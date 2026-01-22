More and more ‘conspiracy theories’ are emerging, stating there must be something more going on with the island of Greenland than just it’s geological position. One of them is from David Wyn Miller, which I shall add in my notes, claiming there is a huge UFO embedded in the ice of Greenland.

Before immediately dismissing this as ‘rubbish’, let’s have a look at what Trump said, in his speech in Davos regarding Greenland, after which we will dive into history to see something really interesting regarding WW2, Antarctica and Operation Paperclip.

In his speech in Davos yesterday, Trump said: “… weapons of warfare I can’t even talk about…” and “Weapons that nobody ever heard of…” He explained that during the Venezuela attack, the defenders fired their weapons, but nothing happened. They were blocked… Later on in the speech, Trump said something like (forgive me for no literal quote), ‘enemies can fly right over the center of Greenland, if the US doesn’t defend it’. It sounded like a threat, like that would be something that the European leaders would never want to happen…

What is Trump referring to?

Well, nobody seems to know, but looking at history, I think I can give you a clear hint. I will make this post as short as possible, but with 15 pages of source texts and an endless amount of images, it’s going to be a lengthy story. But I promise you it will be very interesting!

Let’s go back a hundred years in time.

Meet Baron Rudolf von Sebottendorf, a freemason, Master of the Bavarian (German) order ‘Walvater of the Holy Grail’ (1917). His real name was Adam Alfred Rudolf Glauer.

Von Sebottendorf/Glauer was deeply influenced by Sufi mysticism, other Eastern philosophies, and in particular, the writings of Madame Blavatsky. He used Blavatsky’s book The Secret Doctrine to launch his own recreation of ancient Germanic myth.

Glauer strongly believed in the Aryan origin of the Islamic and German mystical systems. This origin was to be found in Atlantis, a lost ancient landmass in the extreme north: near Greenland or Iceland.

Under his leadership and vision, the order grew from 100 to 1500 men in only one year time.

On 18-8-1918 he renamed the order into the Thule Society, becoming Grand Master of the order himself. As symbol of the order he chose the very ancient symbol of the Swastika, meaning: From Lucifer.

The philosophy of the Thule Society was very simple: The Aryan Race is the Super race and must be brought back in its former glory.

Their ideology was extreme nationalistic, eugenic, anti-Semitic and occult. Thule members acted as infiltrators in the communist party, they were murderers and forgers. They put the blame for all the misery of the world onto communists and jews and made it their goal to exterminate them.

Their next move was strategically a very strong one: The Thule Society went into politics and merged with the München Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (DAP). In 1919 Hitler joins this party and becomes the protege of the top members. On April 1st, 1920, the DAP / NSDAP becomes the NAZI party.

The inner circle of the Thule Society was called THE BLACK SUN, a secret society of its own. Only the elite and high SS-officers like Himmler were allowed as members.

Next to that, two more secret societies emerged within the Thule Society:

- The Templars ‘Lords of the Black Stone’ (DHVSS)

- and the Black Knights of Thule



These three very secret societies even brought forth a very selective and new small secret society: the VRIL society.

Open sources tell us that the Vril Society was founded as “The All German Society for Metaphysics” in 1921 to explore the origins of the Aryan race, to seek contact with the “hidden masters” of Ultima Thule, and to practice meditation and other techniques intended to strengthen individual mastery of the divine Vril force itself. Vril could either mean ‘The Coming Race’ or “like God’.

The core of Vril was formed by a group of female psychic mediums led by the Thule Gesellschaft medium Maria Orsitsch (Orsic) of Zagreb, who claimed to have received communication from Aryan aliens living on Alpha Tauri, in the Aldebaran system. Allegedly, these aliens had visited Earth and settled in Sumeria, and the word Vril was allegedly formed from the ancient Sumerian word Vri-Il, “like god”.

Orsic and Sigrun received messages in an unknown language. It appeared to be building instructions in old-templar writing, ‘straight from the solar system Aldebaran’. The building instructions were followed by the Antriebstechnische Werkstatten. The result was staggering: Real functioning flying saucers!

At the end of WW2, Germany moved its entire arsenal of flying saucers to Antarctica.

In 1946 - 1947 the US navy came to Antarctica for Operation Highjump.

In 1947 Admiral E. Byrd came to Antactica for an ‘expedition’ with 4,000 soldiers, a fully equipped aircraft carrier and a functioning supply system at his command. He had been given eight months for the exercise, but they had to stop after eight weeks for high losses of planes. What had happened?

Later Admiral Byrd spoke to the press:”It is the bitter reality that in the case of a new war one has to expect attacks by planes that could fly from Pole to Pole.”

What happened to these German saucers and other ‘out-of-space technology’?

Can it all have been brought to the US?

Under the name of Operation Paperclip, a secret United States intelligence program, more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from former Nazi Germany to the US for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 1959; several were confirmed to be former members of the Nazi Party, including the SS or the SA.

Wernher von Braun, a German aerospace engineer and space architect, even became the head of NASA.

With all this knowledge, does it seem farfetched that the US has developed “… weapons of warfare I can’t even talk about…” and “Weapons that nobody ever heard of…”?

During WW2, when Germany occupied Denmark, the US immediately took control over Greenland. For decades it established a defense force on that huge island. The US knows exactly what is hidden under the ice. When Trump indicates that Greenland is ‘essential’ for national AND international security, it should make you wonder why exactly.

We all know about crashed flying saucers, about area 51, the Bermuda Triangle and reverse engineering. There is so much information that we, people, are not allowed to access.

There are so many clues and leads to follow, all the way back to the Gods in Sumer. Step by step I will share the information I have found during my research with you. What I shared with you now, is just a very small abstract, made from an abstract of 15 pages from a small part of my research. There are so many interesting things still to discover. One discovery leads to another and before you know it, history has been re-written.

So let’s continue our journey into truth, fact-finding and history. Your support helps me to do this research, which I can share with the world for free.

