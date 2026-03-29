Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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BevSP's avatar
BevSP
17h

Bravo, Cyntha! You have seen it well. I am not surprised that many anons have dropped off. Many of them were cabal. They fed MSM. Most eventually revealed themselves in various ways.

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
4h

Excellent piece Cyntha. I had no idea about this gathering in Saudi Arabia. Trump and the Crown Prince are bro's because as I understand it, Trump saved his life with intel about an assassination attempt in Vegas. Did we ever figure out what the hell happened to Khashoggi? Poor bastard. Screw NATO. American taxpayers don't need to be worrying and funding Europe. Too many of our boys died in WWI and WWII trying to sort out your mess. Europe has to deal with illegal or designed immigration that is worse than here in fact. I hope they can do it somehow. Still say they should move EU headquarters to Budapest as they've earned it. Nice to hear Trump is keen on Erdogan from Turkei. Turkey's an enigma at the crossroads and always will be. Interesting times and good to be alive. Constantinople sounds intriguing. God Bless Q and the White Hats who I believe were appointed by God to expose and get rid of Satan and his minions.

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