in order to reach a spark of sanity, hidden deep down in people’s brains. Let’s have a look, as these posts are building up, exposing a well thought-out strategy behind them.

Trump started with lots of pictures from the fountains he restored in Washington DC (I’ll only show you one). He vowed to make DC safe and beautiful again and he is keeping his word. Now he is showing the people, by posting pictures and comments, how the quality of life inside the city has increased by these actions.

It’s so much nicer to live in a safe and beautiful city, in which you don’t have to fear for your life and can even be proud of!

The other memes are to show the people that in order to make a country safe, the government has to apply common sense. When looking at these pictures, something in your brain is touched. Unraveled even.

Under Biden’s presidency the country’s problems seemed unsolvable. We saw crime but no solution. Trump brings common sense into the equation, which brings back law and order in the streets.

It’s that simple. But it takes another way of thinking. It’s going from passive thinking into action. Like cleaning up your neglected house, throwing out the mess, cleaning the dirt and place mouse traps to make it your home again. Common sense.

As soon as people can accept the common sense to take over their thinking, they will be open to the next step. The next step in thinking is allowing the following truths:

How incredible effective has the brainwash industry become, that we do not celebrate the normal family anymore? We spend a month celebrating ‘pride abnormalities’, and are not allowed to have any form of critics on that. When we dare to even ask questions about the sanity of LGBTQIA+ pride, the ‘anti-semite’ card is played and we are the ones being criminalized and even labeled terrorists.

The second post on this page is an old Trump post from 2020, but it explains the motivation from a sane person looking at an insane world.

The last question Trump posted today is adding to the thinking process which reveals the leftist activists for what they really are.

Another step further and Trump is showing the world that people need to be taught how to think differently. They are victims of brainwashing and cannot add to the re-building of their country right now. They must be lifted / fired from their positions of power and should recover in order to rebuild their lives.

That is the basic line of the message Trump posts here. Brainwashed people cannot think and work properly in the benefit of their country. It’s for the sake of the country that they need to be removed and recover with the rest of the brainwashed.

Awakening to the truth and removing the brainwashing are still the most important tasks of today. Explaining and exposing, now followed by showing common sense is the cure to awakening. This shows how important our work is for the Great Awakening…

Trumps last message tells us that he is in total control. He asks us to sit back and relax - and let him do his job. This is in accordance with Q’s messages through all these years. One of the very first Q posts (nr 4) shows us where we are right now. ‘Future proofs past’ is not just a phrase.

We are watching a show, a carefully played out strategy. Trump is showing us over and over that deals already have been made, even before we see any action. That’s what makes it so easy to explain his actions. Once you understand it, it’s not hard to see.

With his last post, Trump shows us again the importance of the SAVE America Act. This will ensure fair elections and place the power back into the hands of the people. No rigged elections means fair elections, something that needs to be regulated on the highest levels to secure it for centuries to come.

At the end it comes all down to one question: when people are at the voting station, what will their choice be? Communism or common sense…

Q always told us that ‘this is more than just an election’. This is about more than saving the country. This is about bringing back common sense. About saving the future. About saving human kind.

Q gave us riddles and hints, some easy to understand, some difficult. But it always came back to the same principles. And we are blessed to see these principles being brought back into our lives right now.

This year will bring back the values of the founding Fathers of the USA. That is the hint Trump is giving when he posts memes like this:

That is why he deserves to be among the great presidents who represent the nation's foundation, expansion, development, and preservation. This is not arrogance or narcissism, it’s a signal of what he is working to achieve.

He is bringing the USA back to it’s founding principles. 250 years after it’s founding. What a year to celebrate….

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With love, as always, Cyntha