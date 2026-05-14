A lot of people received a huge wake up call during the covid plandemic. The display of ridiculous measures and the violence and aggression with which they were enforced, made a lot of people turn away from their governments. The globalist World Control Agenda had become all too obvious, which made people stand up and protest.

The wounds of the covid plandemic are still fresh. Families are still torn apart, and whether people agree with each other or not, the consequences of the covid vax become more and more visible each day.

The whistleblowers from ‘back-then’ are still active and vigilant, watching our government’s every move. We notice the pandemic exercises, we have eyes on every new virus and report it to our followers.

We, the people’s news, told you about the ‘ready-to-play-out’ scenarios for a Marburg outbreak, and the recent Meningitis ‘outbreak’ in the UK and France:

So what do you think happened, when the WHO held another Pandemic Exercise, Polaris II, immediately followed by a fresh outbreak of a new virus?

Indeed, we the people, immediately researched everything we could find about this ‘new outbreak’ and warned our followers to be alert and not fall for the trap.

But this time, something about the rollout of the scenario was different. It made me want to hold back and watch a little bit longer. Something about it felt too easy, too obvious.

Let’s first have a look at the facts and timeline, shall we?

On April 22 and 23, 2026, the WHO held another pandemic exercise: Polaris II.

The exercise brought together 26 countries, 600 health emergency experts and over 25 partners. ‘Building on the success of Polaris I held in April 2025, which centered on a fictional virus, each participating country activated its emergency coordination structure and worked under real-life conditions to share information, align policies and surge their workforce.’

On May 2, 2026, the CDC responded to a deadly outbreak of Andes virus, a type of hantavirus, among passengers and crew of a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship was placed into quarantine and former passengers were tracked. By now a case tracker shows live updates of every infected person. ‘Only 11 cases of hantavirus have been identified, and nine have been confirmed. Three people have died from the virus since the outbreak was identified on the cruise ship. More than 120 people were taken off the cruise ship, according to WHO officials, and were transported on nine flights to eight countries.’

It all sounds very familiar doesn’t it? The WHO is ‘on top of it’, having freshly rehearsed the script: The Polaris exercise included a cruise-ship and travel-related scenarios.

The simulation used a “fictional” deadly bacterium with a high mortality rate; the real Andes hantavirus has a naturally high death rate (20–40%+).

The simulation focused on early detection, contact tracing across borders, and managing passengers/crew, exactly what we’re seeing with people who left the ship at St. Helena.

The Hantavirus itself shows an incredible similarity to the covid virus. ‘Hantavirus symptoms often begin with flu‑like signs but can rapidly progress to life‑threatening respiratory illness.

Early symptoms commonly include:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches, particularly in the thighs, hips and back

Headache and dizziness

Nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain

Some patients later develop a sudden and severe respiratory phase, marked by shortness of breath as fluid builds up in the lungs. This stage can require intensive medical care, including mechanical ventilation and advanced life‑support measures.’

It seems that we can say ‘Here we go again’…

We can expect stories and pictures of patients, dying from this new virus, followed by tests and lock-downs, by vaccine passports and exclusion.

The only thing that can stop this from happening, is a massive awakening of the people.

Don’t you think the cabal knows this?

Don’t you think they have tested the public’s opinion while threatening with the latest two outbreaks?

They have tried to censor us, but we are with too many already.

The masses have lost their unconditional trust in global institutions, but still don’t trust the ‘conspiracy theories’.

So here the cabal has an interesting opportunity.

They will be able to ‘proof us wrong’.

As they confirm the suspicion of the people, they will intensify to blame the ‘conspiracy theorists’ for creating unrest, chaos and distrust. They will do everything to re-gain the trust of the people. They will show themselves to be very careful with measures and to only ‘work in the people’s interest’.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this ‘new outbreak’ will not lead a to an official pandemic immediately. It’s my guess, that the authorities will show reluctant to impose measures on the people, blaming the conspiracies for having created a lack of trust.

As numbers of ‘infected’ will rise worldwide, they will wait for the people to demand lock-downs. They will make vaccinations available but not mandatory and they will proof that the situation will ‘run out of hand’ very quickly.

All to blame the conspiracies and to re-gain the trust of the people in their judgement. They want people to hand them world control. They want people to demand the WHO to stand up and enforce ‘safety measures’.

They will be ready to take control, once the people hand it to them.

Digital vaccination passports will be accompanied by digital passports and digital currency.

In their timeline, everything will fall together.

Again, a brilliant plan is being unfolded.

So for now, we can expect the WHO to keep saying that this will not become another pandemic. The headlines of the newspapers already confirm this strategy.

BUT…

While the people sit back and relax, starting to trust the WHO and their governments again, the ‘virus’ will spread unnoticed:

‘The Andes virus is unique among hantaviruses for three reasons: It can be spread between people in close contact; the fatality rate is as high as 50%; and the incubation period can be as long as 42 days.’

In the meantime, the ‘cure’ is being prepared. Moderna has been studying hantaviruses with the U.S. Army in pre-clinical work and began a partnership in 2024 with the Vaccine Innovation Center at the Korea University College of Medicine to develop mRNA hantavirus vaccines.

So while Hantavirus is listed as one of the side effects of the covid vaccine…

While its symptoms resemble the seasonal flu again…

While a new vaccine is ‘almost ready’…

While the EU is ready to roll out digital currency…

While the UK plans on integrating again with the EU…

While 15 minute cities are being prepared, with fences and digital borders…

The only thing that is needed is a willing population.

A population who is afraid, who wants to be saved, who is sick and tired of the conspiracies, who wants to trust its authorities.

A submissive population, who doesn’t protest.

A population who is willing to give up its privacy, and its freedom.

The cabal can have both: a willing population and a defeated opposition.

This is information war. The truth is ammunition and the people are the target.

The awakening of the masses is of the utmost importance.

It will be harder now than ever, because the strategy of the cabal will change.

We, the truth seekers, have become the main target. We will be blamed for the coming outbreak. We will be shown to be ‘dangerous’ for ‘misinforming the public’.

We will be banned and censored. We will be punished by the banks, internet and public services. All legal, as the new legislation is already in place.

We cannot let this happen! Explain, expose and show the facts.

Share our documentaries, my articles.

Let’s become a community!

We have already shown to be a threat to the Agenda’s, otherwise they wouldn’t target us like this. See it as proof of our power!

If we fail, the entire world will roll out its sleeve for the ultimate enslavement mark: the latest improved self replicating mRNA gene therapy.

We need a final wake up call and I believe this hantavirus scenario is exactly this. While the US is relatively safe, being not part of the WHO anymore, the rest of the world still depends on the global institutions.

The coming year will tell us who wins this information war. If the hantavirus will lock us all up again, the world will be in big trouble. But, as with covid, maybe the world needs exactly that, to finally wake up and shake away the last remnants of world control.

For us, truth tellers, it may become extremely difficult times. But just as the resistance in WW2 had to endure the toughest persecutions in the last winter months of the war, we may also have to face a similar challenge. So be it.

And remember, freedom fighters already gave you everything you need. When confronted by any of these ‘viral diseases’, they already told you the real cure. Do you really believe it’s a coincidence that Dr. Zelenko mentioned these exact viruses?

Dr Zelenko before his death:

‘There’s a category of virus called ssRNA. It includes all the covid strains, all the Flus, RSV, Ebola, Marburg, Hantavirus and many more. They can all be treated with the same protocol using zinc ionophores (HCQ, Ivermectin, quercetin, EGCG) taken together with supplemental zinc.’

Stay vigilant, my friends.

We are fighting a great evil indeed, but we will win!

Thank you for your support! It makes a huge difference:

With love, as always, Cyntha