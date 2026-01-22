Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Ida Louise S Bonnevie
4h

Wow Cyntha, brilliant work and fascinating reading.

The whole timeTrump has said, that it was for the global protection necessary for the US to have control of Greenland.

And all good seers and truthers point to what us under the ice, and portals, entrance to inner earth and soforth.

The narrative in Denmark is still that T is just a very greedy corrupt powerfull man who wants to have his way always.

Thank you for putting this together. It was so much more than I'd ever read before.

To a new history 🤗🎉

Franklin O'Kanu
5h

Interesting. Here are a couple thoughts as I read this piece:

1) I've always found it interesting that people who support the "Aryan race" - which I interpret to the blonde hair, blue eyes - never actually had blond hair and blue eyes. That always stuck me as odd.

2) The swastika is a Hindu symbol of well-being, prosperity, and auspiciousness. Found it ironic the Nazi's used it as well.

3) Germany did have lots of "UFO" technology, UFO meaning "unidentified flying object" but not so much as in "Alien from Mars" as we know. I believe the US tried too as well, but Germany was so superior, hence why after WWII, we took all their scientists.

4) Our modern interpretation of Hitler, Nazi, Holocaust can be argued as a result of a propaganda campaign to smear Germany and hide all its historical advances, like the UFO. I've done into that here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-holocaust-examined

5) I do wholeheartedly agree that other entities do exist - and these are very very real - and this may be what we mistake as "aliens: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-five-principles-your-foundation

Overall, this was a very interesting piece - thank you for writing it. Makes one ponder.

