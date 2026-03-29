Two days ago the White House posted a mysterious message on X:

When reversed the video revealed the following message:

“Exciting announcement tomorrow.”

It might feel strange that the White House plays games like these, but it definitely triggers the attention. In the ‘old days’ the anons would be on full alert and ready to analyze everything that happened from that moment on. There was excitement, as they were to uncover things, that stayed hidden for the ‘normies’.

But now, it’s silent. The alternative news outlets post like it always do. What happened? Where are the anons? Why don’t we hear anything about Q anymore, while the Q-post are more relevant now than ever before?

Almost 10 years ago, when Q started posting, these posts informed us about what really happened in the world, but what was still hidden. Right now, these posts are able to eplain in ‘real life’ what is being exposed. I would say they are as valid as in the ‘old days’ and my role as anon (even though I’m not anonymous) is more important now than back than.

So let’s see what happened and why this is important, shall we?

On friday evening, Trump gave a speech at the Future Investment Initiative Forum, an organization run by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund that focuses on social and economic initiatives.

It turned out to be one of Trump’s most interesting speeches, so I would like to share and explain it to you. It’s a crazy amount of work to analyze an entire speech, but I think it was definitely worth it. So please bear with me, as it will explain a lot.

Trump started off by telling his audience (and the world) that they are a selective group of people:

”And it’s a really great group of people, a very smart group of people. They know what’s happening in the world.”

Why would he say this? Saudi Arabia was the first country to Drain its Swamp, remember? On November 4, 2017, the Saudi Arabian purge was the mass arrest of a number of prominent Saudi Arabian princes, government ministers, and business people in Saudi Arabia. It took place only weeks after the creation of an anti-corruption committee led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump’s first international visit was to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, in which this purge was most probably prepared. Trump received the highest honors during this visit.

From this moment on Saudi Arabia was the US greatest ally in the fight against the International Cabal.

Trump’s welcoming words seem to be an acknowledgement of this alliance.

Let’s continue:

“As you know, we’re gathered at a moment of bold action and historic decision to make America and our allies safer and stronger, more prosperous, more successful than ever before. That’s what’s happening.”

We have to consider who these allies are, as everything is changing on the world stage right now. I’ll come back to that later.

Trump continues:

Nuclear blackmail…

Trump talks about the US secret weapons: “We have the best people. We have by far the best equipment. We have weapons that nobody’s ever seen before. We have weapons that nobody even knows about, except for a few of us.”

He immediately exposes Obama, who committed a huge act of treason:“And I have to say, before that, Barack Hussein Obama, did you ever hear of him? Barack Hussein Obama, he had the Iran nuclear deal. He went to Iran. He paid him. Remember, he sent two 757, Boeing 757 jetliners. They took the seats out and they piled it with cash, like 1.7 billion of cash.

That’s when I realized the president is very powerful. The presidency is a very powerful thing when you can do that. I haven’t done that yet.”

Trump tells his audience the entire story of the treason, which we learned from Q:

”1.7 billion in cash.

You know, there wasn’t a bank in D.C., Virginia or Maryland that had any money after that disaster. But they sent the cash to Iran. But more importantly, they signed an agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, which, if I didn’t terminate it in my first term, they would have had a nuclear weapon long ago, and they would have used it on the Middle East, Israel, and the Middle East.”

“And you know the Middle East because when you look at all the missiles they got fired, UAE had 1,500 missiles shot at it. They didn’t think they were going to have any. Saudi Arabia didn’t expect to have, I mean, we have the most powerful Saudis. Oh, Yasser, you are so powerful. But Yasser, you didn’t expect any missiles going to Saudi Arabia.

They didn’t expect them in Qatar. They didn’t expect them in Kuwait, in Bahrain. The missiles rained down on you. They were going to hit you with nuclear or whatever they had. But we stopped it.”



About the negotiations with Iran:

”There were eight ships of oil coming out of Iran. And then they actually said, we’re going to add an extra two. And they added an extra two, so we had 10 ships, and then people realized we were actually negotiating.

We’re negotiating now, and it’d be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump, I mean, Hormuz…

Let me show you Trump saying this, as he is trolling the fake news media as a true master:

‘There’s no accidents with me…’

Trump delivered another masterpiece; the exposure of true alliance within NATO:

“We’re very disappointed, by the way, with NATO. They didn’t come to our aid. I didn’t try too hard, actually, you know, because I wanted to prove a point.

You know, I said, would you like to help us, to President France Macron, nice guy.

- Yes, yes, yes. As soon as the war is over, we will send ships.

I said, no, no, I don’t want them when the war is over. I want them before we start.

And UK, our longest ally, you know, nobody ever thought this was possible. I said to the prime minister, I said, Mr. Prime Minister, we’d like you to have two aircraft carriers. They’re little ones. They’re not very good. I know they don’t go fast and I know they don’t work very well, but we could probably use them maybe for helicopters.

- And they said, yes, oh, yes, we are preparing them.

I say, when will they be ready?

- Maybe in a month or two.

Oh, great, that’s wonderful. I said, are you going to help us?

- Yes, yes, we’re going to help you. When the war is finished, we will be there.

This is NATO. And I’ve always said NATO’s a paper tiger. And I’ve always said we help NATO, but they’ll never help us.

And if the big one ever happened, and I don’t think it will, but if the big one ever happened, I guarantee you they wouldn’t be there. And we learned from that, and remember what I said, because they made a big mistake, they were not there.”

This is very important, as NATO is supposed to be a very strong alliance. Trump is showing the world that NATO is done, it’s overdue. Countries have their own agenda’s now, they want war, but in the Ukraine. The same war Trump is trying to stop. NATO is not on the same path anymore.

About bizarre reasoning for not helping, but expecting the US to help: “The Chancellor of Germany, these are all friends of mine, he said, this is not our war, we have nothing to do.

Well, Ukraine’s not our war. But we helped them. I wouldn’t have had to help.”

In the next couple of minutes Trump discusses the new war technology that made it possible to intercept 101 missiles by Iran, aimed at the USS Abraham Lincoln. He tells about the progress and the number of goals they still have to meet:

Why would Trump spell out such an exact nummer? “ We have 3,554 targets left...”

Is trump hinting to Q, as he is often doing when he wants to signal the importance of something?

3+5+5+4= 17

17 is associated with the Q movement as it’s the 17th letter in the alphabet. But let’s say this is coincidence, until we meet another, more obvious hint to Q, shall we?

Trump continues talking about the 45 minutes it took the US military to extract Maduro from Venezuela: “And they came from 17 different angles.”

Hmmmmm, again 17 within a minute of speech time. That’s at least very interesting…

(Trump tells the story from the Venezuela side):

After thanking all his allies, Trump emphasizes the role of Turkey: “I think Turkey was fantastic, actually fantastic, and they stayed out of things that we asked them to, and he’s a great leader.”

This confirms that Trump indeed asked nations to stay out of the conflict, even when they were provoked like Turkey was.

Trump on his MAGA ideology:

“An ideology, which is an ideology basically of common sense. We want strong borders, we want a powerful military, we want good education, we want to have homes for people, low interest rates and no inflation.”

Trolling the fake news on Cuba:



Trade tactics to stop wars

“You know, when I didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, you got to understand, I don’t care. Norway has lost so credible. I stopped eight wars. I even stopped India and Pakistan. And they were going at it for a week. They had nine planes already shot down. They were in a war. I stopped them.

You know how I stopped them? I said... If you keep fighting, I’m going to put a 250% tariff on each one.

- No, no, no, you cannot do that.

I said, I’m doing it.

- All right, we won’t fight anymore.

That’s how I stopped him. I used tariffs to stop. You ever hear of anything like that?

But stopping wars, I think, is my... It’s the best. I think I do it the best. I stopped wars that nobody thought.

President Putin called me. He said, I can’t believe you stopped this one and this one, which are impossible.

Azerbaijan. It was an impossible war to stop. We stopped it.”

On Economics and the effects of the Iran war:

“And by the way, when this war ends, it’s going to be like a rocket ship…

I hit 50,000 on the Dow. People said that wouldn’t be possible within four years. I did it in one year.

And then we hit 7,000 on the S&P. People said that’s even harder than hitting 50,000 on the Dow. And I did that in less than one year.

But then I said (on Iran), all right, do I have to do this? We have a country that’s sick and demented, and they have a nuclear weapon or they want to have one. If we didn’t knock the hell out of them, they would have had a nuclear weapon within two to four weeks, and they would have used it on you and on Israel and on everyone else.

And I said, we really do have to stop and go on a little different journey for a little while and take them out and then go back to life. And that’s what we did.

And we did it violently. We did it powerfully. We did it with the respect of the world. And we helped a lot of allies, and we learned about other allies. We learned that other allies weren’t there. We didn’t need them, but they weren’t there if we did need them. And that’s going to be very costly for them.”

Another warning about the NATO allies. A clear message that they failed the US and its trust. It will ‘be very costly for them’, probably in more ways than they thought.

More 17 - Q’s than logic can stand:

“When I went over and I met General Cain, I said, how long will it take?

- Four weeks, sir. You’ll have a lot of time left over.

That’s our new head of the Joint Chiefs.

We have portable runways, can you believe it? We have everything. But nobody wanted to use them because they didn’t want to insult the country where the runway was located.

I said, they wouldn’t even know. Do you think some country’s going to know when we have jets taking off? They don’t know.

- He said, so we have about 17 locations that we could take off.

- He said, but we have 17 different locations, sir.”

It can be true that they have 17 locations. But Trump emphesized it in a way, that 17 stood out again…

About Trumps first Presidency, surrounded by 17 - Q…

“But I ran, and then all of a sudden there were 18 people, including me.” Meaning: 17 people (Q) and ‘me’ being Q+

“I went to Washington. I said, I’ve only been here 17 times, and I’ve never slept over. I didn’t know anybody.”

Immediately after this, Trump changes topic again. But the Q has been laid out prominently again. Unfortunately it seems that hardly any anons have seen it. In the ‘old days’, anons would be screaming this from the rooftops. Today, it’s silent. Anons are tired, distracted and divided.

But as you are probably new to this entire Q and Q+ phenomenon, you can be surprised and excited again. Fulfilled with the ‘promise of something good’. The knowledge that there is something behind all of this. That Trump is giving hints and crumbs for you to find. It’s time for a second generation of anons. And here you are…



Trump’s promise for after the war:

“And when we decide to leave, you know, regime change. I guess we change the regime. The regime gets blown up every two days. Everybody’s afraid to announce who’s the head. We don’t even know who the hell the leader is. So I think we have regime change already.

But we’re going to be, at some point, we’ll be leaving. And I think you’re going to see a rocket ship, because we won’t have that dark cloud hanging over our heads,… because with modern-day equipment, they can fly.

And how about the fact that they flew a missile 2,700 miles the other day? They didn’t say they had that. Nobody knew they had that. It went 2,700 miles.

So we learned a lot, but we’re determined to have the best technology, the brightest minds, the greatest businesses, and the strongest economic and security partnerships of any nation, anywhere in the world.

And for this reason, we’re also committed to ensuring the United States remains number one in artificial intelligence. And I’ll not allow radical left maniacs to sacrifice American AI leadership to red tape or political correctness.

My administration has also worked tirelessly to ensure that America remains at the bleeding edge of crypto revolution. And if we’re not going to do it, then China’s going to take it over. They want to do it. We’re going to be the undisputed crypto capital and Bitcoin superpower of the world.”

Trump is a very successful business leader. His way of leading the US is like leading a very complicated international business. His visions on leading are therefor very important. Let’s see how Trump responds to some questions from the audience. Just a few one-liners that show his underlying beliefs:

“You know, I used to say, if you win, winning helps you to become a better leader.”

On Africa: “It’s got tremendous value underground, which is a very important. And if they can unify and get together, I think it’s got tremendous potential.”

Finally a President who doesn’t see opportunities to ‘take what he wants’. Trump emphasizes that Africa should unify and find it’s potential. This tells us a lot about Trump’s world vision. He sees the world as a huge trade platform.

- What is today the biggest mistake that leaders are making right now?

“Not sticking together.

I think that NATO made a terrible mistake when they wouldn’t send a small amount of military armament, when they wouldn’t send just even acknowledge what we were doing for the world and taking on Iran.

But I think a tremendous mistake was when NATO just wasn’t there. It’s going to make a lot of money for the United States. Because we spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO. Hundreds of protecting them. And we would have always been there for them. But now, based on their actions, I guess we don’t have to be, do we?”

Common sense. You test, you expose, you draw your conclusions… And you have ‘breaking news’:

Trump’s vision is one of loyalty to allies. He is testing them to show their loyalty. By doing so he unraveled dynamics that have never been shown before.

This will be the underlying reason for the US to withdraw from NATO and make new alliances with countries like the UAE, Quatar, Kuweit, Hungary, China and Russia.

Can you see how this will change the entire dynamics in the world?

It will make alliences of countries that can trust each other. It will create trade opportunities and will guarantee blossoming economies to countries that are open and fair to each other.

This will completely crumble the countries that are ruled by the Cabal. They will economically collapse. You can see that happening in the European Countries, in Canada and Australia. Their governments are still ruled by the cabal, and they are destroying their own economies by not being able to join the winning nations.

- If you had one bet on the future, what would it be?

“That the United States will, with good leadership, remain the dominant country anywhere in the world.

You need leadership. You need the open, fair elections. You need a free press.

We have a terrible press. We have a very corrupt media. Think of it. I got 96 percent negative stories, and I won in a landslide. And you know what that means? That means that the media has no credibility. I have to sell myself because nobody else will.”

- What do you want your legacy to be?

“So I told you that I settled eight wars. That means millions and millions of people. And I mean, I know it doesn’t sound right for me to say this, but I’d love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker, because I really believe I’m a peacemaker.

It doesn’t seem it right now, but I think I’m a peacemaker.”

Speeches like this can tell us all we need to know. Trump still gives hints about Q, as (let’s be honest), the number of 17 is strangely used in its context. Trump does it to give us a hint. To show we still need to look at Q. But also to see whether his hints are understood.

This can be exciting times again, as Trump is here, draining the swamp, still hinting, still activily working for us.

When one man is working to safe the world,

When that man is hinting to an enormeaous database of information,

Isn’t it common sense to use that information?

To read it again, to use it to explain the current exposure?

This is the link to all Q posts:

https://qalerts.app

I will help you and explain what I can. But I can’t do it alone. A new ‘army’ of anons has to stand up. People who are willing to dedicate their time and effort to inform others. Janet & I dedicated our lives to it. You don’t have to go that far. All you have to do is read, watch & share.

Watch and share our documentaries, read & share these articles, share my posts. You will understand what is happening in the world and why. You will be able to predict world events as you have learned how to listen to Trump’s messages. You will not be afraid anymore, as the blackpillers will not be able to confuse you. And you can share that with others.

Please support me by becoming a paid subscriber, or by donating via my website www.fallcabal.com/donate.

You can also buy the entire Fall of the Cabal series (Original and Sequel) via my website or treat yourself by buying some beautiful, protecting and healing Shungite.

Thank you!

With love, as always, Cyntha