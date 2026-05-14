Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
12h

WAKE UP WORLD! No more compromise. No more fear. It's time to recognize the true agenda of the Cabal. They want slaves or want us dead! RISE UP! WWG1WGA!

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Peggy Flint's avatar
Peggy Flint
12h

Thank you Cyntha. We all must remember too. It’s an election year here in the US. We are trying to do away with mail in ballots as well as the controlled machines that have been used to have politicians “installed” rather than voted in. What better way to demonize those who are trying to get honest elections than to label them unsympathetic to the sickly who have a disease from an imagined deadly virus?

I’m always in awe of the people whose minds are so closed to the truth that you cannot awaken them no matter how much evidence you present to them. Hundreds of good conscientious whistleblower doctors and scientists have already come forward and exposed the fact that viruses are exosomes manufactured by sick cells within the body in order to clean them out. God made us complete with our own healing mechanisms!

But people say “how then can you catch the virus from others”? Duh. People in close proximity are exposed to the same poisons in the environment. They very likely are eating the same toxic foods and live in the same toxic home. They fear viruses and bacteria so they go to the same doctors and get the same chemical poisons injected into them. They take the same antibiotics when they get the sniffles, not knowing that the mere word antibiotic means “against life”. And as a final assault, the spraying of chemtrails has been so prevalent these days that our lungs are filled with poisons with every breath we take. We have been systematically poisoned for decades but it’s being ramped up as we get closer to the Great Reset date of 2030.

The sadness of it all is we have the ability to fix disease within our own bodies. But we cannot fix the stupidity of those who are brainwashed by the evil ones. Our only hope is that enough people awaken to the truth before they die a horrific unnecessary death.

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